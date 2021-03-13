NR Instant Produce PCL Leverages V-Shapes Sachet Packaging for Continued Growth

V-Shapes–a supplier of vertically integrated products and services for hygienic, sustainable single-dose packaging–reports that Thailand-based NR Instant Produce PCL–a manufacturer of sustainably-produced ethnic, plant-based, and functional foods–has installed four V-Shapes ALPHA packaging lines to support the manufacture of its non-food consumer products for both domestic and international distribution, including its Sustainable Development Brand (SDB) clean shots hand sanitizer as well as co-packing of third-party products.

The company, founded in 1991 with annual sales of approximately € 31 million in 2019, was recently listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) with the distinction of being the first purpose-led listed Thai company in the field of plant-based food, its primary business. The company has manufacturing facilities in the Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi provinces of Thailand and plans to invest in plant-based manufacturing plants in the UK and the USA. The IPO will also provide funding to reach a total of five (5) V-Shapes manufacturing lines for the production of sanitization products for sale in Canada, the USA, and the Middle East.

NR Instant Produce PCL is building a global platform focused on producing the future of food, building its facilities in key global locations in order to enable the production of food that will support a world of 10 billion people by 2050.

NR Instant Produce PCL is another example also of V-Shapes’ ability to adapt to pandemic conditions by providing virtual installation support using smart glasses, which should help companies not commit error during installation while keeping workers safe. In addition, with V-Shapes lines in place, NR Instant Produce PCL was able to assist with pandemic mitigation by providing 10 million of its SDB clean shot hand sanitizer sachets, produced with V-Shapes technology, for use in the Southeast Asian region.

The implementation of V-Shapes technology in the Southeast Asian region is both increasing NR Instant Produce PCL’s existing customers’ business and generating new business for the company. The company says it looks forwards to continued innovation from V-Shapes, including in-line printing for increased productivity with faster cycle times and more product variations.

V-Shapes’ consistent work towards a circular economy and the continuous development of sustainable materials with a 360-degree approach to using compostable, biodegradable, and/or recyclable materials, laminates and substrates was a key factor in NR Instant Produce PCL’s decision to implement V-Shapes lines. V-Shapes’ high level of quality and state-of-the-art technology to the market, including the fact that there are a number of patents in place on the process, as well as the unique single-dose packaging it enables were additional contributing factors to choosing to partner with V-Shapes.