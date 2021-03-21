PDA to Collaborate with Deloitte and U.S. FDA to Improve the Quality of Compounded Drugs

Courses to cover many PDA areas of expertise, including aseptic processing.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA)
Mar 21st, 2021
Pda Dk Blue Tag Below

The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) announced it signed an agreement in February to collaborate with Deloitte Consulting, LLP and the U.S. FDA’s Compounding Quality Center of Excellence to provide training to large pharmaceutical compounders in a variety of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-related functions critical to improving the overall quality of compound drugs. 

PDA is offering training in areas that are core to its educational offerings, including aseptic processing of sterile drug products, environmental monitoring, and manufacturing deviation investigations and Corrective and Preventative Actions (CAPA), as well as other topics to be determined. 

“PDA is very happy to continue working with Deloitte and the U.S. FDA to provide this important GMP-related training,” said Richard Johnson, PDA President and CEO. “The agreement we signed includes provisions to extend this training over the next few years.” 

PDA’s training is being offered under a larger relationship between the U.S. FDA’ Compounding Center of Excellence and Deloitte to assist large drug compounders, considered outsourcing facilities (under section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act), improve the quality and safety of their pharmaceutical products. The courses will be offered online and in person, with a limited number of seats in the latter cases. Dates and times of the courses will be announced on the FDA website. PDA will offer the training developed for this partnership to other interested parties. 

Providing training to the pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical industry has been a core mission of PDA for 70 years. It conducts hands-on aseptic processing and laboratory training at the PDA Training and Research Institute in Bethesda, Md., and lecture-based training in Bethesda and other locations, and on-site training for companies.

