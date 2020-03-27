"The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization.”

ProMach, a provider of packaging machinery systems, announces it has acquired Pharmaworks, a provider of blister packaging technology for the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and contract packaging industries. The addition of Florida-based Pharmaworks should significantly expand ProMach’s portfolio of pharmaceutical system and strengthen its integrated solutions capabilities for a broad range of applications.

Pharmaworks, founded in 2001, strives to offer a robust and flexible lineup of thermoforming systems for the creation of blister packs, a packaging format commonly used in over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription unit dose pharmaceutical and consumer goods packaging. Pharmaworks’ blister packaging systems range from semi-automated thermoformers to fully automated systems designed to be capable of speeds up to 600 packages per minute. In addition to its core blister packaging machinery, Pharmaworks also tries to provide feeding, transferring, collating, cartoning, and vision/inspection systems, as well as a comprehensive aftermarket support program with parts, service, machinery rebuilds/upgrades, controls upgrades, tooling, accessories, and more. Additionally, Pharmaworks aims to provide complete blister line integration services for customers needing turnkey blister packaging lines, complete with validation documentation.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Pharmaworks team to ProMach,” says Mark Anderson, ProMach President and CEO. “The pharmaceutical industry has been a strong growth engine for ProMach over the last five years, beginning with our acquisition of NJM in 2016 and continuing with the addition of WLS in 2017 and now Pharmaworks in 2020. The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization.”

Pharmaworks and its over 100 employees are joining the ProMach team. Current Pharmaworks president, Peter Buczynsky, will join ProMach as vice president and general manager of Pharmaworks. He will be joined by Ingo Federle, vice president of Technical Operations, and Ben Brower, vice president of Sales & Marketing.

“ProMach is well regarded in the packaging machinery marketplace for many of the same things that have made Pharmaworks successful,” says Buczynsky. “Our passion to engineer solutions for pharmaceutical packaging remains at the heart of our business and this deal lets us continue to expand our products, accelerate our pace of innovation, expand our manufacturing operations, more quickly add talented team members, and most importantly create additional value for Pharmaworks customers across the globe.”