ARxIUM Completes Expansion of UNC Health Pharmacy Operations

ARxIUM, a provider of pharmacy automation, workflow, and inventory management systems, announces the completion of a multi-year engagement that expands and integrates the UNC Health Shared Services Center, UNC Hospitals, and Rex Hospital. The company says that by implementing a range of highly automated, interoperable systems and other workflow systems, the health system has achieved advanced pharmacy safety and operational efficiencies.

UNC Health–an integrated health care system–used RxWorks Pro, an inventory management application, which is designed to provide readily available Quantity on Hand (QOH) data. This allowed the informatics department to remotely access RxWorks and enabled the health system to share QOH data for specific medications, such as remdesivir, according to the company. Additionally, the application’s Virtual Location feature helped manage COVID-related medication inventory across UNC facilities and provided real time tracking and optimization of locations with the highest demand.

During the expansion, UNC Health also installed the company’s RxWorks Pro Mobile feature, an integrated software platform that is made to allow pharmacists and technicians to manage workflow throughout the pharmacy footprint, instead of being confined to workstations. In addition, RxWorks SiteLINK, a web-based ordering feature, is servicing many of the health system’s offsite locations by fulfilling pharmacy orders and providing traceable data. UNC Health’s pharmacy operations also include ARxIUM’s high-density inventory storage systems, FastFind Carousels; oral-solid pouch packaging system, FastPak Elite; and high-volume fulfillment solution, OptiFill; among other applications.

“ARxIUM’s technologies can be customized to adapt to our changing needs, which has helped achieve our business outcomes,” says Mark Lyons, interim system vice president of pharmacy at UNC Health.

ARxIUM will continue providing services that optimize pharmacy workflows to address evolving COVID-related needs. It is also identifying other available systems, as additional UNC Health pharmacy locations are integrated into the RxWorks Pro platform.