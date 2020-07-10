FDA Approves At-Home Breast Cancer Treatment for Administration By Health Care Professionals

Currently, most patients with HER2-positive breast cancer receive the treatment at infusion centers. With a new administration route, Phesgo offers an out-patient option for patients who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Jul 10th, 2020
The U.S. FDA approved Genentech’s Phesgo—a combination of pertuzumab, trastuzumab and hyaluronidase–zzxf—for injection under the skin to treat adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, and for treatment of adult patients with early HER2-positive breast cancer. Patients should be selected based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic test. 

HER2-positive breast cancer, which makes up approximately one-fifth of breast cancers, has too much of a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which promotes the growth of cancer cells. Pertuzumab and trastuzumab bind to sites on HER2 and disrupt signaling to stop cancer cell growth. Phesgo is initially used in combination with chemotherapy and could continue to be administered at home by a qualified health care professional once the chemotherapy regimen is finished.

“Currently, most patients with HER2-positive breast cancer receive trastuzumab and pertuzumab at infusion centers. With a new administration route, Phesgo offers an out-patient option for patients to receive trastuzumab and pertuzumab,” said Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “As part of the FDA’s ongoing commitment to address the novel coronavirus pandemic, we continue to keep a strong focus on patients with cancer who constitute a vulnerable population at risk of contracting the disease. At this critical time, we continue to expedite oncology product development. This application was approved about four months ahead of the FDA goal date.”

Phesgo contains a fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab and trastuzumab with hyaluronidase for injection under the skin. The therapeutic components in Phesgo are the same as those in FDA-approved intravenous (IV) pertuzumab and IV trastuzumab.

