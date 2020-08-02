Hand Sanitizer Spike Here to Stay

U.K. co-packers’ association reports that inquiries for personal care items rocketed by more than 500% shortly after the coronavirus lockdown was implemented.

Anne Marie Mohan
Aug 2nd, 2020
Getty Images Resized

With the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, U.K. co-packers were inundated with inquires for personal care products—a trend that shows no signs of tailing off. That’s according to U.K. trade association BCMPA, The Association for Contract Manufacturing, Packing, Fulfilment & Logistics, which reported in late June that inquiries to the BCMPA for personal care items rocketed by more than 500% shortly after the coronavirus lockdown was implemented, while inquiries across all sectors in April increased 60% compared with 2019. In the same month, interest in the production of hand sanitizer and antibacterial products represented 90% of the total inquiries for personal care items.

While the proportion of new hand sanitizer inquiries fell slightly in May, by June, figures remained unseasonably high, and the BCMPA predicts that similar levels of demand will continue for the foreseeable future.

The association adds that there is also a major new requirement for its members to collate and contract-pack sanitation “kits” containing items like hand gel sachets and face masks, as schools, shops, airlines, and businesses open again.

Says BCMPA Chief Executive Rodney Steel, “The Covid-19 situation has created an inevitable shift in production and inquiry trends, right from the beginning. Although some sectors have obviously suffered, personal care has gone through the roof, and we believe that trend is here to stay.

“Not only have inquiries shot up and remained high, but the size of production orders has seen a massive increase. Orders that were typically for 20 or 30,000 units are now in the hundreds of thousands or millions.”

Find more Coronavirus coverage, particularly as it pertains to packaging, below:

OEM Covid-19 Response #1: ProMach, Inc.

OEM Covid-19 Response #2: Pearson Packaging Systems

OEM Covid-19 Response #3: Polypack, Inc. & Garvey Corp.

OEM Covid-19 Response #4: Morrison Container & F.R. Drake

Thermo Fisher, Roche Begin Large-Scale Shipping of COVID-19 Tests

The COVID-19 Outbreak and Food Production

Moody’s: Food processing, packaging largely resilient in the face of COVID-19

COVID-19 Survey: Early Results CPGs' Reflect Current Resolve, Future Uncertainty

COVID-19 Survey: Foodservice/Retail Imbalance Roils CPG Industry

See PMMI’s Coronavirus response resources by clicking here.

