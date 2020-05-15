Sanofi Clinical Trial Benefits from Compact, Multi-Lingual Booklet Label

Specialty Label for Needle Protection System in International Phase III Trial.

Melissa Griffen
May 15th, 2020
Schreiner MediPharm&rsquo;s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.
Schreiner MediPharm’s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.

Schreiner MediPharm, a provider of innovative functional label systems for the pharmaceutical industry, has developed a compact Booklet-Label for a needle protection system used in an international phase III clinical trial conducted by pharmaceutical corporation Sanofi.

Since most studies for clinical trials are conducted internationally, the investigational drugs must be reliably marked and provided with a complete set of information in several languages. For this purpose, Sanofi required a multi-page label making the product information available in many different languages. In addition, the label needed to firmly adhere to the plastic needle protection system without impairing the system’s functionality. 

The Booklet-Label is meant to be tightly wrapped around the needle protection system. The booklet encompasses 32 pages with medicinal information in 22 languages. It is supposed to reliably adhere to the plastic substrate of the needle protection system and, with its flexible material construction of thin booklet paper plus film layers, should be easily wrapped around the quadrangular device. A starter tab is added to make it possible to easily open and re-close the label.

The Booklet-Label is made to be partially affixed to the device so that the pre-filled syringe and its contents are readily visible after opening. The booklet is equipped with a perforation, allowing for its removal before injection—only a small part of the label which, for instance, may contain variable data, subsequently remains on the device. The label material is meant to be suitable for custom overprinting using TTR printers. 

