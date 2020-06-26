Aesculap AG Incorporates Coating for Revision Implants

Bio-Gate AG, provider of technologies for health and hygiene, has signed a cooperation agreement with Aesculap AG, supplier of implants, and a subsidiary of B. Braun, for the antimicrobial coating of revision implants for knee and hip systems. The agreement also includes an option for using the HyProtect coating technology in other application areas.

The cooperation agreement is based on several years of collaboration between Bio-Gate and Aesculap on various coating projects. In recent years, the companies have worked together on several studies. This includes an already published osseointegration study, in which the healing process of the bone ingrowth in implants in human bone was investigated. Over the course of the study, the HyProtect coating demonstrated good bone ingrowth performance.

The basis for this cooperation was the completion of the preliminary development project for the application of the HyProtect coating on Aesculap implants. After completion of regulatory approvals, Bio-Gate will coat Aesculap's implants.

To date, over 60 single patient human cases have been successfully completed, validating the antimicrobial effectiveness and quality of Bio-Gate’s coating. The implants were primarily used in orthopedic revision surgeries for patients with a high risk of infection.

In all cases to date, the patients have remained free of infection. This is crucial for the healing process in these patient groups since re-infections can lead to amputations or even have life-threatening consequences. Further clinical studies to confirm the clinical evidence are planned.

Besides human medicine, Bio-Gate is also actively coating veterinary implants. In recent years, more than 60,000 dogs have been successfully treated with antimicrobial HyProtect coated implants. The overall infection rate was less than 0.4%. In normal practice, infection rates of up to 20 percent are not uncommon.