New CBD Packaging Simplifies Product Story

D2C company simplifies and updates its packaging graphics for its CBD wellness products, as consumers seek remedies for sleep, stress reduction, and other conditions during COVID-19.

Anne Marie Mohan
Nov 25th, 2020

Aiming to become the “Nike of Wellness,” CBD brand beam was launched in 2018 to fill the gap that then existed between CBD products that were very medicinal and those that infused CBD into candy.

The direct-to-consumer company was founded by Matt Lombardi and Kevin Moran after they trained for the Boston Marathon together. Says Lombardi, “The brand was built with the mission of being a better CBD brand consisting of products made from organic hemp with zero additives. We were searching for remedies to aid in recovery, sleep, and mental health and had a difficult time finding products that met our personal wellness standards. We then banded together to create better CBD products that are effective, natural, and non-toxic.”

Beam’s first fans included A-list athletes such as race car driver Danica Patrick and professional golfer Billy Horschel. But with the pandemic came a huge surge in interest from a range of consumers. “Since the onset of COVID-19, beam has seen a 100% increase in sales as many consumers were experiencing anxiety, stress, and losing sleep, which beam specifically makes products for,” Moran shares. “We launched our focus capsules in September, and they sold out in less than 24 hours as this has been a time where concentration has been put to the ultimate test.”

See: Despite Confusion Over CBD, Sales Projected to Grow

With the growth in popularity of its products, beam undertook a rebrand with brand-building agency Smith&Saint. This included dividing the beam product line into four categories, redesigning its website for a more convenient and navigable D2C experience, and designing new packaging graphics and colorways, with an eye toward future expansion into retail.

Beam offers eight products plus a sample pack in capsule, topical, oil, and powder forms. They are packed in jars, sachets, pouches, or dropper bottles, depending on the product. With the rebranding, beam’s SKUs now fall into one of four categories, or the “beam 4”: recovery, sleep, balance, and focus. With the previous packaging, the coloring was focused primarily on beam’s signature blue color and used solid blocks of color. With the redesign, each category has its own color with a calming gradient across the package. Recovery is yellow, sleep is purple, balance is blue, and focus is green.

“Friendly, approachable and clear: These three adjectives are what drove this rebrand­, with the colors, the icons, and the copy,” says Lombardi. “The refreshed color palette was to be vibrant, reflecting the new energy we’re introducing (and re-introducing) with our product lineup. The icons are simple and tell the ingredient story without overcomplicating what’s already complicated. And the voice of our copy aims to be like a friend walking you through something new, eliminating the noise. It was all about being a breath of fresh air, making something perceived to be complicated quite simple.”

See: CBD Line Uses NFC for Consumer Trust, Education

Adds Moran, “Our packaging reflects the unique passion from a unique group of people who know who beam is. beam products will differentiate themselves from competitors on the shelf because of that solid identity. We feel that when you know what you’re about, and you know what your audience is about, it helps you speak the same language. In this case, that comes as a visual language that appeals to those who are eager to cut through the noise and get straight to the point around CBD. This philosophy led to colorful, digestible package design that simplifies and de-complicates information but yet is full of energy and movement that’s uncommon in the space. When it feels good to look at a product, it feels good to try it.”

Beam products are sold online on its website for prices ranging from $29 for “the fixer” five-day sample pack to $95 for a 60-capsule jar of dream capsules. “We believe that consumers are mostly looking for quality, safety, and effectiveness when it comes to CBD and would prefer to spend a little more money on products that meet that criteria versus spending less on products that aren’t natural,” says Lombardi.

The new packaging was introduced in September 2020 and was designed, along with the beam site, to adhere to big box retailer preferences, as the company is looking to eventually be sold at mass retailers like Target. Shares Moran, since the redesign, “customers have shared that they love the new look and feel it’s brighter and more refreshed.”

