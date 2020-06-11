PMMI Takes to CBS Airways Seeking Govt. Clarity on PACK EXPO

PMMI President & CEO Jim Pittas was featured on CBS Chicago June 10 as part of a larger discussion on the status of 38 McCormick Place events, including PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2020, between now and the end of the year.

As of today, PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO remain on the scheduled with PMMI planning for a successful and safe event for all.

"Unfortunately, the lack of clarity in both the governor’s and mayor’s plans around when and if large events will be allowed to take place make it impossible for us to be confident in what format our show will take place, but we can assure you that there will be a show, whether in-person, hybrid or virtual," said Pittas.

The PMMI Board of Directors agreed to make a final decision on the status of the show in August, should the silence from Governor Pritzker regarding what his five-phase plan to reopen the state means for trade shows. Pittas was clear that should something should happen prior to August, all exhibitors will be notified immediately.

"The health and safety of everyone involved are top of mind – an in-person PACK EXPO show in Chicago this year would take into account all current health and safety guidelines to create a safe and productive environment," Pittas said, adding that PMMI will also assess, "even if we do get the green light from the governor," if it is safe and makes sense to proceed under guidelines provided.