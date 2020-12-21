Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #10: Ramping COVID-19 Test Medium Production

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #10 is this article about Thermo Fisher’s journey to ramp test medium to the millions per week for public health needs.

Keren Sookne
Dec 21st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 16 At 1 23 32 Pm

In our top 10 of 2020, we take a look back Thermo Fisher Scientific’s incredibly fast production ramp-up of viral transport media tubes from 50,000/week to 10 million/week in six months. The effort was remarkable, and made possible by collaboration efforts between the brand owner, OEMs, and partners.

Remote installation and use of Microsoft's Holo Lens also played a role due to travel bans affecting employees in based in Europe. Recently, PMMI released two related resources to help companies navigate this “new to some” virtual arena: the Virtual Factory Acceptance Test (vFAT) guide from the OpX Leadership Network and the Trends in Adoption of Remote Access report.

Continue to the full article here: COVID-19 Test Medium Production Ramped Up By 20,000% in Six Months.

X-FATs enable customers who are unable to physically come to the Group’s offices to connect via streaming with in-house technicians and complete the testing procedures.
Company Carries Out 90th Streaming Test and Launches Remote Assistance Camera Suitcase
Marchesini Group lauds the success of vFATs and offers MIMO to support final Line Acceptance testing.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Provider of end-of-line packaging and technology partner to Pfizer, Robopac, will be packaging and transporting the vaccine.
Robopac's Part in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Human-centered and environmentally conscious efforts on the part of Robopac and Pfizer provide an environmentally friendly packaging and transporting system for the vaccine.
Dec 17th, 2020
Hypak For Chronic Disease Treatment Rc Ps Psp 0217 0009
BD to Invest $1.2 Billion in Pre-Fillable Syringe Manufacturing Capacity Over Next Four Years
Investment includes new manufacturing facility in Europe.
Dec 14th, 2020
Theta line comprised of: two Theta machines, two R80C counting and stacking units, two SC80 continuous motion synchronizing robots, and a continuous-motion cartoning machine.
Complete Line for Pharmaceutical Powder Sachets
A global pharmaceutical company improved output speed for 4-side-seal sachets of laxative powders by selecting a new packaging line—complete with remote installation. The system compacts stacks of sachets before transferring them to the cartoning machine.
Dec 1st, 2020
Vtm Tubes
Custom Packaging Projects Abound in Logistics and More
From microtissues to diagnostics, brand owners are taking an active approach in developing unique, right-sized packaging and automation.
Nov 28th, 2020
The capper’s technology and parallel belts are used to reduce the expense of making and storing change parts for most bottles.
TurboFil: Linear Chuck Capper with Precision Torqueing & Parts-free Changeover
Designed for accurate, repeatable torque control, the Acrobat Chuck Capper is made to handle a variety of caps and bottles.
Nov 25th, 2020
Constellation 1
Pharmaceutical Liquid Filling Monobloc with Dual-Weight Verification
BellatRx’s Constellation Monobloc is a new servo-driven fill-weigh-cap system for unstable pharmaceutical microtubes, vials, and cartridges.
Nov 18th, 2020
Pharmaworks Tf1pro Close Up Final Release Cu
Blister Machine Features Vacuum System for Reject/Transfer
In the compact TF1pro blister machine, a vacuum arm lifts ‘good’ blisters, precisely lowering them to the transfer actuator. Another key safeguard: an upper seal plate that retracts when web motion stops to prevent unnecessary heat exposure.
Nov 13th, 2020
The new machine platform offers complete versatility: High performance, flexible formats and functional modules, including the OPTIMA Zero L1 for feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Modular Platform for Healthcare Manufacturing
Optima's new Zero machine platform offers extreme flexibility in packaging for a range of products in one system, including feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Nov 12th, 2020
Tyvek Roll-Feed, Cut and Seal Machine
Roll Fed Medical Sealing System Increases Speed and Integrity
Eliminating the need for individual cut lidding, the roll-fed system is also designed to reduce material costs and the risk of operator error.
Nov 12th, 2020
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Advances in Pharma
At PACK EXPO Connects, Syntegon showcased its latest intelligent and efficient technologies, including advanced customer services and a variety of digital solutions.
Nov 10th, 2020
MGS used PACK EXPO Connects to talk about their machinery and line integration capabilities in the life sciences field.
Medical Device Packaging
Specialists in supplying packaging and automation solutions to the Life Sciences Industry, MGS took advantage of PACK EXPO Connects to talk about a remarkably integrated line supplied recently to a medical device manufacturer.
