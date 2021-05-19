These additions will allow Rondo-Pak to meet the heightened market demand for specialized packaging - accelerated by a need for COVID-19 related products including vaccines, adjuvants, test kits, pain relievers, and treatment medications.

Rondo-Pak, LLC, a provider of quality folding cartons and printed components for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer industries, has continued to enhance its capabilities and expand capacity at its primary facilities in Camden, New Jersey and San Juan, Puerto Rico, through extensive equipment investments. The latest additions will allow Rondo-Pak to meet the heightened market demand for specialized packaging, says the company, which has been accelerated by a need for COVID-19 related products including vaccines, adjuvants, test kits, pain relievers, and treatment medications.

The newly-added equipment is highlighted by a Heidelberg 10 Color Offset Press, which is scheduled for installation to begin in the second quarter of this year. Capable of production speeds of 18,000 sheets per hour in straight printing or perfecting mode, as well as continuous process optimization through artificial intelligence, the machine will allow Rondo-Pak to increase capacity to meet the continually expanding demand.

The company has also added a Xerox Versant 4100 Press. A versatile press with smart automation for virtually touch-free quality control, the machine is capable of printing 100 pages per minute, allowing for fast, high-quality output with many features for automating and simplifying operation.

Expanding on this investment, a Xerox Nuvera EA/MX Production System has also been added to the Rondo-Pak equipment line up, which features the ability to merge variable images and data at the same speed as it’s print engine.

Lastly, Rondo-Pak has purchased a Kongsberg X20 Cutting Table, a precision cutting system that offers speed, power and flexibility. This addition enhances the entire structural design process and is ideal for rapidly creating structural samples.

All machines have state-of-the-art features and operator-friendly elements which increase productivity and minimize downtime, according to the company. The four new equipment pieces are part of a $6.5 million-dollar total equipment investment by Rondo-Pak over the past six months. Installation of the equipment has taken place in first quarter of 2021 with completion of the Heidelberg installation expected by Summer 2021.

“At Rondo-Pak, continuous improvement is our primary focus so that we can assuredly offer the capabilities and resources necessary to meet the needs of our global clients,” says Bob Reilley, president and COO of Rondo-Pak. “These equipment investments will enable us to expand capacity in key areas, expedite delivery and reduce operating expenses, further demonstrating our unwavering commitment to our growing customer base.”