Getty Images Resized
Hand Sanitizer Spike Here to Stay
U.K. co-packers’ association reports that inquiries for personal care items rocketed by more than 500% shortly after the coronavirus lockdown was implemented.
Aug 2nd, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson &amp; Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 28 At 2 44 16 Pm
2020 Healthcare Package Design Gallery
Months and years go into designing an over-the-counter package to ensure the consumer can safely use it, often in mere seconds.
Jul 28th, 2020
The Cobot Expo will take place online July 28-30.
Cobot Deployment Shines in COVID-19 Pandemic
Leading up to its virtual Cobot Expo this week, Universal Robots highlighted several cases where small companies have been using collaborative automation to keep production going amid the crisis.
Jul 27th, 2020
The future of manufacturing can&apos;t be imagined in a present-forward mindset. Innovation comes from the future-back.
Reverse Engineering the Organization
A new book reveals how “future-back” thinking—defining what the company will look like decades from now and working backwards—can encourage innovative ideas that will create breakthrough growth.
Jul 24th, 2020
Blisters 002 0
Study Evaluates Benefits of Atmosphere Control in Blisters
Companies partnered to (1) compare the efficacy of Activ-Blister packaging configurations with cold-form foil in maintaining the stability of a model tableted drug product and (2) compare results to an Accelerated Stability Assessment Program study.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Climate Change Interest Isn’t Ideology, It’s Economics
Economics is the new driver of climate change initiatives, according to Reusable Packaging Association. Attention to packaging selection and management can not only help reduce negative sustainability impacts, but also create new value streams.
Jul 20th, 2020
Udi
Med Devices and the FDA: Extended Deadline, Worker Safety
In extending UDI compliance dates for low-risk products, FDA cited challenges related to COVID-19. CDRH also issued recommendations for personnel safety in med device manufacturing.
Jul 17th, 2020
Getty Images 10134048 Small
Packaging Pros Bullish on Security & Salary Despite Uncertainty
Packaging seems insulated from much of the economic fallout of COVID-19, though not everyone is fairing equally. Women, for instance, seem to be entering the industry, and soon should be matriculating into higher salaried positions left by retiring men.
Jul 14th, 2020
Moxie uses cardstock for its MX line of live resin products.
Moxie Cannabis Makes Move from Plastic to Paper—at a Cost
Company replaces plastic and paper sleeves for its range of cannabis products with more costly FSC-certified, chlorine-free paper, as part of its vision to become the first fully-integrated, carbon-negative cannabis company.
Jul 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Sookne
Healthcare Counterfeiters Flourish During COVID-19
Healthcare Packaging's Keren Sookne makes her unPACKed with PMMI debut with PPE shortages, the potential for a vaccine and fake COVID-19 tests dominating the mainstream news.
Jul 14th, 2020
Pearlcbd Productset fw
CBD Line Uses NFC for Consumer Trust, Education
Intelligent packaging brings transparency to a crowded industry, offering education often missing in the CBD and cannabis sector.
Jul 10th, 2020
Getty Images 900589682
Cannabis Branding - an Uphill Battle?
Between the fight for precious retail shelf space, and a consumer selection process that is based mostly on cost and quality, cannabis brand loyalty may be a struggle to find.
Jul 10th, 2020
Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, co-Founder and CEO of The Blinc Group, addressed the virtual crowd at MJBizConNEXT Direct.
6 Considerations for Automating Cannabis Filling
From maintenance and certification to new data technologies, there’s a lot to think about when purchasing filling and capping equipment.
Jul 9th, 2020
Just like in this iceberg image, hidden operating costs can sink you. Total cost of ownership enables gathering better data and understanding for better informed decisions.
It’s All About the Cost, Not the Price
Just like all change management, total cost of ownership is a journey that has transformational results when successfully implemented.
Jul 9th, 2020
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy
Tampons in an Ice Cream Pint Make a Whimsical Statement
Feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Jul 1st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 29 At 5 39 26 Pm
Packaging Robotics Playbook
This new playbook from Packaging World showcases the trends, case studies, and how-to tips to help you make the best possible robot purchasing and application decisions for your operation.
Jun 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1166343970
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic, Part II
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution. A few months into the crisis, and the numbers are staggering.
Jun 29th, 2020
Op X Horizontal
Virtual FAT Guidelines from OpX
The OpX Leadership Network releases best practices and leadership guidelines for executing virtual factory acceptance tests (vFATs), to address the changing operational landscape brought on by COVID-19.
Jun 29th, 2020
Labs 131 Instron
Ready-to-Use and Development Services Grow with Injectables Market
Challenges around injectable products include regulatory requirements, pricing pressures, and an increasingly complex industry landscape.
Jun 26th, 2020
More in Home
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn
New FDA Insight Podcast on Emerging Topics
First guest: FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on fighting COVID-19 at FDA.
Jun 24th, 2020
Medical Devices Blue
Proposed Medical Devices Standard Will Help Validate Cleaning Methods
The goal of the proposed standard is to help medical device manufacturers, testing laboratories, and regulatory bodies identify the appropriate method(s) for evaluating whether a medical device can be adequately cleaned.
Jun 23rd, 2020
The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash.
AIR Bottle for Personal Care Line Reduces Plastic by 50%
New personal care line, MyKirei by Kao, reflects the company’s Kirei, or ‘beautiful,’ Lifestyle Plan, with sustainable packaging that uses two pouches to create a ‘revolutionary’ rigid bottle.
Jun 22nd, 2020
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.
Pharma Contract Manufacturer Expands Large Batch Production to 110,000 Capsules Per Hour
Wiewelhove expands capsule filling line, enabling the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. Collaboration on special requests led to a smooth implementation.
Jun 18th, 2020
Gary Lerner, president at Gateway Checker Corporation, presented at GS1 Connect.
3 EPCIS Data Exchange Issues in Pharma Traceability
Conformance testing services have emerged to cut down on wasted back-and-forth between manufacturers and trading partners to get efficient data exchange up and running.
Jun 16th, 2020
Fig5a
Viral Hashtag Highlights Disparities in Academia, Healthcare
#BlackInTheIvory is offering an outlet for some Black scientists to share their experiences.
Jun 16th, 2020
PMMI President &amp; CEO Featured on CBS Chicago
PMMI Takes to CBS Airways Seeking Govt. Clarity on PACK EXPO
Trade show industry coming together for status report on future McCormick Place conventions in the wake of COVID-19
Jun 11th, 2020
Device
Quotables and By the Numbers: Device Security, Supply Chain, and More
Fast facts in and around healthcare packaging.
Jun 11th, 2020
Pre-labeled pouches, seen here from their transparent backs, are being opened and filled in the GP-M3000 before being vibrated to settle the buds, then heat-sealed.
Harvest Health Automates Cannabis Pouch Filling
Adding automated weighing and pouch filling brought Harvest the consistency and filling speed needed to help continue to meet growing market demand and prepare for future market growth.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
Using a proprietary printing process called Econoflex, custom box manufacturer Packlane is now supplying Spruce with shippers printed with fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled and recyclable corrugated material.
Flexo-Quality Print on Recycled Board Spruces up CBD Shipper
Spruce CBD uses a new print technology that prints fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled corrugated, without the time and cost associated with flexo printing, for its e-commerce shippers.
Jun 5th, 2020
Bosch Rexroth&rsquo;s ctrlX Automation platform features open software architecture, a wide choice of programming language options, and app-based functionality.
Bosch Rexroth Reinvents Automation
The automation supplier went back to the drawing board to create ctrlX Automation, a software-driven open automation platform that provides flexibility and scalability through app-based functionality.
Jun 4th, 2020