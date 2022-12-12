New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

This Camera Measures Blood Pressure

The contact-free camera-based technology produces blood pressure readings in as little as ten seconds.

Tim Hayes
Myhc 290672
University of South Australia

A recent Medgadget article discussed a new camera capable of measuring a patient’s blood pressure. Developed at the University of South Australia, the novel camera focuses on two regions of the target’s forehead to optically determine photoplethysmographic signals. It then uses artificial intelligence to convert the signals into blood pressure data that’s about 90% as accurate as traditional pressure cuff measurements. The contact-free process provides results in as little as ten seconds, and is ideal for pandemic situations. It has been tested on 25 volunteers with varying skin tones and in different ambient light conditions, and shows viability for a future diagnostic solution.

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Neuralink Expects Human Trials Within 6 Months
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 54 Pm
Quick Hits
Hot Magnetic Nanoparticles Destroy Tumors
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 42 14 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Retracts Approval of Eli Lilly’s COVID Drug
Kth Royal Institute
Quick Hits
New Contraceptive Gel Prevents Pregnancy without Side Effects
Top Stories
Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers. ©2022 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
COVID-19
Siemens Healthineers Brings Millions of Rapid COVID-19 Tests to Market with RRD’s Supply Chain and Warehousing Solutions
During the Omicron peak in January 2022, the company delivered millions of rapid COVID-19 antigen self-tests with help from RRD for inbound receipt, inspection, warehousing, labeling, fulfillment, and more.
Unit Vis Id Logo
Traceability/Serialization
DoseID Consortium Becomes UnitVisID™
Cal Poly Logo
PMMI news
Cal Poly Awarded 2022 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship
At PACK EXPO, Quantum Packaging Technologies showcased its Citadel XT+ manual inspection hood for visual inspection of pharmaceuticals, devices, and drug delivery products.
PEI 2022
Manual Inspection Hood Eliminates Flicker, Glare
Philips Logo
Personalized medicine
Philips Debuts AI-enhanced Informatics for Earlier Diagnoses
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Hoffmann Neopac Cr Tin Full Metal
Cannabis Tins
Hoffmann Neopac recyclable CR tins meet stringent guidelines to keep kids and pets safe, while enhancing overall sustainability.
Thermal Protective Packaging
Lightweighting Technology
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »