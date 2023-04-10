New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

the[PACK]out Med Device Packaging Conference Returns to Austin

The event, designed for packaging professionals by packaging professionals, takes place May 9 – 11, 2023, in Austin, TX.

Apr 10, 2023
Packout
the[PACK]out

After a successful inaugural event in 2022, the medical device packaging conference, the[PACK]out, returns to Austin, TX, from May 9 to 11, 2023. 

Designed for healthcare packaging engineers, the conference offers ample opportunities for education, networking, and mentorship, built for the industry, by the industry. Attendees can select from a range of topics, with an overall focus on design, sustainability, and usability. Register for the[Pack]out here.

Tuesday session listing

  • Keynote Opening, Paul Nowak
  • The Intersection of Climate Change, Healthcare, and Packaging: Accelerating Industry Action for Patients and the PlanetCristina Indiveri, MS, Erika Kimball RN, MBA, and Paul Nowak (moderator)
  • Innovation Hour: The Innovation Hour will be a fast-paced session of TED-style talks highlighting collaborative research and new technology to address the industry’s most pressing challenges and needs. 
  • Packaging – It’s More Than Meets the Eye: Putting the “Ability” Back in UsabilityArti Roth, PhD and Amy Stewart
  • Can your Package “Take a Licking” and “Keep On Ticking”? How to Tackle Human Nature and Mother Nature with Robust Package Design, Brian Farison
  • Building Partnerships to Navigate Unprecedented Times: A Conversation with Supply Chain and Packaging Peers, Dennis Sullivan, Curtis Rose, Eric Pearson, and Karen Polkinghorne (moderator)
  • Industry Power Hour with updates on AAMI Technical Committee 198, ASTM F02 Primary Barrier Packaging Committee, HPRC (Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council), IoPP MDPTC (Medical Device Packaging Technical Committee), KiiP (Kilmer Innovations in Packaging), and SPMC (Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council).

Wednesday session listing

  • Catalyzing Circularity: A Case Study in Adopting Certified Advanced Recycled Materials for Medical PackagingCliff Labbe and Rod Patch
  • Unlocking the Potential of Advanced Recycling: Today’s Technology Landscape and Opportunities for Medical PackagingKatherine Hofmann, PhD and Zach Patterson
  • Creating a Business Case for Advanced Recycled Materials: Critical Questions from the MDM Perspective – A KiiP CollaborationDeepa Rampura and Anna Thomas

Breakout tracks on Wednesday, May 10, offer a foundational and tenured track option, depending on attendee experience level and preference:

  • Foundational Track: Using Damage Boundary Theory as a Tool for SustainabilityNora Crivello
  • Foundational Track: Wicked Stability: Project Progress and Workstream UpdatesNancy Battaglini, Jen Benolken, Henk Blom, and Rod Patch
  • Foundational Track: Building a Plane While Flying is Not Easy – Learn How ASTM is Developing a Guide to Help the Industry Meet or Exceed Requirements of ISO 11607 Section 7Broc Couling, Arti Roth, PhD, and Matt TerBush
  • Foundational Track: End of Life Journey of Medical Packaging: What You Should Know as a Packaging EngineerJamie Pero-Parker, PhD, Samantha Smith, and Keith Weitz
  • Foundational Track: Sterile Packaging Recycling Pilots: A Journey to CircularityNick Packet
  • Foundational Track: Human Sustainability Through Connection and VulnerabilityHanna Harris, Chris Kelley, Austin Liu, Seema Momin, and Jen Benolken (moderator) 
  • Foundational Track ThemeThe Path from Distribution to Validation: In this session, we will hear TED-style Talks that represent various phases of package validation. We will start with defining your distribution channels in order to design a proper validation plan. Taking that information, we will dive into how to choose protocols that satisfy both the distribution challenges and intricacies of ISO 11607. Wrapping up, we’ll challenge the status quo and discuss the possibility of leveraging validations for like-packaging. We will wrap up the hour with a Q&A session before testing your knowledge with a pop quiz!
  • Tenured Track: Reducing Sealing Variability and Increasing Process CapabilityLynne Barton and Ben White
  • Tenured Track: Shifting the Integrity Testing Paradigm for Medical Device PackagingTyler Harris and Rob Schultheis
  • Tenured Track: Not Concerned about the Regulation Landscape for Materials of Concern? You Should Be!Alex Bowman 
  • Tenured Track: Human Factors Engineering: How to Incorporate Usability Principles and Practices to Packaging Design to Create Safe and Effective Product-Packaging Systems for Your Users, David Grosse-Wentrup, Dipl. Ing. 
  • Tenured Track: Connected Combination Devices Elevate User ExperienceMathias Romacker and Lisa Pierce
  • Tenured Track: Medical Packaging From the Patient’s PerspectiveMichael Johnston
  • Tenured Track ThemeThe Sustainable Packaging Journey: MedTech Perspectives: Packaging serves a critical role in protecting life-saving medical devices and maintaining sterility until the point-of-use. While these functions cannot be compromised, the demand for more sustainable healthcare packaging solutions is increasing. Whether your company has defined sustainability goals or you are just beginning the journey, it can be difficult to know where to start. How are medical device manufacturers challenging the status quo to reduce the environmental impact of healthcare packaging? In this session of TED-style Talks, we will hear from stakeholders at the intersection of packaging and sustainability as they share insights from their organization’s sustainable packaging journeys.

Thursday workshop

Thursday will include a workshop and live Q&A.

Registration

The event takes place at The LINE Hotel Austin, May 9 to 11, 2023. Register for the[Pack]out here. 


Related Stories
Sencorp 1
Medical device/Packaging
How to Use Vision Systems to Prevent Pouch Sealing Errors
the[PACK]out founders (from left): Cassie Ladd, Sarah Rosenblum, Karen Polkinghorne, Jill Cinalli, Rod Patch, Kiley Djupstrom, and Jenn Goff. (Image courtesy: Cassie Ladd)
Medical device/Packaging
the[PACK]out: Early Bird Pricing Open Through Jan. 31, 2023
Getty Images 1256125471
Medical device/Packaging
Roundtable Ahead of Pharmapack Europe Talks Drug Delivery Trends
Bormioli Pharma
Medical device/Packaging
Bormioli Pharma to Present Products Focused on Connectivity and IT
Top Stories
Alcami selected a line with isolator technology from Syntegon, which effectively separates production areas and personnel, contributing to the highest hygiene and safety standards.
News
Alcami Doubles Site’s Sterile Vial Production With New Line
CDMO Alcami increases vial filling flexibility and scale with an integrated line concept from Syntegon that accommodates liquid filling and lyophilization technology.
EXPO PACK Guadalajara returns June 13-15, 2023.
PMMI news
Mexican Packaging Industry Shows Continued Growth
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Requiring Mail-back Envelopes for Opioid Analgesics
From Left: PDA Annual Meeting co-chair Amanda McFarland, MS; Julia Jenkins; and Kelly Baker.
Regulatory
Rare Disease Patient and Advocate Talk Actions You Can Take
Registration is now open for PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
PMMI news
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 Registration Open
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Korsch Xl 400 4 Tablet Press
Korsch to Present Enhanced 4th Generation Tablet Press
The XL 4004 tablet press adds an integrated electrical cabinet, torque drive, and enhanced HMI design to the XL 400 platform, with models for dedicated single-layer and advanced multi-layer flexibility.
Mettler Toledo to Showcase Inspection Systems at Interphex 2023
Jones Healthcare Set to Help Nutraceutical Brands Meet New Canadian Regulations
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »