Prep Now as PACK EXPO Connects Presents Preview Week

Gear up with a sneak peak at this year’s most exciting week in packaging.

Sean Riley
Oct 30th, 2020
Helpful Hints for Navigating PACK EXPO Connects, on Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. CT will provide tips and tricks to help make the most of the PACK EXPO Connects experience.
The new PACK EXPO Connects (Nov. 9-13), produced by PMMI Media Group, offers an exciting forum to investigate the latest packaging and processing technology and solutions. From new products to live product demos and chats to engaging educational opportunities (and everything in between), it’s all at PACK EXPO Connects.

With more than 700 exhibitors, nearly 2,700 live demos and 60+ educational sessions available, it is important for attendees to plan in advance, so PMMI Media Group is launching Preview Week (Nov. 2-6). The week will kick-off with a webinar, Helpful Hints for Navigating PACK EXPO Connects, on Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. CT. It will provide tips and tricks for using the platform and even offer Q&A with attendees to help them make the most out of their PACK EXPO Connects experience.

In addition to the webinar, the Attendee Resource Center is an excellent tool for organizing before the event, complete with video tutorials on searching and adding live demos, using live chat and more.

Registration is synonymous with creating a MyConnects Planner. To get started, click the “Register Now” option at packexpoconnects.com for complimentary registration. After registering, attendees can start building their MyConnects Planner, fully loaded with Outlook calendar integration, ensuring the most effective use of time during event days. Clicking the plus sign (+) next to any item or event of interest easily adds it to your MyConnects Planner.

Attendees can add educational sessions and live demos of interest to their calendars and even schedule live chats in advance. With so much to see over five days, attendees want to organize their time, and Preview Week (Nov. 2-6) is the perfect opportunity to finalize their plan.

All attendees who attend five or more Live Product Demos during PACK EXPO Connects will receive an entry into a daily drawing for a $100 gift card. Another reason to take advantage of Preview Week is to finalize plans, get demos on the calendar and find solutions and engage with industry colleagues.

For more information and free registration, visit packexpoconnects.com.

