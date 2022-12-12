This Camera Measures Blood Pressure

A recent Medgadget article discussed a new camera capable of measuring a patient’s blood pressure. Developed at the University of South Australia, the novel camera focuses on two regions of the target’s forehead to optically determine photoplethysmographic signals. It then uses artificial intelligence to convert the signals into blood pressure data that’s about 90% as accurate as traditional pressure cuff measurements. The contact-free process provides results in as little as ten seconds, and is ideal for pandemic situations. It has been tested on 25 volunteers with varying skin tones and in different ambient light conditions, and shows viability for a future diagnostic solution.