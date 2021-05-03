Register for the Return of PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO

After more than a year without in-person trade shows, attendee registration is now underway for the only comprehensive packaging and processing trade show in the world in 2021.

Sean Riley
May 3rd, 2021

Registration opened today for PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021 (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) to welcome the industry back together at the only comprehensive packaging and processing event in the world this year.

 

“We continuously monitor the industry, and exhibitors and attendees alike are eager to return to conducting business and experiencing new machinery, materials, technologies and solutions in-person,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO of show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “There is no substitute for seeing technology up close, manipulating materials and containers, experiencing controls systems, speaking to multiple vendors and getting answers on the spot.”

 

Spaced across four large convention center halls, PACK EXPO Las Vegas offers countless opportunities for ideas from 40-plus vertical markets to cross-pollinate. Healthcare Packaging EXPO provides the broadest range of equipment and technology solutions for life sciences, showcasing targeted solutions for pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceuticals and biologics. PACK Ready health and safety programThe PACK Ready health and safety program employs thorough and up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event.

 

“Our industry’s essential role over the past year shed light on new technological needs, and these improvements and advancements in equipment and technology will continue to evolve,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “Walking the aisles, connecting with colleagues and meeting new people will allow attendees the opportunity to discover solutions they didn’t even know they needed.”

 

Free educational sessions located throughout the exhibit halls will provide chances to grow, learn and accomplish professional goals with suppliers showcasing breakthrough technologies, best practices and case studies at the Innovation Stages. The Forum, an interactive stage encouraging open discussions with industry experts, the Reusable Packaging Stage, hosted by the Reusable Packaging Association, and the new PACK to the Future Stage are also must-visit show floor destinations to learn about the latest trends and discuss the future of the industry. 

 

The Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference (Sept. 28-29) will also take place in conjunction with PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, offering education on the latest in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technologies. All registrants of the CPC conference receive complimentary registration to PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO.

 

PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021 will also feature the return of the Processing Zone with solutions from food processing/systems, food safety, engineering, design and construction services and more. Attendees can once again start their search for front-of-the-line processing solutions while continuing to solve their packaging challenges all under one convenient roof. A processing-specific Innovation Stage will also feature sessions targeting the processing sector.

 

Additional pavilions contain targeted solutions. The Package Printing Pavilion will shine a spotlight on digital printing and converting technologies and labeling, coding and marking solutions. The Containers and Materials Pavilion showcases the innovative packages and solutions that are proven to capture the eyes of consumers, including the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, the best and brightest ideas in product packaging that have advanced the industry in the past year. The Confectionary Pavilion will house industry-specific solutions for candy and snack food connoisseurs while serving as the home of the Candy Bar Lounge for networking and industry expert advice with Lounge sponsors from the National Confectioners Association.

 

The PACK to the Future interactive experience debuts at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, showcasing the industry’s past, present and future. PACK to the Future will display carefully curated items and machinery from some of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods and packaging companies. Industry experts, futurists, business and financial leaders will speak daily on where the industry has been, where it is now and what the future holds for packaging and processing.

 

Networking opportunities abound at PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, including a Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast with a keynote presentation and an Emerging Leaders Network event for young packaging and processing professionals on the rise.

 

In addition to PMMI provided networking, 19 association partners have signed on to support and exhibit at Las Vegas, with many offering opportunities for their members to connect during the show, including CPA, the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), OMAC-The Organization for Machine Automation and Control, Flexible Packaging Association and more.

 

With its PACK Ready health and safety program, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is prepared to welcome the industry back safely, employing thorough and up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Learn more at packexpolasvegas.com/packready.

 

