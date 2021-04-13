Packaging and Processing Industry Ready For Safe Return of Trade Shows

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO prepares safe return for industry eager for in-person trade shows

Sean Riley
Apr 13th, 2021
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2021
PACK EXPO Prepares Safe In-Person Las Vegas Return

After more than a year away from in-person trade shows, nearly nine out of 10 packaging and processing end-users say in-person trade shows are essential for networking and discovering what is new in the industry, revealed a recent poll from PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. 

 

With respondents citing in-person trade shows as the most critical resource when choosing equipment, the upcoming PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) is poised to be an unbeatable opportunity to connect with the industry and explore technology in action.

 

“This survey confirmed our belief that the industry relishes the unique opportunity to conduct business and see equipment in-person, with many noting that trade shows reveal solutions they were not considering before discovering them live,” says Laura Thompson, PMMI vice president, trade shows.

 

One survey respondent said that nothing could replace “being able to see and touch equipment while asking questions and receiving immediate feedback.” Another cited that the diverse array of exhibitors and education found at in-person events “make it a one-stop-shop for investigating multiple solutions” for current projects as well as potential ideas on the horizon.

 

With its PACK Ready health and safety program, PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO will reunite the packaging and processing community, implementing thorough and up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Learn more at packexpolasvegas.com/packready.

 

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is the only show this year covering the entire packaging and processing industry with the latest new materials, technologies and solutions to address the packaging and processing needs of 40-plus vertical markets. With multiple free educational platforms and countless networking opportunities, the event will provide endless prospects for exchanging ideas and professional growth.

 

In addition to returning educational offerings at Innovation Stages and The Forum, a new addition to the education roster is the Cold Pressure Council Annual Conference, brought to you by the Cold Pressure Council. The conference will feature High Pressure Processing (HPP) best practices, market trends and insights for packaging HPP products from leading food processor and services supplier experts. 

 

Industry partners continue to support the event as part of the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Partner Program, with 15 association partners already signed on to support and exhibit at the show, including CPA, the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers, Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA), OMAC -The Organization for Machine Automation and Control, Flexible Packaging Association, Reusable Packaging Association and more. 

 

Attendee registration opens in May. Visit packexpolasvegas.com to learn more about exhibiting or attending this important industry event.

 