  • The FDA’s approval was based on the results of a non-inferiority study in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer, which demonstrated Phesgo had comparable efficacy and safety as IV pertuzumab and IV trastuzumab, except for administration-related reactions, which were higher with Phesgo due to the subcutaneous route of administration.
  • Prescribing information for Phesgo includes a boxed warning to advise health care professionals and patients about the risk of potential heart failure, fetal harm and lung toxicity. Health care professionals should use similar monitoring parameters as those used with IV pertuzumab and IV trastuzumab.
Nemera and Noble Announce Collaboration to Support Patients Who Self-Administer Medication
Jun 22nd, 2020
Euclid Medical Products: Medication Adherence Pouch Packaging Service
MyMeds+ helps pharmacies eliminate daily or weekly sorting and complicated instructions, simplify packaging and dispensing, and improve patient safety.
May 26th, 2020
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
All exhibitor innovations submitted for the Pharmapack Awards are showcased in the Innovation Gallery.
Pharmapack Europe Unpacks Key Drivers and Challenges in 2020
Digital value-added medicines, waste management and the use of blockchain identified as key trends for the upcoming year.
Jan 28th, 2020
NFC-Ready Label Boosts Skincare Adherence, Engagement
Near Field Communication (NFC) RFID labels are becoming practical for higher-end products. We follow NFC trailblazer Société Clinical Skincare on its journey into a unique NFC beta test that’s less about retail theater and more about ongoing engagement.
Dec 19th, 2019
45% of global consumers use a smart device to monitor a health condition.
Will Smart Technology Help Seniors with Pharma and Healthcare Compliance?
RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, and QR enabled packaging are on the forefront of technology solutions in the healthcare industry for pharmaceutical and medical device packaging, with 45% of global consumers using a smart device to monitor a health condition.
Nov 21st, 2019
Live from AIPIA: Abbott Connected Health Challenge
Thirteen smart packaging technology providers pitch their solutions to Abbott to help them create connected packaging that links its consumers to services.
Nov 18th, 2019
HealthPrize: Adherence Program Development
Programs built with Drive apply HealthPrize’s approach of gamification, behavioral economics and loyalty marketing to boost patient adherence to their medications for chronic disease.
Apr 28th, 2019
PCI Joins the Fight on Opioid Abuse
PCI addresses opioid abuse by advocating for limited medication doses and using adherence-prompting unit-dose packs. Meanwhile, it’s closely watching Amazon and e-commerce for potential impact on Rx and OTC package design.
Mar 18th, 2019
Opioid Crisis: FDA to Adjust Pill Packaging and Dosing
In an effort to combat opioid abuse, the FDA plans new dosage forms and small-quantity packaging.
Mar 8th, 2019
Schreiner MediPharm: NFC-Label for Autoinjector
Stored information about the medication is transmitted to the SmartPilot and is recorded via the autoinjector. The resulting connected device is designed to enhance the safety of patients and assist them in the self-administration of medicines.
Feb 15th, 2019
Pharmapack 2019 Highlights Connected Devices, Adherence Packaging
Connected devices offer unprecedented promise in the ability to improve patient adherence as well as track product storage conditions and link patients with the healthcare ecosystem.
Feb 15th, 2019
The Shift from Hospitals to Home Care Continues to Shape Packaging
The future role of patient adherence tracking, flexible packaging options and sustainability continue to challenge the healthcare industry.
Feb 13th, 2019
Buffalo Pharmacies Addresses Medication Adherence
Independent community pharmacy offers multi-med blister card packaging that helps patients, caregivers and pharmacists manage complex medication regimens.
Jan 20th, 2019
Aerosols Deliver Positive Impact on Patient Adherence
How careful, informed product development can help bridge the patient adherence gap.
Jan 14th, 2019
Schreiner MediPharm: Smart Vial Kit
Jan 9th, 2019
Training Patients to Self-Inject Medications Key to Improved Adherence
Noble, BD partner in onboarding and demonstration programs aimed at improving patient adherence of self-administered injections.
Jan 7th, 2019
Holyoke Health Center procures its blister cards from Omnicell, which produces them at its St. Petersburg, FL, facility. Holyoke primarily uses Omnicell&rsquo;s SureMed+, a seven-day, four-time pass cold-seal, bi-fold card. SureMed Cards are offered in both single-dose and multimed applications. Single dose cards come in 14, 28, 30, 31, 32, 60, 62, and 90-day cavities with four different depths. Multimed cards come in 28, 30, 31, and 35-cavity configurations in varying depths. The multimed card is made up of two components: a paperboard card and the thermoformed blister tray. The patient and drug information (e.g. patient name, drug name, dosing, administration time, etc.) are printed directly onto the paperboard card on-site at the pharmacy to provide instructions to the patient on which blister cavity contains the right meds for an administration time. Cards may be printed in up to eight colors, utilizing Omnicell-qualified printers. Cards and blisters are provided separately. Holyoke purchases both custom cards.
Blister Packaging Yields Patient, Healthcare Benefits: Part III
Taking a deeper dive into Holyoke’s blister card filling process for its single and multi-dose applications.
Dec 17th, 2018
Blister Packaging Yields Patient, Healthcare Benefits: Part II
Holyoke Health Center has transitioned to more advanced blister packaging that provides printed details in both English and Spanish, with pictorials for those who cannot read.
Dec 14th, 2018
Blister Packaging Yields Patient, Healthcare Benefits: Part I
Holyoke Health Center transitions to blister cards for multimed, personalized patient packaging.
Dec 13th, 2018
Noble: New Product Demonstration Platform
Nov 21st, 2018
Synergy Pharmaceuticals and Merck Earn HCPC Honors—Part II of II
Blister packs improve patient adherence by making it easier to remember to take meds, using graphics and easy-to-understand instructions.
Sep 13th, 2018
Blister Packs Prompt Compliance, Win Top HCPC Honors—Part I of II
Package innovations from Novartis and Lilly tie for Compliance Package of the Year awards in Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council’s annual competition.
Sep 13th, 2018
Burgopak: Duallok CR3 Child-Resistant Packaging System
Sep 10th, 2018
Keystone Folding Box Co.: Packaging Combats Opioid Crisis
Aug 27th, 2018
Automation Driving Pharmacy Repackaging in North America
Jul 25th, 2018
Purdue Startup Develops IoT Medication Adherence System
Jun 12th, 2018
Bosch Packaging Technology: Injector and Pen Assembly Machines
Jun 8th, 2018
HCPC Opens Compliance Package of the Year Competition
May 2nd, 2018
August Faller: Folding Carton with Fill-Level Measurement
Mar 21st, 2018
New Sensor Technology Tracks Inhalation Profiles and Technique
Feb 15th, 2018
Pharmapack Europe: What Can Urinals Teach Us About Patient Adherence?
A chief behavioral officer talks about integrating the 'human factor' within healthcare technologies to boost their acceptability, usability and impact.
Feb 9th, 2018