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 until Sept. 3, after which the price increases to $130. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO. Packaging. Processing. One Powerful Show.
Expedite Med Device Approval with FDA’s New Program
Medical device manufacturers can potentially speed review by testing to recognized standards performed at a list of FDA-accredited labs released in April 2021. Watch this Take Five video to learn more.
Apr 30th, 2021
Check out the links to our coverage of the 2021 PDA Annual Meeting. While the live event has passed, the event site is full of on-demand content covering pharmaceutical filling, supply chain considerations, vaccine manufacturing, and more through May 16.
2021 PDA Annual Meeting: Trend Roundup
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) virtual conference offered plenty of new perspectives in aseptic filling, flexible facilities, and more.
Apr 28th, 2021
The First Step to Increasing Cybersecurity is to Analyze Operational Vulnerabilities.
The First Step to Increasing Cybersecurity
There are a number of straightforward and understandable steps companies can take to protect their operations from cyberattacks. The first is to analyze operational vulnerabilities.
Apr 27th, 2021
Enter AmeriStar Competition For Package Design: Deadline May 21
AmeriStar entries are accepted across 17 categories, and include three special top awards: Best of Show Award, Sustainable Packaging Award, and Design Excellence Award. Here's your chance to gain recognition for your innovative package design.
Apr 26th, 2021
Getty Images 1126880991
A New Model for Digitizing Supply Chain Operations
Global supply chain leaders are collaborating to shape and transform next generation digital supply chain networks.
Apr 22nd, 2021
“The healthcare sector is both a significant contributor to the global planetary health crisis and uniquely burdened by it,” says Practice Greenhealth’s “Why Sustainability” page.
30 Sustainability Stories in Healthcare Packaging
In honor of Earth Month, we round up thirty stories of varying lengths and topics in life sciences and personal care packaging sustainability.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Steriline designed an auger filling head equipped with a customized screw shape added to the PVFCM50 to protect product integrity
Bess Pro Creates Small Batch System for Powder Filling Line
Turnkey system to improve vial filling from manual and lab-scale to up to 200 vials/min provided in only 10 months despite the pandemic.
Apr 20th, 2021
Blake Griffin, senior analyst, Interact Analysis presenting on predictive maintenance strategies at PMMI's Executive Leadership Conference.
Live at the ELC: OEMs Can Monetize Predictive Maintenance
Predictive maintenance is an emerging technology for packaging and processing equipment that has the potential to disrupt the OEM business model.
Apr 19th, 2021
Inputs for materials, equipment, and labor will be getting more expensive across the board, but a tight labor market will be the biggest limiting factor for CPGs. Automation is a great way to circumvent this.
Live at the ELC: Economic Forecast for Brands Timing Their Packaging Machinery Procurement
The U.S. and global economies are poised for a long period of expansion, meaning more consumer spending power and top line growth for brands, but also higher input prices for CPGs, including materials, machinery, and labor.
Apr 19th, 2021
Pre-Fabricated POD for Filling? Don’t Overlook One Key Topic | Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables
If you’re implementing a pre-fabricated POD at your facility, this Take Five video answers why you can’t overlook space for support systems. Also covered: As injectables increase, they become more customized, requiring modular, future-proof equipment.
Apr 16th, 2021
No automation needed to be replaced with the switch from PET to aluminum, which was good news for Nature’s Baby. The existing filling line is capable of handling the new aluminum bottles with limited adjustments.
Organic Baby Shampoo & Conditioner Brand is Latest of its Ilk to Go All-In for Aluminum
Nature’s Baby Organics is another recent entry in the shift away from plastic, and toward aluminum, for packaging of personal care and bath products, particularly specialty products with elements like vegan, organic, or cruelty-free.
Apr 13th, 2021
Adoption of AI in validation and other processes, including data collection and management, can result in valuable predictive qualities within a manufacturing facility.
Data and AI Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharma
The PDA Annual Meeting emphasized the growing need for pharma manufacturing facilities to become digitalized to improve productivity, open the door to further technologies, and make the most of the ‘digitally native’ workforce.
Apr 12th, 2021
CANnabis or CAN’Tabis: Where is Cannabis Heading Amid New Administration?
Listen in as Healthcare Packaging's director of editorial content talks new directions for cannabis regulation, packaging updates, consumer behavior, and more.
Apr 6th, 2021
Could FDA's ASCA program save submission time and boost pre-market testing consistency in the medical device industry?
Demystifying FDA’s ASCA on Biocompatibility for Expedited Review
Live from MD&M BIOMEDigital: Medical device manufacturers can potentially speed review by testing to recognized standards performed at accredited labs.
Apr 7th, 2021
