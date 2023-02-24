New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

New Male Contraceptive Pill Keeps Sperm from Swimming

The promising new drug can be taken orally or via injection, and can be reversed in a matter of hours.

Tim Hayes
Feb 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 20 Pm
Getty Images

According to a recent USA Today article, researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have tested a non-hormonal drug on mice that can make them temporarily infertile. The best part? It lasts for only a matter of hours, with minimal side effects and no irreversible damage. The new drug targets a protein called soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC), which stops the protein from waking up the sperm, so they remain dormant after ejaculation and cannot swim up to the uterus. 

The team behind the research says that their approach is for men to only take the pill whenever they want to be infertile. As soon as they don’t want to have sex or have a family, they don’t take the inhibitor and their fertility is recovered. Although the study shows promise, it may take years for men to benefit from this kind of birth control as results in mice don’t always translate to humans.

Related Stories
Lab Virus
Quick Hits
Alzheimer’s Drug Maker Expects FDA Approval This Summer
Nanowires For Tumor Assay
Quick Hits
Researchers are Using Urine Tests to Find Brain Tumors
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Can Embryos Determine College Aptitude?
Synchron
Quick Hits
Billionaire-Backed Startup Allows Patients to Control Computers with their Minds
Top Stories
Global consumers consider plastic the least sustainable packaging material.
Business Intelligence
Plastic Considered Least Sustainable Material By Consumers
Consumers across global regions ranked plastic as the least sustainable packaging material, and their self-reported habits reflect this.
Under the DSCSA, a distributor cannot accept or sell a product beginning on November 27, 2023, if that product does not have transaction information with the product identifier in an electronic file that meets DSCSA requirements.
Traceability/Serialization
Data Issues Abound as DSCSA Deadline Nears
Domino Jessica Buttner
Sustainability
Domino Appoints New Group Environmental Impact Manager
Abbott Logo, High Res
Nutraceuticals/functional
Abbott Being Investigated by SEC and FTC
Screenshot 2023 02 15 At 6 59 53 Pm
Automation/Robotics
7 Takeaways from Women on the Future of Robotics
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Neopac Polyfoil Mmb Tube
High Density Polyethylene Tube
Paired with HDPE shoulders, the Neopac Polyfoil® MMB 545/645 tube and cap is ideal for cosmetic, dental, and pharmaceutical applications.
Bottomless Conveyor
Tamper-Evident Tapes and Labels
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »