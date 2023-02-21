New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

Can Embryos Determine College Aptitude?

We have the technology, but embryo aptitude testing sits in an ethical gray area for many.

Tim Hayes
Feb 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Getty Images

If you liked the movie GATTACA, we’ve got a story for you. According to a recent MIT Technology Review article, a  survey of US adults found that 40% would likely test their IVF embryos for intellectual aptitude. The research, published in the journal Science, showed surprisingly strong support for such tests, which are viewed as risky and controversial by ethicists and gene scientists. While one company in the US, Genomic Prediction, already markets embryo prediction tests, these only offer scores for a child’s likelihood of developing common diseases such as schizophrenia or diabetes later in life.

The authors of the study suggest a need for clear policies on the use of embryo tests for selecting genetic traits such as intelligence, as the technology will inevitably become more widely available. They also warn that the use of such tests could result in further inequality in society, as only certain socioeconomic groups will be able to afford them, exacerbating existing inequalities. In addition, the tests could perpetuate negative stereotypes and biases against people with lower scores, leading to further discrimination. The authors also call for closer scrutiny of companies that offer such tests to ensure they are not making false or exaggerated claims.

Related Stories
Synchron
Quick Hits
Billionaire-Backed Startup Allows Patients to Control Computers with their Minds
Dna 1811955 1280
Quick Hits
Gene Editing with CRISPR Can Repair Heart Attack Damage
Premier Zen Black 5000 0
Quick Hits
FDA Says Drugs May be Hidden in Sex Supplements
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 45 Pm
Quick Hits
Modified T Cells Offer New Way to Fight Pancreatic Cancer
Top Stories
Abbott Logo, High Res
Nutraceuticals/functional
Abbott Being Investigated by SEC and FTC
The investigations, in addition to the Justice Department’s criminal investigation, are related to company’s infant formula business.
Med Accred
News
Working Group Formed to Improve Medical Device Quality, Supply Chain
Img 0241
Business Intelligence
Live at TPC: Five Packaging Megatrends & How to Address Them
Screen Shot 2023 02 14 At 11 45 14 Am
PMMI news
Introducing PPWLN Learning Circles
'From a healthcare perspective, the focus is on a package’s end-of-life improvement, particularly for applications that are used in a clinical setting like a hospital,' says Plastic Ingenuity's Zach Muscato.(Photo credit: Plastic Ingenuity)
Sustainability
Q&A: Thermoformer Talks Basics of Sustainability in Healthcare Packaging, PCR
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Turbo Fil Mini Monoblock
Inline Filling & Capping Machine
The TurboFil Mini-Monoblock MDN-50 machine for multi-dose nasal dispensers is optimized from the inception of the filling process to its conclusion.
Intermittent Stick Pack Machines
Small-batch Blister Machine
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »