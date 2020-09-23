CPhI Annual Report 2020 Part 1: 2025 Will See Cell and Gene Therapy Capacity Shortages in the USA and 10+ mAb Approvals in China

Continuous Bioprocessing growing quickly, but from a low base, with virtually all manufacturers now using at least some single use technologies.

Sep 23rd, 2020
October 5-16, 2020. Report on Cell and Gene Therapy to be discussed.
October 5-16, 2020. Report on Cell and Gene Therapy to be discussed.

CPhI Annual Report–launched ahead of the first CPhI Festival of Pharma (5-16 October, 2020), the world’s largest digital pharma Expo–predicts dramatic growth of new mAb production in China, capacity shortages for cell and gene therapies in the USA, and the widespread global adoption of single-use technologies, but only limited continuous bioprocessing.

Three CPhI experts from BioPlan Associates–Vicky Qing XIA, Leo Cai Yang and Eric Langer–explore the rapidly changing global biologics markets, with special reference to the implications for contract outsourcing and China’s continued emergence as a hub for both bio innovation and contract services. 

Remarkably, China is predicted to continue its rapid bio growth rates, with more than 10 new mAbs predicted to be launched per year in the country by 2025. In fact, the total market size will quadruple by 2025, reaching 120bn RMB, and rising further to 190bn RMB by 2030. 

See it Live at PACK EXPO Connects Nov. 9-13: Deep-draw, servo-driven thermoformer for syringe, vial and ampoule packaging, by MG America, Inc. Preview the Showroom Here.

“As most early-stage biotech in China lack manufacturing facilities, the need for contract manufacturing services is rising quickly, and has been accelerated further by the 2016 MAH reforms,” commented Vicky XIA, senior project manager at BioPlan Associates. 

According to the CPhI report, bioprocessing outsourcing in China is currently highly stratified with four tiers and just one domestic company in tier one–WuXi Biologics–and a number of international CDMOs including BI, Lonza, and Merck. However, by 2025 it is anticipated that as many as five more domestic CDMOs may have reached tier one status, with FDA and EU facility approvals. Significantly, pending regulatory changes for contract vaccine production will likely spur further rapid growth amongst the existing tier one CDMOs. 

“WuXi Biologics in 2019 realized 35.3% of its total revenue of USD 0.57 billion from China, which is ~USD 0.2 billion and would translate to ~35% of the total biopharma outsourcing service market in China1. However, despite sizable growth in revenue, its overall share of the market will now fall, as the mAb market expands rapidly,” says XIA. 

In terms of global manufacturing, Single Use Systems (SUS) are now the leader at both pre-clinical and clinical stages, with nearly 85% now involving a substantial SUS component. Yet whilst its usage continues to grow, continuous bioprocessing is not anticipated to be in mainstream usage by 2025.

Eric Langer, president and managing partner of BioPlan Associates says: “Because preclinical and clinical pipeline products require flexible manufacturing, SUS lends itself to these scales, but many of these will fail as they progress through the pipeline. This means that while more commercial-scale biologics are going to be made in SUS platforms, or hybrid systems, over the next 2+ years, stainless platforms are, and will remain, critical to bioprocessing as well.

The report also suggested that in the United States and Europe there is likely to be a cell and gene therapy capacity crunch by 2025, with CDMOs investing in this area already expanding to try and meet the pipeline’s demand. However, capacity alone is not the biggest challenge as there is a shortage of both specialized platforms, and trained personnel to operate them. Significantly, for some facilities in these emerging areas the equipment required for expansion and up-scaling may not yet exist, nor are regulatory authorities fully aligned with issues around patient treatments–which could slow approvals.

See it Live at PACK EXPO Connects Nov. 9-13: Highly Customizable Medical Form Fill Seal Packaging Equipment, by Ossid. Preview the Showroom Here.

Tara Dougal, head of content at CPhI Festival of Pharma, commented: “This first part of the CPhI Annual Report arrives at a very poignant moment as the CPhI Festival of Pharma launches next month. The cell and gene therapy space is hugely fast-moving and we will run a session on the potential for M&As as both manufacturers and CDMOs try to buy-in expertise rather than build. More generally, our report also points to sustained bio growth in China, almost universal adoption of single use technologies, with continuous processing growing but from a far lower base. In fact, we have invited the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing to expand on this theme, as they will explore both current strategies and look ahead at future approaches for bio manufacturing. It’s one of the reasons we are so excited about the CPhI Festival of Pharma, as it provides a vital platform to meet and exchange ideas–at a time when the industry is changing quickly.”

To download a copy of the first part of the CPhI Annual Report, please visit Global Pharma Insights or register for early bird discount (ending September 20th) at the CPhI Festival of Pharma–the largest ever digital gathering of professionals with thousands of attendees from dozens of countries. Eric Langer will be part of the cell and gene therapy M&A session (Wednesday 7th, October), with the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing session on Thursday 15th, October.

