PMMI Takes to CBS Airways Seeking Govt. Clarity on PACK EXPO

Trade show industry coming together for status report on future McCormick Place conventions in the wake of COVID-19

Sean Riley
Jun 11th, 2020
PMMI President & CEO Featured on CBS Chicago

PMMI President & CEO Jim Pittas was featured on CBS Chicago June 10 as part of a larger discussion on  the status of 38 McCormick Place events, including PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO 2020, between now and the end of the year. 

As of today, PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO remain on the scheduled with PMMI planning for a successful and safe event for all.

"Unfortunately, the lack of clarity in both the governor’s and mayor’s plans around when and if large events will be allowed to take place make it impossible for us to be confident in what format our show will take place, but we can assure you that there will be a show, whether in-person, hybrid or virtual," said Pittas. 

The PMMI Board of Directors agreed to make a final decision on the status of the show in August, should the silence from Governor Pritzker regarding what his five-phase plan to reopen the state means for trade shows. Pittas was clear that should something should happen prior to August, all exhibitors will be notified immediately.

"The health and safety of everyone involved are top of mind – an in-person PACK EXPO show in Chicago this year would take into account all current health and safety guidelines to create a safe and productive environment," Pittas said, adding that PMMI will also assess, "even if we do get the green light from the governor," if it is safe and makes sense to proceed under guidelines provided. 

Jun 11th, 2020
Device
Quotables and By the Numbers: Device Security, Supply Chain, and More
Fast facts in and around healthcare packaging.
Jun 11th, 2020
Pre-labeled pouches, seen here from their transparent backs, are being opened and filled in the GP-M3000 before being vibrated to settle the buds, then heat-sealed.
Harvest Health Automates Cannabis Pouch Filling
Adding automated weighing and pouch filling brought Harvest the consistency and filling speed needed to help continue to meet growing market demand and prepare for future market growth.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020
Using a proprietary printing process called Econoflex, custom box manufacturer Packlane is now supplying Spruce with shippers printed with fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled and recyclable corrugated material.
Flexo-Quality Print on Recycled Board Spruces up CBD Shipper
Spruce CBD uses a new print technology that prints fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled corrugated, without the time and cost associated with flexo printing, for its e-commerce shippers.
Jun 5th, 2020
Bosch Rexroth&rsquo;s ctrlX Automation platform features open software architecture, a wide choice of programming language options, and app-based functionality.
Bosch Rexroth Reinvents Automation
The automation supplier went back to the drawing board to create ctrlX Automation, a software-driven open automation platform that provides flexibility and scalability through app-based functionality.
Jun 4th, 2020
My Headshot For Web
Upcoming 20-Min Talk: 21st Century Supply Chain Threats
Healthcare Packaging’s Keren Sookne will discuss considerations for whether supply chains are ready for 21st century threats on Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE series, Jun. 17 @ 11am EDT. See you there!
Jun 3rd, 2020
PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Rakes in Industry Acclaim
Trade Show News Network and Trade Show Executive each place biennial event among top trade shows in 2019.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Pallets make up largest segment of transport packaging followed by a variety of totes, crates, containers and boxes.
Reusable Packaging State of the Industry 2020
With increased interest in sustainability, brands and their supply chain partners are taking a holistic view of greener processes, products, packages and distribution practices. Reusable transport packaging industry expects growth.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Getty Images Coronavirus Vaccine (1)
Using Automation to Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Honeywell combines batch software, virtualization, cloud, and more to prepare manufacturing capabilities in parallel with clinical trials.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Ista 348 Notag Nomarks
Open ISTA Pharma Committee Meeting
Virtual meeting to be held Wednesday, Jun 10 from 11:00am - 1:00pm EST.
May 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
Pat Reynolds Headshot
Packaging Post-Pandemic
Nobody can measure with any real accuracy what impact Covid-19 will have on packaging. But what packaging professional wouldn’t value a glimpse into how things might look post-pandemic, especially if that glimpse comes from an experienced veteran?
May 21st, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Essex &amp; Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).
Transport Bag Offers Pre-Hospital Blood Protection on Air Ambulances
Air ambulance operations manager: “The decision to start carrying blood products on board our helicopters and RRVs was a major one for the charity, one which has significantly improved the care that can be delivered to patients.”
May 22nd, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan&rsquo;s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots&rsquo; unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 15 At 10 53 58 Am
Research Highlights Two in Five Hospitals Lack Formal Drug Diversion Programs
According to the study on drug diversion in the U.S., almost 9 in 10 healthcare professionals say they have met or know someone who has diverted drugs.
May 18th, 2020
BIC North America will be producing 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its factory in Milford, Conn.
BIC Uses Plastic Packaging Materials to Produce PPE
Global CPG BIC gears up to produce 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its Connecticut facility, using plastic packaging materials and scrap plastic from its lighter products.
May 18th, 2020
At-Home Saliva Test
Quick Hits: FDA OKs First At-Home Saliva Test for COVID-19
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the diagnostic test.
May 18th, 2020
Schreiner MediPharm&rsquo;s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.
Sanofi Clinical Trial Benefits from Compact, Multi-Lingual Booklet Label
Specialty Label for Needle Protection System in International Phase III Trial.
May 15th, 2020
The slim, e-com shipper comprises a hinged tray fitted with movable inner trays that securely hold the bottle and product literature.
Smart Supplement Shipper is Letterbox-Friendly, Sustainable
Brain health company Heights launches its D2C supplement product in a unique bottle and shipper made from bio-based materials that together measure less than one inch deep.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Just like in this iceberg image, hidden operating costs can sink you. Total cost of ownership enables gathering better data and understanding for better informed decisions.
It’s All About the Cost, Not the Price
Just like all change management, total cost of ownership is a journey that has transformational results when successfully implemented.
May 14th, 2020
Sustain 4
Machine Efficiency and the Impacts of Sustainable Packaging
Many primary packaging lines are no longer dedicated to a single product as SKUs increase, impacting line efficiency. Sustainable material changes may also create challenges.
May 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1022854424
DSCSA and COVID-19
How is the pandemic response impacting the complex and evolving national traceability goals for pharmaceuticals?
May 12th, 2020
Each &amp; Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020