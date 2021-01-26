NJM Appoints Randy Backich as Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast United States

Backich’s over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical packaging equipment sales will help him further NJM’s packaging systems’ reach to manufacturers and contract packers throughout the region.

Jan 26th, 2021
Randy Backich, regional sales manager, Northeast United States, NJM.
NJM, a ProMach product brand, announces the appointment of Randy Backich to the position of regional sales manager for the Northeast United States. Backich is responsible for bringing NJM’s packaging systems, including those from Dara Pharma, to pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and medical device manufacturers and contract packers throughout this region.

Tom Kessler, who previously handled this territory, is now the dedicated product manager at NJM bringing Dara Pharma equipment to customers across the United States and Canada.

“It’s been a busy year here at NJM. Beyond meeting the rising demand for all our product lines, we’ve been supporting many COVID initiatives, working with manufacturers involved in testing as well as vaccine packaging. Randy was hired to help our growing customer base in the Northeast region,” says Mark Laroche, vice president of sales for NJM and WLS. “His professional background is impressive–Randy has a deep understanding of our industries and equipment. He’s been able to hit the ground running, delivering tremendous value to our customers.”

Backich brings over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical packaging equipment sales. Most recently, he held the position of Accounts Engineering and Sales at Universal Machine Company. Prior to that, he was a Sales Representative for Pharmaworks, another ProMach Pharma brand. Backich holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from West Virginia University and an MBA from Temple University.

 