CPhI Annual Report expert summaries:

Eric Langer, President and Managing Partner, BioPlan Associates

Industry trends and opportunities in biopharma

  • Worldwide biopharmaceutical sales growing 12% annually
  • Expansion of biopharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing activities worldwide will ramp up demand for smaller CMOs in the future
  • Bioprocessing productivity will continue to increase incrementally
  • Biosimilars are resulting in new products players entering the industry, with new facilities being constructed
  • Continuous bioprocessing not anticipated to be adopted mainstream by 2025
  • A growing number of commercial-scale biologics will be made with single-use system platforms, but these will not replace stainless system platforms
  • Shortages of specialized platforms and skilled labor will lead to capacity shortfalls in Cell & Gene therapy production, particularly in North America and parts of Europe
  • Lack of equipment required for scale-up and poor alignment of regulatory authorities with issues around patient treatments may slow approvals for biologics 

Vicky XIA and Leo Yang, BioPlan Associates

Future trends and opportunities in China

  • Recent regulatory reforms and growing market demand are driving investment in new biologics CDMOs
  • Five domestic CDMOs predicted to reach tier one status by 2025 with FDA and EU facility approvals on the horizon
  • China forecast to launch up to 10 commercial mAbs yearly over next 5-10 years
  • The growth of the Chinese biologics outsourcing market is projected over 30% CAGR between 2016-2021, and 13.5% CAGR between 2022-2030
  • China’s biopharma market to quadruple in value by 2025 and reach 120bn RMB
October 5-16, 2020. Report on Cell and Gene Therapy to be discussed.
CPhI Annual Report 2020 Part 1: 2025 Will See Cell and Gene Therapy Capacity Shortages in the USA and 10+ mAb Approvals in China
Continuous Bioprocessing growing quickly, but from a low base, with virtually all manufacturers now using at least some single use technologies.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson & Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
Collaboration Key to Tackling Drug Development Complexity
Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter team up with joint goal to simplify processes and optimize time-to-market.
Jul 13th, 2020
6223e19745d0dbef0b7851dd4327
Patient Education Campaign Launches for Precision Medicine
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance shares new life-saving information with colon cancer and rectal cancer patients and caregivers.
Jun 29th, 2020
60% of people globally over the age of 50 have purchased products online
E-Com Expanding Convenience, Compliance and Customized Healthcare Packaging for Seniors
The convenience of online ordering, delivery and personalized packaging has the added benefit of increasing senior compliance with medications.
Nov 8th, 2019
21 Critical Supply Chain Tips for Cell Therapies
21 Critical Supply Chain Tips for Cell Therapies
From holiday weekends to large health center campuses, find out where risk may be lurking in the collection, manufacturing and delivery of cell therapies.
Jul 11th, 2019
Presentation of Google's AI / Image: AFP
Google’s AI > Doctors at Diagnosing Lung Cancer
Google’s artificial intelligence can allegedly identify lung cancer a year before a human doctor can.
May 14th, 2019
Pediatrician / Image: Charlotte Parent
Are Monthly-Fee Doctors Who Don’t Take Insurance the Future?
Direct primary care is a new trend in healthcare where doctors work for themselves and charge a monthly membership fee.
Feb 1st, 2019
Epifluidics technology could be deployed in clinical settings or in the home to monitor patients remotely.
Patch Analyzes Sweat to Monitor, Diagnose Health Issues
Epifluidics technology could be deployed in clinical settings or in the home to monitor patients remotely. Could its materials present new flexible packaging opportunities?
Jan 25th, 2019
About 90% of World Courier’s business focus is concentrated in the healthcare/life sciences sector.
Q&A Part II: Packaging Critical for World Courier’s Global Healthcare Shipments
Detailing the role of global regulations and personalized therapies in the company’s logistics strategy.
Aug 20th, 2018
Advancing technologies are driving pharmaceutical packaging, as evidenced at Pharmapack Europe 2018.
Now Trending: Personalized Medicines, Intelligent Packaging and FDA Deadlines
Experts debate key trends and developments now unfolding in the pharmaceutical packaging community.
Mar 8th, 2018
New service allows nurses to drop off clinical trial samples at approximately 4,600 U.S. UPS Store locations.
Nurses Gain New Option for Home Care
New service allows nurses to drop off clinical trial samples at approximately 4,600 U.S. UPS Store locations.
Feb 28th, 2018
Brain Imaging / Image: PASIEKA Getty Images
Focused Ultrasound Could Provide Noninvasive Treatment for Neurological Disorders
A recent experiment marked the first time focused ultrasound was safely used to alter brain activity rather than destroy tissue.
Dec 5th, 2017
Constantia Interactive combines digitally readable packaging material with a digital platform for data management and a smartphone app customizable to a range of customer needs.
Constantia Flexibles: Interactive Packaging