No automation needed to be replaced with the switch from PET to aluminum, which was good news for Nature’s Baby. The existing filling line is capable of handling the new aluminum bottles with limited adjustments.
Organic Baby Shampoo & Conditioner Brand is Latest of its Ilk to Go All-In for Aluminum
Nature’s Baby Organics is another recent entry in the shift away from plastic, and toward aluminum, for packaging of personal care and bath products, particularly specialty products with elements like vegan, organic, or cruelty-free.
Apr 13th, 2021
Adoption of AI in validation and other processes, including data collection and management, can result in valuable predictive qualities within a manufacturing facility.
Data and AI Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharma
The PDA Annual Meeting emphasized the growing need for pharma manufacturing facilities to become digitalized to improve productivity, open the door to further technologies, and make the most of the ‘digitally native’ workforce.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sm Graphic Cannanis Soonke
CANnabis or CAN’Tabis: Where is Cannabis Heading Amid New Administration?
Healthcare Packaging's director of editorial content talks new directions for cannabis regulation, packaging updates, consumer behavior, and more.
Apr 6th, 2021
Could FDA's ASCA program save submission time and boost pre-market testing consistency in the medical device industry?
Demystifying FDA’s ASCA on Biocompatibility for Expedited Review
Apr 7th, 2021
The SentiAR Wearable Command Center is an interprocedural augmented reality (AR) system—with the user interface built off the Microsoft HoloLens—that enables the electrophysiologist to model the heart.
Medical Product Changes Stemming from User Centered Design
Live from MD&M BIOMEDigital: a startup, a consultancy, and a large brand owner talk about how interacting with end users changed their medical device and machinery designs.
Apr 6th, 2021
The difference between IT and OT cybersecurity attacks.
Cybersecurity 101: The Difference Between IT and OT Attacks
There are two categories of cyberattacks, but they can create a bridge to one another, creating a potential avenue for cybercriminals to access the organization.
Apr 6th, 2021
Hcp Title 60661e958299d
5 Tips To Improve Your Remote/Hybrid Audits
Whether you’re a manufacturer or contract organization, audits are a key part of ensuring quality. Don’t overlook these tips from our 'Take Five with HCP' video when switching from in-person supplier audits to virtual or hybrid audits in the pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Communicating acceptance criteria with your lab is key in mechanical testing of passive shippers.
Mechanical Testing for Passive Thermal Coolers: Practical Q&A for Life Sciences
Live from ISTA’s TempPack: Experts discuss acceptance criteria guidance, payload selection, actual product versus placebo, testing multiple product configurations, and more.
Mar 31st, 2021
Critical components need to be assessed to achieve a robust cybersecurity system.
Manufacturing Cybersecurity: Critical Components for Risk Assessment
By the second quarter of 2020, cyberattacks targeting manufacturers accounted for 33% of all incidents across all industries with losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Small businesses are also at risk.
Mar 28th, 2021
A prototype based on a single-click pump in collaboration with supplier NeoCeram.
Reducing Aseptic Risk During Filling
At #PDAannual, Novo Nordisk discusses innovative solutions to modernize aseptic filling in existing facilities while minimizing downtime, regulatory impact, and rebuild.
Mar 24th, 2021
Each 'bird type' has specific ways of communicating, receiving information, and responding to crises.
Use ‘Bird Styles’ to Improve Your Communication in Crisis
Tips for communicating in a crisis so that people listen. Says one consultant, 'If you find yourself carefully crafting an email because you're instinctively cautious about how it might be received, don't write it.'
Mar 23rd, 2021
2021 Ista Virtual Forum Noblue
ISTA Forum Focuses on Packaging for Transport, and Temp Controlled Packaging
The 2021 Virtual ISTA Forum, including TransPack and TempPack, will be held on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, March 31st.
Mar 22nd, 2021
GOLD AWARD—Technical Innovation—Amcor's Dual Chamber Pouch by Amcor Flexibles
Dual Chamber Pouch Keeps Medical Devices Safe
The FPA honored Amcor with a Gold Award in Technical Innovation for its Dual Chamber Pouch, a specialty multi-layer pouch consisting of a peelable medical device chamber and a non-peelable desiccant chamber.
Mar 20th, 2021
Getty Images 858168758 Copy
Blow-Fill-Seal Expands in Aseptic Filling, Vaccines
Live from #PDAannual: Recent developments in the technology have bolstered the use of BFS in aseptic processing, including temperature control and needle addition for pre-filled syringes.
Mar 16th, 2021
Getty Images 1060972482
5 Tips on Remote Auditing Contract Organizations
Switching to hybrid or virtual audits? Check out these tips for a smoother transition. Additionally, PDA is holding a remote audit and inspection workshop Apr. 8.
Mar 15th, 2021
'Your lovin' gives me a thrill, but your lovin' don't pay my bills.' From Money (That's What I Want) first released in August of 1959, written by Motown's Barry Gordy and Janie Bradford.
How does Your Salary Compare?