Companies in this article
Smith&Saint
Screen Shot 2020 12 01 At 2 46 14 Pm
What Your Peers Are Earning: IoPP Salary Survey Results
How do you stack up? Watch (less than five minutes) video with Jane Chase of IoPP and Packaging World’s Matt Reynolds.
Dec 1st, 2020
Theta line comprised of: two Theta machines, two R80C counting and stacking units, two SC80 continuous motion synchronizing robots, and a continuous-motion cartoning machine.
Complete Line for Pharmaceutical Powder Sachets
A global pharmaceutical company improved output speed for 4-side-seal sachets of laxative powders by selecting a new packaging line—complete with remote installation. The system compacts stacks of sachets before transferring them to the cartoning machine.
Dec 1st, 2020
Vtm Tubes
Custom Packaging Projects Abound in Logistics and More
From microtissues to diagnostics, brand owners are taking an active approach in developing unique, right-sized packaging and automation.
Nov 28th, 2020
Winpack Lane re-engineered its packaging technology in order to meet specific conditions relevant to the coronavirus vaccine.
Three Companies Collaborate to Meet Need for COVID Vaccine Distribution
Company gives up place in line for urgent demand of coronavirus vaccine packaging machine.
Nov 26th, 2020
Hp 115086 Fda Stock Image 3
FDA Dec. Meeting: Drug Supply Chain Security Act Pilot Project Program
FDA will host a virtual public meeting Dec. 8 and 9, 2020.
Nov 25th, 2020
Beam 1
New CBD Packaging Simplifies Product Story
D2C company simplifies and updates its packaging graphics for its CBD wellness products, as consumers seek remedies for sleep, stress reduction, and other conditions during COVID-19.
Nov 25th, 2020
Passive Thermal Oq Guideline Cover 1
ISTA Pharma Committee: New Passive Thermal Packaging Guidance Document
ISTA releases its operational qualification (OQ) best practice guideline. Get involved: The committee needs task force members!
Nov 24th, 2020
From top: Jeff Tucker, Tucker Company Worldwide; Kevin Lynch, Q Products and Services; Luiz Barberini, Bayer
Four Tips for Collaborating with Contract Organizations for Increased Efficiency
A Bayer supply chain expert discusses the personal side of managing CMO relationships.
Nov 23rd, 2020
Fnzkz Aoi 1280 5fb588ee677ac
Cannabis 2.0 -- Design, Engineering, Operations
Rarely does an entirely new industry emerge in packaging and processing, but the legalization of cannabis for medical and adult-use did just that.
Nov 19th, 2020
Syntegon Aim3
Fewer Ampoule Rejects with Automated Inspection
Pharmaceutical manufacturer CDM Lavoisier decided to fully automate its inspection process for injectable glass ampoules, using the new AIM 3000 from Syntegon Technology.
Nov 19th, 2020
Pec2020
Exhibitor Initiative Drives PACK EXPO Connects Achievement
The experience continues online through March 31, 2021
Nov 18th, 2020
Constellation 1
Pharmaceutical Liquid Filling Monobloc with Dual-Weight Verification
BellatRx’s Constellation Monobloc is a new servo-driven fill-weigh-cap system for unstable pharmaceutical microtubes, vials, and cartridges.
Nov 18th, 2020
Photo Courtesy: ORBIS
Four Reasons Reusable Packaging Is the Best Prescription for Pharma
The Inner Loop–blog of the Reusable Packaging Association–releases its latest article on reusable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and how COVID-19 has affected it.
Nov 17th, 2020
1120 Industry News 1
The Global Outlook for the Pharma Contract Packaging Market
New report predicts a 7.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027 and highlights the countries, packaging types, and packaging materials expected to see the greatest growth.
Nov 17th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
COVID-19 Vaccine: HHS Partnering with Major Pharmacy Chains
The partnership will cover approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the U.S. states, D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Nov 16th, 2020
Matt Reynolds1
Miss PACK EXPO Connects? No Problem
The November 2020 issue of Packaging World will have landed in your mailbox about a week after the industry’s most engaging 2020 event, PACK EXPO Connects from PMMI Media Group (PMG).
Nov 14th, 2020
The Brenton RP1000 robotic palletizer with integrated Orion MADX stretch wrapper.
Robotics Integration in End-of-Line Packaging
Showing how various modules can be integrated into a packaging line with robotic capabilities, Brenton highlighted innovations in case packing and linear servo tracks.
Nov 13th, 2020
Pharmaworks Tf1pro Close Up Final Release Cu
Blister Machine Features Vacuum System for Reject/Transfer
