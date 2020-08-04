Celltrion Selects Movilitas for Serialization and Traceability for Supply Chain Integrity and Compliance

Project delivers a combined solution for end-to-end visibility in EU, Korea and U.S. markets.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Aug 4th, 2020
18q8t Yia 1

Movilitas, a technology provider delivering solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems, announced that Celltrion, a global biopharmaceutical company, selected Movilitas to manage their SAP® Advanced Track and Trace for Pharmaceuticals (ATTP) and SAP Information Collaboration Hub (ICH) deployments.

This digital transformation creates a foundation that addresses all requirements for serialization compliance, traceability and country reporting in the EU, Korea and U.S. regions. 

Celltrion selected Movilitas for its full set of SAP solution services and accelerators in order to address compliance with the EU, Korea and U.S. serialization requirements. Movilitas' integrator services plus industry expertise with multiple country serialization regulations enabled Celltrion's successful SAP implementation.

Additionally, Movilitas offered a hybrid project delivery system of onsite and remote, including a native speaker stationed in Korea. This combination of experience and flexibility allowed Celltrion and Movilitas to complete the integration process within two months. 

"At Celltrion, we understand that end-to-end traceability provides safe and effective products for patients as well as a more efficient and resilient supply chain. The combination of Movilitas' experience and industry knowledge has helped Celltrion stay at the front with traceability solutions that future-proof our operations and protect consumers," said Joon Serk Seo, director, Celltrion. 

"The combined solution enables Celltrion to meet a common pharmaceuticals industry challenge of ensuring supply chain integrity for its products. Serialization and traceability technologies play a critical role in enabling pharmaceutical protection," said Ross Young, CEO of Movilitas. "We are pleased that Celltrion was able to take advantage of Movilitas integration services and our efficient and flexible delivery model to ensure compliance in their key markets."

 

