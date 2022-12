A recent Reuters article noted that the FDA has taken away the emergency use authorization of bebtelovimab, Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. The agency said the drug is not expected to neutralize the dominant subvariants of Omicron. The decision narrows the treatment options to four: Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio, Gilead’s Veklury, and AstraZeneca’s Evusheld. Commercial distribution of bebteloviman bas been halted until further notice from the agency.