Are you among top earners or are you sorely in need of a raise? Calling for industry-wide response to annual salary survey conducted by IoPP and covered in Packaging World Magazine.
Mar 12th, 2021
An exploded view of the Fatty 15 starter kit demonstrates the use of corrugated inserts to safely handle a glass bottle through the many-touchpoint e-comm channel in a compact format without extra space or the need for dunnage.
Subscription D2C Supplement Brand Makes Sustainable Impression at Unboxing
A new-to-science fatty acid supplement promises to improve longevity. Seraphina Therapeutics created a sustainability-minded D2C packaging and unboxing experience to align with and amplify the discovery.
Mar 12th, 2021
HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD—Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz by American Packaging Corp.
FPA Announces 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 65th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
Mar 10th, 2021
Customers across the U.S. can now shop online at Loop by Ulta Beauty for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that can be returned for refill.
Ulta Unveils First-of-its-Kind Circular Beauty Packaging Platform
Beauty retailer Ulta partners with circular shopping platform Loop to develop an online site and system for consumers to order products in durable, reusable packaging that can be returned for refill and reuse.
Mar 9th, 2021
With the CCL/Kit Check partnership, manufacturers receive labels with RFID inlay that appear identical to their existing label—and don’t require artwork changes and new FDA approval—and do not affect packaging lines.
Part 1: From Drug Supply to Staffing, the Benefits of RFID Integrated into Vial Labels
In this Q&A, a manager of pharmacy operations explains why RFID-embedded vial labels just may change the world of inventory management and dispensing.
Mar 8th, 2021
I Stock 000021206803 Large
Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables
Flexibility allows manufactures to meet the needs of the growing and versatile injectables market.
Mar 4th, 2021
In 2020, the natural and organic products industry grew to $259 billion.
Update on the Natural and Organic Market Today
In 2020, the natural and organic products industry grew to $259 billion, an increase of 12.7%, with sales on track to pass $300 billion by 2023.
Mar 3rd, 2021
A technician working on the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission takes a sample from the surface of sample tube 241 to test for contamination. Each sample tube has its own unique serial number (seen on the gold-colored portion of the tube). The image was taken in a clean room facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the tubes were developed and assembled.
NASA’s Tubes Withstand the Trip to Mars
With the successful touchdown of the Perseverance Rover on Mars in February, we look at the tubes powering data collection.
Feb 26th, 2021
Medical Vials Cold Chain
Part 2: COVID-19 Squeezes the Cold Supply Chain
Keren Sookne, content director at Healthcare Packaging, discusses supplier efforts to move COVID vaccine forward, its effect on the cold supply chain and its toll on workers and infrastructure.
Feb 25th, 2021
Manufacturing Innovation Awards Logo 2021
MWC, Kraft Heinz, and CTI Foods Named Winners of Manufacturing Innovation Awards
The award-winning food companies will reveal technology highlights of their projects and be honored during a special session at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, September 27-29.
Feb 24th, 2021
Getty Images 1292560713
Part 1: Logistics in the Vaccine Rollout
Keren Sookne, content director at Healthcare Packaging, discusses vaccine logistics, ice-cream freezers, and more.
Feb 22nd, 2021
Eu Flags
3 Key Takeaways from the EMA Clinical Trial Guidance Update
New version addresses remote source data verification amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feb 18th, 2021
To protect the QuickVue kit against moisture and other environmental conditions, the company integrated Aptar CSP Technologies’ Activ-Film technology.
Film Technology Protects COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Strips
The new QuickVue SARS Antigen test from Quidel incorporates active packaging technology to protect from moisture and other environmental conditions that could otherwise impact accuracy.
Feb 16th, 2021
Logistics Blue
IoT-Enabled Reusable Packaging: Making Smart Supply Chains Smarter
The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association emphasizes the growing role of IoT-enhanced reusable transport packaging in creating efficient, agile supply chains to deliver smarter products to customers reliably.
Feb 13th, 2021
The resource kit contains booklets, pamphlets with stands, flip charts, pocket information guides and two sample cartons containing placebos.
Updatable Pharma Kit Packaging Saves Co. $200,000 and Counting
Incorporating a kit with a slide cover is providing production flexibility and cost savings—updating the kits only means replacing one component.
Feb 9th, 2021
XPlanar eliminates the need to move the plasma jet; instead, a floating planar mover carries the workpiece into position for precise surface treatment. Source: Plasmatreat
OEM Redesigns Equipment to Incorporate XPlanar Floating Movers
The levitating material handling technology from Beckhoff is being used by Plasmatreat in its equipment to position materials beneath spray nozzles for plasma pre-treatment and coating.
Feb 4th, 2021