Companies in this article
Movilitas
Tnt20 Eblast 750 01
2020 Traceability Seminar Will Be Held Virtually
Save the date for November 2-4
Aug 5th, 2020
18q8t Yia 1
Celltrion Selects Movilitas for Serialization and Traceability for Supply Chain Integrity and Compliance
Project delivers a combined solution for end-to-end visibility in EU, Korea and U.S. markets.
Aug 4th, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson &amp; Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1031028962
Covectra Enhances Drug Supply Chain Security
Automates management of resalable returns & DSCSA product verification compliance to protect consumers from counterfeit, contaminates or stolen drugs.
Jul 6th, 2020
Inmar
Inmar: Tray and Kit Replenishment
MedEx TraySafe automates drug replenishment/tracking used in trays and kits with imaging and standard 2D barcode labels. An indicator has been added to identify trays that have been used with patients in isolation due to COVID-19.
Jul 1st, 2020
Smartrac Circus Flex
Smartrac: NFC and Blockchain to Guarantee Authenticity of Covid-19 Test Kits
Smartrac and SUKU leverage NFC and blockchain to authenticate COVID-19 test kits and PPE.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Antares Vision Headquarter
Antares Vision Partners with IMA Group
Antares entered into a five-year agreement with IMA whereby it becomes the exclusive supplier of all IMA inspection and tracking technologies.
Jun 18th, 2020
112d0243bdd2a6313bb31588b5a2
Automatic Identification Systems: Tools for UDI and GUDID Implementation
SCANALYST 3 GUDID barcode compliance tool for patient safety.
Jun 17th, 2020
Gary Lerner, president at Gateway Checker Corporation, presented at GS1 Connect.
3 EPCIS Data Exchange Issues in Pharma Traceability
Conformance testing services have emerged to cut down on wasted back-and-forth between manufacturers and trading partners to get efficient data exchange up and running.
Jun 16th, 2020
Open Scs Logo
Serialization: Syntegon joins OPEN-SCS Group
Syntegon Technology recently joined the Open Serialization Communication Standard (OPEN-SCS) Group. Joint goals include the fight against pharmaceutical counterfeiting and the establishment of interoperable interfaces for the implementation of adequate serialization solutions.
Jun 9th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
C Safe Rkn On Dolly
Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain
CSafe Global has completed the first commercial test of its new location and temperature tracking technology, successfully integrating tracking devices into RKN containers.
May 26th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 15 At 10 53 58 Am
Research Highlights Two in Five Hospitals Lack Formal Drug Diversion Programs
According to the study on drug diversion in the U.S., almost 9 in 10 healthcare professionals say they have met or know someone who has diverted drugs.
May 18th, 2020
Getty Images 1022854424
DSCSA and COVID-19
How is the pandemic response impacting the complex and evolving national traceability goals for pharmaceuticals?
May 12th, 2020
ControlTrack is designed to integrate serialization, packaging, and cloud-based management to provide remote medication management.
Covectra Introduces Controltrack Mobile Health Medication Management System
Product improves patient medication adherence during age of COVID-19.
Apr 29th, 2020
Chad Crouch Webres Headshot 1 640x800
Chad Crouch Appointed to U.S. Department of Commerce North Texas District Export Council
Authentix, a manufacturer of authentication solutions, announced that Chad Crouch, Vice President of Revenue Operations, was appointed by the Department of Commerce to the North Texas District Export Council.
Mar 31st, 2020
RFID-Labels from Schreiner MediPharm for syringes and vials, combined with Kit Check&rsquo;s tracking solution, enable an automated medication management.
Schreiner MediPharm and Kit Check: Automated Medication Management for Hospitals
System provides safe medicine supply chains in hospitals through RFID.
Mar 24th, 2020
The camera system Polyphem wt is designed to ensure reliable filling control on blister machines.
Laetus at Interpack: Keeping the Entire Supply Chain in View
Laetus presents a wide range of systems at this year’s interpack for the inspection, serialization and aggregation of products in industries such as food, FMCG, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.
Mar 23rd, 2020
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more robust supply chain data.
Retail Industry, CPGs Support Switch from UPC to Data-Rich Barcode
Retailers and brands support a transition from UPC to 2D barcodes, watermarks, or RFID tags to provide consumers with more detailed product information and transparency and retailers with more supply chain data.
Mar 5th, 2020
More in Traceability/Serialization
Sovereign implemented serialization and aggregation on all three configurations of packaging lines at once.
CDMO Speeds its Line with Open-Source L4 Serialization System
With the serialization deadline approaching, Sovereign Pharmaceuticals implemented open-source software that allows the company to make their own changes and improve packaging efficiency.
Jan 16th, 2020
This software release is a direct response to customer feedback on ways to improve Cr&emacr;do ProEnvision.
Pelican BioThermal: Updated Asset Management Software
Version designed to advance smart management of temperature-controlled shipments and set the foundation for future IoT integration.
Jan 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 01 07 At 10 23 50 Am
Dover to Acquire Systech International, a Leading Provider of Serialization, Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Solutions
Enhances Dover's Product Identification and Traceability Solutions Portfolio
Jan 7th, 2020
By scanning a QR code on the bottom of the Friso infant formula packaging, consumers can learn about the product&apos;s journey from the farm to their home.
Live from AIPIA: QR Code Accesses Baby Formula’s ‘Grass-to-Glass’ Journey
Nov 26th, 2019
Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
$200 Billion Pharma Counterfeit Drug Market Growing by 20% Per Year
This alarming growth is twice the rate of the legitimate pharmaceutical market, and accounts for 2.5% of the total global pharma market.
Nov 26th, 2019
45% of global consumers use a smart device to monitor a health condition.
Will Smart Technology Help Seniors with Pharma and Healthcare Compliance?
RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, and QR enabled packaging are on the forefront of technology solutions in the healthcare industry for pharmaceutical and medical device packaging, with 45% of global consumers using a smart device to monitor a health condition.
Nov 21st, 2019
Emilie Peltre, Senior Principal Packaging Engineer for Abbott opens the Abbott Connected Health Challenge at the AIPIA World Congress.
Live from AIPIA: Abbott Connected Health Challenge
Thirteen smart packaging technology providers pitch their solutions to Abbott to help them create connected packaging that links its consumers to services.
Nov 18th, 2019
Holographic foils can be used to great effect to differentiate product at the point-of-sale.
Using Holography to Fight Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Brand Piracy
Column: New trends in pharma packaging follow developments in emerging markets, demographic changes and new technologies that include holography, says chairman of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association.
Oct 24th, 2019
Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
TraceLink: Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
The platform is designed to allow users to rapidly design and deploy network orchestration and analytics applications, enabling patient-centric orchestration across the end-to-end life sciences value chain.
Oct 17th, 2019
Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medicine face concerns about contaminants.
How QR Codes Can Help Drug Makers Streamline Recalls
Concerns about a carcinogenic impurity have prompted recalls of Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medication. Smart labeling technology could speed and clarify alerts to consumers and also help drug companies reduce scrapped lots.
Oct 9th, 2019
Saleable Returns Enforcement Delayed to 2020
Saleable Returns Enforcement Delayed to 2020
FDA final guidance says distributors will not be required to verify the product identifier of returned drugs before resale until 27 November 2020.
Sep 25th, 2019
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
DSCSA: Where Are We, and Where Are We Going?
Recapping current progress, the Nov. 2019 saleable returns deadline and the supply chain transformation expected in 2023.
Sep 17th, 2019