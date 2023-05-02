New Tool: ProSource
UCL Scientists Develop Gene-Silencing Drug for Alzheimer’s

The novel drug is a step toward determining if we can slow or possibly even reverse Alzheimer’s disease.

Tim Hayes
May 2, 2023
Pexels Photo 5723883
Pexels

Scientists at University College London have developed the first gene-silencing drug for Alzheimer's disease. According to a recent article, the drug targets a specific gene, called "presenilin 1," that is known to be involved in the development of Alzheimer's. In a preclinical study, the drug was able to reduce the levels of the protein associated with Alzheimer's by up to 60%, with no adverse effects on other genes.

The researchers believe that this approach could be an effective way to treat Alzheimer's disease, as it specifically targets the underlying genetic causes of the condition. While more research is needed, the study represents a significant breakthrough in the development of new treatments for Alzheimer's disease, which affects millions of people worldwide.