The SentiAR Wearable Command Center is an interprocedural augmented reality (AR) system—with the user interface built off the Microsoft HoloLens—that enables the electrophysiologist to model the heart.
Medical Product Changes Stemming from User Centered Design
Live from MD&M BIOMEDigital: a startup, a consultancy, and a large brand owner talk about how interacting with end users changed their medical device and machinery designs.
Apr 6th, 2021
The difference between IT and OT cybersecurity attacks.
Cybersecurity 101: The Difference Between IT and OT Attacks
There are two categories of cyberattacks, but they can create a bridge to one another, creating a potential avenue for cybercriminals to access the organization.
Apr 6th, 2021
5 Tips To Improve Your Remote/Hybrid Audits
Whether you’re a manufacturer or contract organization, audits are a key part of ensuring quality. Don’t overlook these tips from our 'Take Five with HCP' video when switching from in-person supplier audits to virtual or hybrid audits in the pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Communicating acceptance criteria with your lab is key in mechanical testing of passive shippers.
Mechanical Testing for Passive Thermal Coolers: Practical Q&A for Life Sciences
Live from ISTA’s TempPack: Experts discuss acceptance criteria guidance, payload selection, actual product versus placebo, testing multiple product configurations, and more.
Mar 31st, 2021
Critical components need to be assessed to achieve a robust cybersecurity system.
Manufacturing Cybersecurity: Critical Components for Risk Assessment
By the second quarter of 2020, cyberattacks targeting manufacturers accounted for 33% of all incidents across all industries with losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Small businesses are also at risk.
Mar 28th, 2021
Each 'bird type' has specific ways of communicating, receiving information, and responding to crises.
Use ‘Bird Styles’ to Improve Your Communication in Crisis
Tips for communicating in a crisis so that people listen. Says one consultant, 'If you find yourself carefully crafting an email because you're instinctively cautious about how it might be received, don't write it.'
Mar 23rd, 2021
ISTA Forum Focuses on Packaging for Transport, and Temp Controlled Packaging
The 2021 Virtual ISTA Forum, including TransPack and TempPack, will be held on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, March 31st.
Mar 22nd, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Technical Innovation—Amcor's Dual Chamber Pouch by Amcor Flexibles
Dual Chamber Pouch Keeps Medical Devices Safe
The FPA honored Amcor with a Gold Award in Technical Innovation for its Dual Chamber Pouch, a specialty multi-layer pouch consisting of a peelable medical device chamber and a non-peelable desiccant chamber.
Mar 20th, 2021
Blow-Fill-Seal Expands in Aseptic Filling, Vaccines
Live from #PDAannual: Recent developments in the technology have bolstered the use of BFS in aseptic processing, including temperature control and needle addition for pre-filled syringes.
Mar 16th, 2021
5 Tips on Remote Auditing Contract Organizations
Switching to hybrid or virtual audits? Check out these tips for a smoother transition. Additionally, PDA is holding a remote audit and inspection workshop Apr. 8.
Mar 15th, 2021
How does Your Salary Compare?
Are you among top earners or are you sorely in need of a raise? Calling for industry-wide response to annual salary survey conducted by IoPP and covered in Packaging World Magazine.
Mar 12th, 2021
An exploded view of the Fatty 15 starter kit demonstrates the use of corrugated inserts to safely handle a glass bottle through the many-touchpoint e-comm channel in a compact format without extra space or the need for dunnage.
Subscription D2C Supplement Brand Makes Sustainable Impression at Unboxing
A new-to-science fatty acid supplement promises to improve longevity. Seraphina Therapeutics created a sustainability-minded D2C packaging and unboxing experience to align with and amplify the discovery.
Mar 12th, 2021
HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD—Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz by American Packaging Corp.
FPA Announces 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 65th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
Mar 10th, 2021
Customers across the U.S. can now shop online at Loop by Ulta Beauty for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that can be returned for refill.
Ulta Unveils First-of-its-Kind Circular Beauty Packaging Platform
Beauty retailer Ulta partners with circular shopping platform Loop to develop an online site and system for consumers to order products in durable, reusable packaging that can be returned for refill and reuse.
Mar 9th, 2021
Part 2: RFID Labels Open Doors for Continuous Supply Chain Improvement
In this Q&A, a manager of pharmacy operations explains why RFID-embedded vial labels just may change the world of inventory management and dispensing.
Mar 9th, 2021
With the CCL/Kit Check partnership, manufacturers receive labels with RFID inlay that appear identical to their existing label—and don’t require artwork changes and new FDA approval—and do not affect packaging lines.
Part 1: From Drug Supply to Staffing, the Benefits of RFID Integrated into Vial Labels
In this Q&A, a manager of pharmacy operations explains why RFID-embedded vial labels just may change the world of inventory management and dispensing.
Mar 8th, 2021
Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables
Flexibility allows manufactures to meet the needs of the growing and versatile injectables market.
Mar 4th, 2021