Companies in this article
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA)
Pda Dk Blue Tag Below
PDA to Collaborate with Deloitte and U.S. FDA to Improve the Quality of Compounded Drugs
Courses to cover many PDA areas of expertise, including aseptic processing.
Mar 21st, 2021
Getty Images 488635873
PDA Post-Approval Change Issues and Impacts Survey
This comprehensive survey includes data on the challenges presented by inconsistencies in how regulators treat post-approval changes and respondents’ experience with specific regulators.
Feb 24th, 2021
Getty Images 136641043
Serialization Continues to Impact Pharma Automation Investments
Automation and IoT are on trend, as the industry continues to meet serialization regulations.
Dec 10th, 2020
Govzilla Announces New Customer Platform and Company Name Change to Redica Systems
Nov 22nd, 2020
Fda Hi Res Copy
Saleable Returns Verification Delayed to 2023
Additional three-year delay: FDA guidance says distributors will not be required to verify the product identifier of returned drugs before resale until Nov. 27, 2023.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Gavel 5efd2dbada95c
Cannabis Policy Vote May Happen by End of 2020
The MORE Act would be historic in that it would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act, opening a path for regulations to follow.
Oct 1st, 2020
Alignment 90 Sep Oct 2018
Live from PDA/FDA: FDA Considers Incentivizing Quality Management Maturity (QMM)
The Agency is soliciting feedback from manufacturers on assessing and rewarding QMM through Oct. 2020. Reduced audit frequency may one day be an incentive for high performers.
Sep 15th, 2020
C Ph I Fo P On White With Dates
CPhI Festival of Pharma 2020 in October
Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to address industry on sustainable innovation at the two-week long event. Sessions will cover affordable medicines, supply change resiliency, AI, Vaccine production, and more.
Sep 9th, 2020
Unknown
Smithers tests med devices
Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, has announced the formation of the Medical Device Testing division.
Jul 20th, 2020
Udi
Med Devices and the FDA: Extended Deadline, Worker Safety
In extending UDI compliance dates for low-risk products, FDA cited challenges related to COVID-19. CDRH also issued recommendations for personnel safety in med device manufacturing.
Jul 17th, 2020
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn
New FDA Insight Podcast on Emerging Topics
First guest: FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on fighting COVID-19 at FDA.
Jun 24th, 2020
Allergan
Quick Hits: Allergan is Seeking Women with Recalled Breast Implants
Allergan recalled breast implants more than 10 months ago; now they are trying to find the women who still have them.
Jun 12th, 2020
Fitbit Ventilator
Quick Hits: FDA Gives Emergency Approval to Fitbit’s Ventilator
The wearable tech company developed a new ventilator to help treat the current health crisis.
Jun 9th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020
Honeywell Bigfinite Collaboration 300 Dpi
Honeywell Collaborates With AI Specialist Bigfinite to Speed Medical Therapies
The collaboration will focus on helping biotech and pharma industries understand and make use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable faster development.
Feb 10th, 2020
World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.
W.H.O.: Global Emergency Declared as Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads
Most of the 8,000 cases have been reported in mainland China.
Jan 30th, 2020
Eric G
Feds Say Not Legal, But Still It’s Not Rare: Why’s CBD for Sale Everywhere?
In our column’s continuing effort to correct common misconceptions about packaging law, this month we turn to cannabidiol, or CBD.
Jan 29th, 2020
Un Pac Ked Podcast Graphic
Cannabis Packaging: Don't Fear the Reefer
UnPACKed with PMMI Podcast breaks down the latest developments in cannabis packaging as more and more states open the door to legalization.
Jan 23rd, 2020
Unknown
Controversial new labeling idea
Headlines from the U.K. sound promising but reading deeper reveals very little benefit for contemplating such a major change for food manufacturers.
Dec 28th, 2019
More in Regulatory
Holographic foils can be used to great effect to differentiate product at the point-of-sale.
Using Holography to Fight Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Brand Piracy
Column: New trends in pharma packaging follow developments in emerging markets, demographic changes and new technologies that include holography, says chairman of the International Hologram Manufacturers Association.
Oct 24th, 2019
Baby Powder / Image: Flickr
FDA Finds Asbestos in Baby Powder, Recall Ensues
Johnson & Johnson recalled thousands bottles of their famous baby powder after the FDA found trace amounts of asbestos.
Oct 24th, 2019
Yourway Mitigates Uncertainty of Brexit for Clinical Trials in Europe
Their new location is strategically placed to accommodate both the UK and mainland Europe.
Oct 21st, 2019
Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
TraceLink: Digital Network Platform to Further Transform the Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
The platform is designed to allow users to rapidly design and deploy network orchestration and analytics applications, enabling patient-centric orchestration across the end-to-end life sciences value chain.
Oct 17th, 2019
Schreiner MediPharm's Flexi-Cap Prime has a combined tear strip for the label and cap
Schreiner MediPharm: Tamper-Evident Flexi-Cap Prime for Vials
The tear strip is designed to ensure that undetected reuse of a container is no longer possible.
Oct 16th, 2019
Duane Niedert, Director of Operations – Americas for Smithers
Smart Packaging: ‘A Tale of Two Technologies’
A presentation at SmartPack 2019 delves into the current status, forecast, and drivers of the two categories of technology—smart and active—that make up smart packaging.
Oct 15th, 2019
Migrane Drug Needed / Image: Getty
FDA Approves New Acute Migraine Drug
Eli Lilly’s new drug Reyvow relieves pain, nausea, and light sensitivity in within two hours of ingestion.
Oct 14th, 2019
Descovy / Image: Gilead
FDA Approves HIV Drug, But Only for Men
Gilead Sciences only tested Descovy on men and transgender women, and the approval explicitly excludes cisgender women.
Oct 10th, 2019
Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medicine face concerns about contaminants.
How QR Codes Can Help Drug Makers Streamline Recalls
Concerns about a carcinogenic impurity have prompted recalls of Zantac and generic versions of the popular heartburn medication. Smart labeling technology could speed and clarify alerts to consumers and also help drug companies reduce scrapped lots.
Oct 9th, 2019
Infant Werewolf Syndrome / Image: Shutterstock
Mislabeling Leads to 17 Cases of Infant “Werewolf Syndrome”
Children in Spain have developed hypertrichosis after a reflux drug was contaminated with alopecia treatment.
Oct 9th, 2019
Visible Particulate FDA Recall Notices by year as compiled by John Shabushnig, Insight Pharma Consulting, from FDA data. Reprinted with permission.
Particles in Parenterals: 2019 Update
FDA expects a visual inspection program and parenteral manufacturers should expect questions about their program during any inspection. What's new in 2019?
Oct 4th, 2019
Toshiba’s new thermal barcode printer, the B-EX4T3HS, prints at 600 dpi at speeds up to 6 in/s.
High-Precision Printer Eases Compliance in Medical Packaging
Toshiba’s latest thermal barcode printer combines high-resolution printing with high precision in label feeding to print small labels.
Oct 3rd, 2019