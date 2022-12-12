A recent Medgadget article discussed a new camera capable of measuring a patient’s blood pressure. Developed at the University of South Australia, the novel camera focuses on two regions of the target’s forehead to optically determine photoplethysmographic signals. It then uses artificial intelligence to convert the signals into blood pressure data that’s about 90% as accurate as traditional pressure cuff measurements. The contact-free process provides results in as little as ten seconds, and is ideal for pandemic situations. It has been tested on 25 volunteers with varying skin tones and in different ambient light conditions, and shows viability for a future diagnostic solution.
This Camera Measures Blood Pressure
The contact-free camera-based technology produces blood pressure readings in as little as ten seconds.
University of South Australia
Top Stories
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!Unlock Learning Here
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!Take Quiz