Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #10: Ramping COVID-19 Test Medium Production

In our top 10 of 2020, we take a look back Thermo Fisher Scientific’s incredibly fast production ramp-up of viral transport media tubes from 50,000/week to 10 million/week in six months. The effort was remarkable, and made possible by collaboration efforts between the brand owner, OEMs, and partners.

Remote installation and use of Microsoft's Holo Lens also played a role due to travel bans affecting employees in based in Europe. Recently, PMMI released two related resources to help companies navigate this “new to some” virtual arena: the Virtual Factory Acceptance Test (vFAT) guide from the OpX Leadership Network and the Trends in Adoption of Remote Access report.