Nov 10th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 09 At 11 11 57 Am
Gummy Filling Machine Taps Patent-Pending Filling Technology
Multiple proprietary steaming mechanisms ensure accurate fills at high speeds up to 180 bottles per minute
Nov 9th, 2020
Rondo Pak Expands Kba Bobst (002)
Rondo-Pak Expands Capacity at Two Facilities
Rondo-Pak expanded the capacity at its primary facilities in Camden, N.J. and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the addition of die-cutting and folder-gluer machinery.
Nov 9th, 2020
BellatRx Inc. at PACK EXPO Connects 2020
The company will present several live demos in capping, labeling, and more, including its new Constellation Vial and Microtube Fill-Weigh-Cap Monobloc for unstable microtubes, vials, and cartridges.
Nov 5th, 2020
Dwk
DWK Life Sciences Expands Glass Vial Packaging Solutions Capabilities with the Acquisition of Müller + Müller
Nov 3rd, 2020
The SimpliFil machine's signature highlight is a walking beam indexing configuration, which provides intuitive operation and simplified, recipe-based changeover.
TurboFil: Module for Simplified, Automated Syringe Filling and Assembly
The SimpliFil Syringe Filling & Assembly System incorporates efficient, through-the-tip filling process for reliable and cost-effective handling of small to medium syringe batches.
Oct 28th, 2020
Serialization Aggregation Workstation (SAW)
Custom Powder Systems to Showcase Products at PACK EXPO Connects
At PACK EXPO Connects, Custom Powder Systems will showcase its products and its team of experts will be available to help with creating solutions for specific applications.
Oct 28th, 2020
Pur Q fused quartz vials feature an inert, nonreactive surface meant to eliminate risk of interaction with packaged drug formulations for stable, long-term storage.
Momentive Technologies and Stevanato Group Collaborate to Offer Pur Q Fused Quartz Vials in EZ-fill Configuration
Agreement delivers high-purity quartz vials in efficient secondary packaging format to streamline fill-finish operations for early phase drug development.
Oct 20th, 2020
Delta Mod Tech Move In
Delta ModTech Moves into New Corporate Headquarters
U.S. Converting machine manufacturer Delta ModTech moved into their new corporate headquarters in Ramsey Minnesota mid-August 2020.
Oct 5th, 2020
Aphena
Aphena Pharma Announces Large Expansion in Tennessee
New 500,000-sq ft property will be company’s future headquarters.
Sep 30th, 2020
Canister Wipes Stuffer
Shemesh to Unveil Canister Wipes Machinery
Shemesh Automation will demonstrate a 200 ppm total solution canister wipes line at its $4MM showroom and spares inventory facility to selected market participants during the second half of 2021.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Filling And Capping Machine
Dispense Works Inc.: Liquid Filling/Capping Robots
RF Series Robots for benchtop bottle/vial filling.
Sep 14th, 2020
Gertex Logo
Gertex Solutions Acquires Impak Packaging Systems
Gertex Solutions Inc. announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Impak Packaging Systems Inc.
Sep 11th, 2020
Mpac Group
Mpac Group plc Acquires Switchback Group Inc.
Mpac Group plc, a global packaging solutions group, has acquired Switchback Group Inc., a provider of packaging machinery and automation solutions to the food and beverage and healthcare markets.
Sep 10th, 2020
Azco Corp Pouch Dispenser Photo
AZCO: Pouch Dispenser for Desiccant in Roll Form
SP-4D features high consistency escapement.
Aug 25th, 2020
The Thermoplay thermal side-gate TFS-Linear hot runner nozzle with 4+4 injection points (© Thermoplay)
Thermoplay: Thermal Hot-Runner Nozzle for Direct Side Injection
Designed for homogeneous temperature profile and easy handling. Applications include syringes, caps, tubes, medical sharps, as well as personal care, caps & closures, packaging products, electronic, and technical components.
Aug 21st, 2020
Spee Dee Gummy Filling System
Gummy Filling System Optimizes Operations
Multiple proprietary streaming mechanisms work together to achieve high-speed, accurate fills.
Aug 13th, 2020
Corning developed Valor Glass for vials designed to be more resistant to damage than conventional glass.
Study: Automatic Inspection for Lyophilized Drug Products in Valor Vials
Companies partnered to test whether the new vial material would present obstacles to proper inspection for pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Aug 12th, 2020
1 Fda For News
FDA Guidance: Expiration Dating of Unit-Dose Repackaged Solid Oral Dosage Form Drug Products
A new 4-page guidance from FDA comes on the heels of an increase in repackaging drugs for administration as a single dose.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Medical Vials Cold Chain
Glass Packaging and Drug Dev. Supplier Adds Lab Filling
Stevanato Group signs an agreement with COLANAR that will add fill & finish capabilities for ready-to-use glass primary packaging for small batches at Stevanato Group US Technology Excellence Center in Boston.
Jul 24th, 2020