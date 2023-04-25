New Tool: ProSource
Nanoparticles Deliver mRNA Therapy to Treat Lung Disease

The new method could be a game-changer in the treatment of lung disease, which affects millions worldwide.

Tim Hayes
Apr 25, 2023
Mit News
MIT

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers have developed a new method for delivering mRNA therapy to the lungs using nanoparticles. This method could offer a more effective treatment for lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma. The nanoparticles are small enough to reach the lung tissue but are designed to avoid being cleared by the body too quickly, and to reduce the risk of side effects. The early results of preclinical studies are promising, indicating that the nanoparticles could effectively deliver mRNA therapy to the lungs, reducing inflammation and promoting tissue repair.

