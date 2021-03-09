Tribe Builds Fleet with Solar Panel-Equipped Refrigeration Units

Solar panels maintain refrigerator unit batteries and improve driver retention.

Mar 9th, 2021

Tribe Transportation is expanding its fleet with 111 53-foot trailers equipped with Carrier Transicold X4TM 7500 refrigeration units to help it meet demand in the fast-growing life sciences sector, which includes the transport of pharmaceutical products. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global provider of equipment and services for cold chain transportation systems.

The acquisition includes Carrier Transicold TRU-Mount solar panels, which are designed to help maintain the charge of the refrigeration unit batteries. Additionally, Tribe acquired 100 Carrier Transicold ComfortPro diesel auxiliary power units (APUs) to help maintain cab climate control for its drivers.

Native American woman-owned Tribe Transportation is one of the fastest-growing minority carriers in North America. Now in its 16th year of operation, the fleet has more than 400 tractors and nearly 900 trailers, serving the refrigerated and deep-frozen freight needs of its expanding customer base. The company hauls a range of products, from candy and produce to ice cream and cryogenic pharmaceutical products.

For temperature monitoring and asset tracking, Tribe’s trailers are equipped with telematics devices powered by the refrigeration units’ batteries. Carrier Transicold’s high-performance TRU-Mount solar charging system supplements battery charging, helping to keep all trailers visible through Tribe’s telematics system. The company explains that in a drop-type environment where a trailer may be parked without the refrigeration unit running, the battery could lose its charge without the support of the solar panel. Tribe considers the panel’s secure mounting to the top of the refrigeration unit an advantage because it stays with the unit if it is relocated to another trailer.

The fully featured ComfortPro diesel APUs are designed to provide air conditioning, heating, cab power, engine warming, and truck battery monitoring and charging. In addition to reducing engine wear and fuel consumption, the APUs are meant to improve comfort, which would help with driver retention.

Mar 9th, 2021