Companies in this article
Sanofi
Schreiner MediPharm
Schreiner MediPharm&rsquo;s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.
Sanofi Clinical Trial Benefits from Compact, Multi-Lingual Booklet Label
Specialty Label for Needle Protection System in International Phase III Trial.
May 15th, 2020
Euclid Medical Products: Vantage&trade; Label Printer
Euclid Medical Products: Label Printer
As pharmacies continue to experience an influx in operations during the current pandemic, the Vantage Label Printer is designed to help maximize pharmacist efficiency and patient wellness.
Apr 21st, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
Leibinger Cij Jet2
IIMAK Announces Partnership with Leibinger
IIMAK announces its partnership with Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems. IIMAK is now a distributor of the full line of Leibinger's JET continuous inkjet printers.
Apr 16th, 2020
BlindSpotz&trade; Freeze Alert Sensor: Freeze Alert can be printed on label, syringe or aluminum cap. The technology prints clear and then turns blue if the drug freezes at any time in supply chain.
Chromatic Technologies’ Scientists Join Fight Against COVID-19 Virus
American Thermal Instruments lends their expertise.
Apr 14th, 2020
Systech
Learn Something New in 20 Minutes: Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE
Live from home offices, Systech introduces its brand protection innovation series including experts from J&J, Michigan State University, and more.
Apr 9th, 2020
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Ec Ls From Luminer 1
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Extended Content Label Capacity & Capabilities through Infrastructure Investment
Mar 24th, 2020
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.
Mar 11th, 2020
The Herma 211 HC is designed to be suitable for labeling a wide range of cylindrical products including syringes, tubes, glass vials, and ampoules.
At Interphex, Herma US to Showcase Ultra-Compact FDA-compliant Labeling Unit
Semi-automatic Herma 211 HC for transition from clinical trial to production, as well as limited-batch biopharma manufacturing.
Feb 28th, 2020
Courser 230 can be built to handle both vials and syringes or can be dedicated to one, reducing the cost of investment and floorspace for those needing dual-purpose capability.
NJM: Enhanced Vial/Syringe Labeler
Dual-purpose capability for vials and syringes on the same machine is combined with a new vertical label spool dispenser, designed to maximize production versatility in a compact footprint.
Feb 5th, 2020
Colbert Operations Manager Jeff MacDougall (far l.), and Production Manager Pat Gibbons (lt. blue shirt) work with Colbert&rsquo;s press operators on the new RMGT press.
Colbert Packaging Installs New State-of-the-Art RMGT Printing Press
Further demonstrating ongoing capital investment and increased capacity for customers.
Jan 21st, 2020
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
The new Robust RFID-Label from Schreiner MediPharm ensures reliable end-to-end functionality of the RFID chip.
At Pharmapack, Schreiner MediPharm to Showcase New Robust RFID Pharma-Label and Supply Chain Security Solutions
Visit Schreiner MediPharm at Pharmapack in Paris, Feb. 5-6 at Hall 7.2, Booth D46
Jan 16th, 2020
The Epson SurePress L-6534VW digital label press enables high-speed printing for label converters.
Epson’s Newest UV Digital Label Press for High-Speed, High-Quality Label and Packaging Printing is Now Available
SurePress L-6534VW Functionality is on Display at Epson’s Package Printing Demo Center in California.
Jan 15th, 2020
Toshiba: A3 Multifunction Printer for Small-to-Medium Businesses
Monochrome print fleet couples ledger-size capability in a compact footprint giving SMBs the performance they demand, while being easy on space.
Nov 23rd, 2019
Toshiba&rsquo;s new thermal barcode printer, the B-EX4T3HS, prints at 600 dpi at speeds up to 6 in/s.
High-Precision Printer Eases Compliance in Medical Packaging
Toshiba’s latest thermal barcode printer combines high-resolution printing with high precision in label feeding to print small labels.
Oct 3rd, 2019
Complete Inspection Systems showcased its HD MicroCode
2D Microcodes for Seriously Small Spaces
A code printed at 600 dpi can be as small as 4.5 mm square while another option prints in 1 mm square, smaller than most raindrops.
Sep 25th, 2019
Late-stage customization of sealed blisters boosts usage of blister lines,
Blister printer supports postponement
Full-color printing differentiates products in blister packs.
Sep 25th, 2019
More in Labeling/Printing
The Intelli-Pac&trade; manual case aggregation system
Case aggregation system for serialized cartons, bottles
The new module, suitable for pharma companies and co-packers, provides the ability to seamlessly integrate layered aggregation technology.
Sep 24th, 2019
Epson ColorWorks C6500P
On-Demand Label Printing: Upgrading from B&W to Color
Ideal for many healthcare applications, Epson’s inkjet printers produce color labels that withstand UV sterilization and more.
Sep 24th, 2019
A Markoprint X1Jet printer integrated with an RF Lite tabletop feeder prints required information directly on cannabis packaging using IQ990 solvent ink from General Ink.
Cannabis Poses Labeling Hurdle
Variable direct coding prints required information and eliminates the label and its application process.
Sep 24th, 2019
The HERMA 211 HC accommodates a wide range of cylindrical products including syringes, tubes, glass vials and ampules.
FDA-compliant Labeling Unit in a Compact Footprint
Semi-automatic system reaches speeds of 30 labels/min, helping meet the needs of pharma manufacturers running small batch sizes.
Sep 23rd, 2019
Economic Challenges and Consumer Demand to Impact Label Printing
Economic Challenges and Consumer Demand to Impact Label Printing
Printed labels and their use in packaging, logistics and containers is a multi-faceted market undergoing rapid change. Consumers are demanding more customization and technology advancements amid economic trials, according to The Future of Label Printing to 2024, a new report from Smithers Pira.
Aug 29th, 2019
Digital printing and die cutting let PackEx provide folding cartons in small runs within five days or less.
Web-to-Pack in Germany
Testing the web-to-pack waters in Germany is August Faller, a powerhouse packaging supplier in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector.
Jul 26th, 2019
Greydon introduces the Genesis-M, the newest in the Genesis line of digital printers for medical device and blister packaging.
Greydon: High-Resolution Digital Printer
For medical device, blister packaging and IV bags, Genesis comes in both traversing and stationary inline configurations for printing on horizontal packaging or blister machines.
Jul 2nd, 2019
Herma 132M Wrap-around Labeler
Herma: Wrap-Around Labeler With Motion Control
Designed to achieve 400 products per minute, Herma 132M Labeler now offers motion control for improved product handling.
Jun 6th, 2019
TQS serial numbering system with classical mechanical position indicators from SIKO (Image: &copy; WIPOTEC-OCS)
Electronic Position Indicators Ensure Process Security in Track-and-Trace Systems
Compliance with the EU FMD requires implementation of traceability systems. The TQS (Traceable Quality System) from WIPOTEC-OCS employs a position indicator from SIKO GmbH that offers process security during format changes.
Apr 25th, 2019
The latest iteration of the label applicator, HERMA 500 provides comprehensive connectivity and cross-site production uniformity.
HERMA: IOT-enabled Label Applicator
The latest iteration of the label applicator, HERMA 500 provides comprehensive connectivity and cross-site production uniformity.
Mar 5th, 2019
WS2 direct thermal desktop unit is billed as is the industry&rsquo;s first disinfectant-ready printer.
SATO America: Healthcare Print-on-Demand
WS2 direct thermal desktop unit is billed as is the industry’s first disinfectant-ready printer.
Feb 25th, 2019
ABR Series imager-based barcode readers help to solve a wide range of challenging track-and-trace applications.
Banner Engineering: Imager-Based Barcode Readers
ABR Series imager-based barcode readers help to solve a wide range of challenging track-and-trace applications.
Feb 18th, 2019