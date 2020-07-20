Antares Vision Acquires 100% of Convel, Further Diversifying its Inspection Machine Portfolio

Convel specializes in inspection equipment providing leak detection for pharmaceutical products packaged in glass and plastic containers.

Antares Vision
Jul 20th, 2020
Convel Tc Leak Detection Glass Ampoules 01

Antares Vision, a global provider of visual inspection systems, track & trace solutions and smart data management, has acquired 100% of Convel S.r.l. (“Convel”), an Italy-based supplier of automated inspection equipment for the pharmaceutical industry.

Specializing in equipment that provides leak detection for drugs packaged in glass or plastics containers, Convel’s sales network spans from Italy to countries abroad, including North America.

Convel employs 16 people, many of which are specialized technicians with over 20 years of experience in inspection machines for the pharmaceuticals industry. With the goal of combining innovation in technology with after-sales service, the company is a leader in Leak Testing, which among other mission-critical quality control aspects can play a pivotal role in guaranteeing sterility.

Convel’s commitment to research and development have allowed the company to address a variety of emerging challenges in the evolving, exacting pharmaceuticals production landscape. 

Emidio Zorzella, Chairman and Managing Director of Antares Vision: “The acquisition of Convel is consistent with our strategy to diversify and strengthen our target industrial sectors. Convel will allow Antares Vision to consolidate its presence in the inspection machine market, complement its range of products and expand its customer base – thus creating cross selling opportunities – and to strengthen the management team with people of proven standing.” 

Massimo Bonardi, Managing Director of Antares Vision: “We are proud of this acquisition: industrial innovation plays a key role in our company’s continued competitiveness. Over the years, Convel has led to significant market evolution, especially with regard to High Voltage Leak Detection (HVLD) technology to analyse sealed glass or plastic containers. Understanding the needs of our customers and anticipating the new challenges of the market helps us add authentic value through technology.”

Andrea Gallo and Giovanni Lovato, shareholders and directors of Convel: “Joining Antares Vision is a great development opportunity for Convel; we are confident to be able to significantly support the growth of the Group as a whole. Today, Convel is boosting its evolution, enhancing its skills and exploiting the synergies that joining such an important Group can generate, while continuing to support its customers with renewed determination.”

