ProMach Names Senior Vice President of Pharma Business Line

Reporting to Michel Lapierre, President of ProMach’s Pharma Business Line, McDaniel will oversee operations and commercial activity for ProMach’s Pharma product brands including NJM and WLS.

McDaniel joins ProMach from Bosch Packaging Technology (now Syntegon Packaging Technology), where he spent the last year as President of its North American Food Division and thirteen years prior to that as President of its North American Pharma Division. Prior to his 23 total years of experience at Bosch, McDaniel worked for Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies Nestlé USA and Frito-Lay in engineering and plant management roles.

“I am excited to have Tom join the ProMach organization as SVP of our Pharma Business Line,” said Bret Ranc, ProMach Chief Operating Officer. “Tom’s background in pharmaceutical packaging is unparalleled and his reputation as a strong leader is well known throughout the industry. He has extensive experience leading operations at multiple manufacturing sites, growing sales and service teams, integrating acquisitions, and guiding overall strategic growth. His vision will help take ProMach to the next level and ensure we are poised to continue our strong growth with our stand-alone and integrated Pharma line solutions.”

McDaniel earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, his M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas, and currently serves on the Industry Relations Committee for PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

"I'm excited to join ProMach and help write the next chapter of their tremendous growth story," said McDaniel. "I've watched ProMach grow into a true industry powerhouse over the years. I believe the best is yet to come as we work relentlessly to bring customers the best solutions across the entire packaging line and ensure they remain satisfied with the ProMach product brands for the life of their investment and beyond."