In the compact TF1pro blister machine, a vacuum arm lifts ‘good’ blisters, precisely lowering them to the transfer actuator. Another key safeguard: an upper seal plate that retracts when web motion stops to prevent unnecessary heat exposure.
Nov 13th, 2020
With Aveva Insights, users can see details showing the specific operating parameters that have been crossed by the motor, the consequences of motor failure to the line, and prescriptive actions he can take to solve the issue.
Guided Analytics Software Streamlines Equipment Maintenance
Aveva demonstrates how the guided analytics capabilities of its Insight software alerts users to performance anomalies, directs repairs, and provides deep, user-specific equipment details.
Nov 13th, 2020
Smp Cap Lock Rfid
Cap-Lock Pharma Security Label with RFID Technology
Developed to help hospitals expand digitization initiatives, the label-and-cap security concept for prefilled syringes also enables automated inventory and supply chain management, as well as digital first-opening indication.
Nov 13th, 2020
More in Home
Machine-centric robotics is about merging the robot controller into the machine controller so that users can manage servo control, I/O, and visualization from one industrial PC.
What Is Machine-Centric Robotics?
End users’ increasing retrofits of machines to process more SKUs is driving the integration of ABB’s robots with B&R’s control system to speed up cycle times, minimize dwell times, and eliminate extra hardware like external encoders for tracking.
Nov 12th, 2020
Focke Side Load Case Packer 459
All-in-one Side Loading Casepacker
Machinery can handle cartons, flow packs, bags, pouches, and more.
Nov 12th, 2020
The Vision Robot Unit, or VRU, is designed for accurate and flexible inspection of vials, syringes, cartridges, and more.
Human-Like Robotic Visual Inspection for Vials, Syringes and More
With deep learning, the Vision Robot Unit is designed to meet emerging “smart factory” needs for a fully automated, flexible inspection system that enhances control process reliability.
Nov 12th, 2020
The new machine platform offers complete versatility: High performance, flexible formats and functional modules, including the OPTIMA Zero L1 for feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Modular Platform for Healthcare Manufacturing
Optima's new Zero machine platform offers extreme flexibility in packaging for a range of products in one system, including feminine hygiene and light incontinence products.
Nov 12th, 2020
Tyvek Roll-Feed, Cut and Seal Machine
Roll Fed Medical Sealing System Increases Speed and Integrity
Eliminating the need for individual cut lidding, the roll-fed system is also designed to reduce material costs and the risk of operator error.
Nov 12th, 2020
The Alvey890i palletizing system from Honeywell Intelligrated analyzes real time and historic data to detect any condition that could impact performance.
Palletizer System with Built-In Analytics
The Alvey 890i series from Honeywell Inteligrated is a fully automated palletizing system that also analyzes real time and historic data to detect any performance-impacting conditions.
Nov 11th, 2020
Aaron Donlan, product manager at Epson Robots, explains the features and capabilities of the new C12XL robot.
High-Payload, High-Reach, Lightweight 6-Axis Robot
The C12XL 6-axis robot from Epson Robots is the company’s highest payload, highest reach robot and can be used for packaging, kitting, machine tending, or palletizing.
Nov 11th, 2020
Getty Images 1039822716
AI Deep Learning in the Pharma Market
Artificial Intelligence applied to pharma visual inspection can enhance performance and increase product integrity for the patients' safety.
Nov 11th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 10 52 29 Am
Next Gen Induction Cap Sealer is Backward Compatible
New features on the new generation include mechanically and electrically integrated stalled-bottle sensors.
Nov 11th, 2020
The Videojet 1280 Continuous Ink-Jet Printer
Entry-Level CIJ Printer is Easy to Operate and Maintain
The 1280 CIJ printer from Videojet features all of the technologies the company is known for in an entry-level model that is simple and reliable to use, and reduces maintenance time by 95%.
Nov 11th, 2020
A PX medical tray and a 52 pound paper lid are both recyclable, but would require two waste collection containers and processing methods. Alternatively, an HDPE tray with a Tyvek lid would be collected in the same waste receptacle and processed by the recycler in the same waste stream.
Selecting Lidding for Recyclable Medical Trays
A lid and tray are recyclable—in different waste streams? Why pairing top and bottom webs in the same recycling stream may be more efficient.
Nov 11th, 2020