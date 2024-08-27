ISTA European Packaging Symposium Early Bird Rate Ends Aug 30

The International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), the leading industry developer of pre-shipment performance testing standards for packaged products, announced programming for its annual European Packaging Symposium, which will be held October 8-9 at the Le Méridien Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. Full session schedule is here.

The ISTA European Packaging Symposium is the global transport packaging industry’s staple event in Europe, providing a broad international platform for directors, managers and technicians of logistics, packaging, production, purchasing, R&D, product design and development of companies in the following sectors: packaging, fast moving consumer goods, computers and electronics, retail sector, logistics, transport and storage, test laboratories, and test equipment manufacturers.

Presentations will cover sustainable packaging development, e-commerce packaging challenges, packaging performance testing applications, packaging optimization and damage reduction success stories, research, best practices and more. The event also features a programming track focused on temperature-sensitive life science product distribution, with sessions on innovative cold chain packaging solutions, temperature monitoring strategies, sustainability case studies, design qualification guidance, frozen shipping solutions and guidance, emerging technologies and more.

Companies presenting include IKEA, SC Johnson, Lansmont, Moderna, Abbvie, Electrolux Group, Circular Analytics, Safe Load Testing Technologies, Smurfit Kappa, Cold Chain Technologies, Lunds Universitet, Materials and Packaging Research & Services, RP Pharma Consulting, Sonoco Thermosafe, Virginia Tech University, Itene Research Center, Topa Thermal, and many more.

ISTA is offering in-person training for its Packaging Dynamics Professional Certification (ISTA PDP) program prior to the symposium on October 7. ISTA's PDP certification program encourages and recognizes development and excellence in the packaging industry.

The event will be held in person with several networking opportunities, including general sessions, a social mixer, breaks with sponsors and a closing dinner at the Frankfurter Botschaft. At the event will be an in-person training of ISTA’s Packaging Dynamics Professional (ISTA PDP) Certification course.

For more information about the event and to register, visit ISTA’s website. The discounted early-bird rate ends August 30.