Constantia Interactive combines digitally readable packaging material with a digital platform for data management and a smartphone app customizable to a range of customer needs.
Nov 7th, 2017
Graduate student research assistant in the Shtein lab, Siddharth Borsadia, prints fluorescein crystals onto a cooled glass plate using organic vapor jet printing. (Photo by Levi Hutmacher, Michigan Engineering.)
Dose Printing Shows Promise at the University of Michigan
Printing multiple meds onto a single dose on any number of surfaces could disrupt drug development, pharmacy operations and drug delivery/patient adherence.
Nov 1st, 2017
Smart Patch / Image: E Ink Holdings
New Smart Patch Helps Patients Manage Medicine Intake
E Ink and LTS have partnered to develop a “smart patch” that delivers medication to patients and relays relevant information.
Oct 26th, 2017
Placenta-On-A-Chip / Image: Harvard University
‘Placenta-on-a-Chip’ Revolutionizes Neonatal Malaria Research
Researchers at Florida Atlantic University are developing a microchip that will enable studies on a variety of placental conditions and pathologies.
Sep 18th, 2017
Opioid Epidemic / Image: PediaBlog
“Talking Pills” Could Cure the Opioid Epidemic
A New Jersey company has received a patent for a drug delivery system that can prevent death, theft, diversion, and counterfeiting.
Jun 22nd, 2017
Company unveils a mobile and web-based integrated compliance and digital information platform for pharmacies.
TraceLink: Software for EU FMD Requirements
Company unveils a mobile and web-based integrated compliance and digital information platform for pharmacies.
Jun 20th, 2017
Frost & Sullivan’s TechVision team says pharmacy distribution is expected to be disrupted by 3D printing that simplifies drug customization.
3D Printing Applications Could Transform Healthcare
Frost & Sullivan’s TechVision team says pharmacy distribution is expected to be disrupted by 3D printing that simplifies drug customization.
May 2nd, 2017
More in Personalized medicine
Sepsis / Image: Riordan Clinic
A.I. Predicts Sepsis Better Than Doctors
Machine learning allows artificial intelligence to predict how diseases and treatments will affect patients.
Mar 17th, 2017
Oscillating mirrors and syringe inversion are features that offer flexibility in container inspection.
The Impact of Biopharma Trends on Packaging
PACK EXPO East: The evolving nature of biopharmaceutical products requires advances in packaging design and automation. Korber Medipak Systems discusses changes across the supply chain.
Mar 14th, 2017
Membership Primary Care / Photo: iStock
Netflix Model for Doctor Visits
With Direct Primary Care, patients pay a monthly membership fee for unlimited visits to a specific doctor.
Feb 27th, 2017
During Pharmapack Europe 2017, Nemera’s Safelia® earned the award for Best Exhibitor Innovation for “Patient Centricity & Customization.”
New Developments in Pharma Packaging and Drug Delivery
Pharmapack Europe trends include ‘human factor’ principles, with individualized packaging and serialization as integral future solutions.
Feb 16th, 2017
The iCap wireless Bluetooth cap for prescription pill bottles works in conjunction with the Medisafe app and allows patients and caregivers to accurately track when pill bottles are opened to help determine whether medications are taken or missed.
TimerCap: Medisafe Medication Reminder Caps
The iCap wireless Bluetooth cap for prescription pill bottles works in conjunction with the Medisafe app and allows patients and caregivers to accurately track when pill bottles are opened to help determine whether medications are taken or missed.
Dec 2nd, 2016
Quest Diagnostics
Direct-to-Consumer Diagnostic Testing
Quest Diagnostics will allow consumers to purchase basic lab tests without a physician’s consent.
Nov 29th, 2016
This photo depicts temperature-sensitive product logistics. Photo supplied by Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics.
Considering the Impact of Personalized Medicine
Logistics and transportation firm Quick Specialized Healthcare Logistics offers insights into managing developing therapeutic treatments through the life sciences supply chain.
Aug 2nd, 2016
Temperature-controlled packaging is necessary for many products, including the human serum samples shown here.
Temperature-Controlled Packaging Demands Out-of-the-Box Thinking
Highly engineered and innovatively designed temperature-controlled packaging is necessary to gain the greatest cost benefit without compromising patient safety.
May 10th, 2016
John Menna, VP, Global Strategy for Healthcare Logistics, UPS.
The War on Cancer
How logistics expertise, dedicated facilities and an integrated global network are teaming up to fight this killer.
Mar 31st, 2016
2016 PDA Annual Meeting highlights the importance of engaged patients, advocacy groups and planning for personalized medicine.
Trends from the 2016 PDA Annual Meeting
The event highlights the importance of engaged patients, advocacy groups and planning for personalized medicine.
Mar 14th, 2016
Precision Medicine's Optimistic Future
Advocate says there is a commitment to transform the way research is done.
Feb 29th, 2016
Serialization, combination products, emerging markets, outsourcing, TVF and adherence identified as the key themes in drug delivery and packaging.
Pharmapack Europe to Unveil 2016 Trends
Serialization, combination products, emerging markets, outsourcing, TVF and adherence identified as the key themes in drug delivery and packaging.
Jan 20th, 2016