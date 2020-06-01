Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging

Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.

Kim Overstreet
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 171264154

Packaging professionals from engineering, packaging, operations, and sustainability in the food, beverage, household products, personal care, and pharma industries were interviewed for Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape. 51% are from large companies of $500 million or more, 37% small (under $100 million), and 12% are from $100-$400 million, or medium-sized companies.

Machines

  • “Helping our customers meet their sustainability goals and consumers’ expectations of performance is a challenge that requires deep partnerships and innovative solutions.” - VP, Innovation, Material Supplier
  • “We understand we can’t make changes without overcoming machine handling issues with new materials.” - Corporate Engineering Manager, Store Brand Food Products
  • “We need to be able to rely on our equipment’s ability to handle a wide range of substrates.” - Packaging Engineer, Canned Products
  • “Equipment is typically designed for a certain material and changes cause problems; machines need more advanced tooling to accommodate variances.” - Manager, Packaging R&D, Shelf Stable Products
  • “Better settings are required for auto changeover with greater precision; tweaking is not enough; it needs to be defined through a precise process.” - Engineer, Global Beverage Leader
  • “Every adjustment on every machine should have an indictor to achieve exact changes.” - Packaging Manager, Rx Contract Packager
  • “OEMs need to work closely with material suppliers to test new materials and be part of the process when changes are being considered to present and suggest solutions for machine modifications or alterations.” - Sr. Director Plant Engineering, Confectionery
  • “We converted our medical products packaging from a rigid tray to prefilled pouch, which required a new FFS machine.” - Sr. Director of Packaging, Global Leader in Healthcare Products
  • “Our labeling has been improved by using rotary type labeling which is faster and more precise.” - Packaging Engineer, Vitamins/Supplements
  • “Our goal is to make multiple layer packaging compatible with PE so it can be recycled through existing PE recycling streams and run on standard film equipment.” Director, Material Supplier
  • “We tried to implement a new stand up pouch but went back to a flat pouch since it was too complex for our packaging line.” Engineering Manager, Frozen Foods
  • “We will be investing in automation equipment and some robotics to relieve the burden of retaining labor; we will need pick and place robotics, case packers, and palletizers.” - Manufacturing Engineering, Contract Packager
  • “Machine builders need to design machines that can run a greater range of substrates as more recycled content is introduced on both primary and secondary packaging machinery.” - Operations Manager, Personal Care

Carbon Footprint

  • “We are looking at how we can use energy more efficiently; we installed solar panels and are capturing rainwater for use in the plant.” - Packaging Engineer, Nutraceuticals
  • “We have a company culture to be good stewards of our resources and reduce the impact on our environment by monitoring our water and electrical usage.” - Sr. Director of Packaging, OTC Pharma
  • “Our internal goal is to reduce our carbon footprint and overall costs; there is a push to lower utilities costs, reduce water usage, minimize gas emissions, and keep waste out of landfills.” - Continuous Improvement Manager, Frozen Foods
  • “To heat the air, it was decided not to use electricity as the energy transfer medium but to work directly with gas to prevent energy being lost during transport from the producer to the consumer. This saves up to 50% in energy costs and CO2 emissions are cut by as much as 60%.” - Packaging Product Manager, OEM
  • “We don’t have any sustainability goals for packaging right now, we are focusing on monitoring and reducing our utility usage.” - Packaging Manager, Contract Manufacturer, Pharma
  • “We’ve achieved one of our sustainable goals: all materials are now landfill-free, and we incinerate some waste materials for power.” - Director of Manufacturing, Meat, Poultry, and SeafoodSustain 8 2

Materials

  • “We are evaluating our entire product line to achieve more packaging sustainability and use as much PCR content as possible.” - Packaging Engineer, Household Products
  • “We need to improve our material selections from resin suppliers and use more post-consumer recycled content to offer a more diverse product portfolio.” - VP Technical Excellence and Innovation, Material Supplier
  • “Needs to be sturdy and strong enough, not brittle, and easily sealable for use with seal bars or ultrasonic sealing.” - Manufacturing Engineering Manager, Snack Foods
  • “The key is having protective barriers that don’t allow air flow to extend shelf life . . . the material has to be strong and remain stable at hot fill temperatures of 195°F.” - Director of Engineering Services, Processed Foods
  • “A new material would be ideal if it reduced the need for multilayers; it would require flexible equipment to run it.” - Principle Packaging Engineer, Shelf Stable Foods
  • “A new material needs to be strong enough for the product, but it seems the thinner the material is, the more scrap we generate.” - Director of Engineering, Refrigerated Foods
  • “A new packaging material needs to be compatible with existing processes as a drop-in replacement to existing equipment.” - Managing Director, Contract Packaging

Format

  • “Our goal is 100% recycled materials in the future; looking for biodegradable closures now but we have not yet found a solution.” - Operations Director, Personal Care
  • “One of our main challenges is communicating the up and down sides of implementing sustainable packaging with CPGs to help make them aware of the impact at all levels of their organization.” - Packaging Services Director, Material Supplier
  • “We are concentrating on using less packaging material, our goal is zero landfill packaging.” - Director of Engineering, Leader, Fresh and Frozen Meats
  • “In general, we are moving our products to more flexible packaging; thinner walls, smaller sizes, and lighter weights.” - Packaging Engineer, Frozen Foods
  • “We are trying to eliminate the need to cellophane wrap our cosmetic products but still looking for a tamper evident solution.” - Project Engineer, Personal Care
  • “We are eliminating the plastic film used for wrapping the product and putting the product directly into a paperboard box.” - Process Development Engineer, Frozen Bakery
  • “Large packs are now placed directly onto cardboard trays without the need for an extra wrapping of stabilizing film.” - Packaging Product Manager, OEM
  • “We are proactively and aggressively looking at single-use plastics and have put a pause on plastic initiatives; we asked our engineers to submit ideas to reduce plastic usage or present a more sustainable packaging solution.” - Sr. Director of Packaging, Global Leader in Consumer Products
  • “We are researching many solutions now to move away from single-use plastic and offer more compostable or recyclable packaging.” - Process Engineer, Hemp-Based Foods
  • “We are changing all our primary and secondary packaging; material review is underway to incorporate PCR (post-consumer recycled) content, home composting, or recycling.” - Principle Engineer, Food and Beverage
  • “We are considering using a more sustainable, recyclable package for our new line of skincare products; looking at glass or tubes.” - Director of Operations, Personal Care
  • “We want all the elements of the package to be recyclable: ideally, the label, the materials, and the cap would all be recycled together.” - Sustainability Engineer, Leader in Food and Beverage
  • “Our consumer products group will redesign all plastic packaging to be recyclable or made from some post-consumer recycled content by 2025.” - Sr. Director of Packaging, Global Leader in Consumer Products
  • “Cost overrides all decisions; if a cost competitive model for returns existed, then it might happen.” - VP Technical Excellence and Innovation, Material Supplier
  • “We are piloting one product now with a returnable packaging start-up company.” - Engineer, Global Food Leader
  • “We have explored a program to return the package through distributors and maybe provide a reward or benefit for returns, but it’s not been developed further.” - Packaging Engineer, Vitamins/Supplements
  • “We are a contract packager and have tested a recyclable pouch that would be returned to the grocery store; compostable materials we tested didn’t pan out.” - Manufacturing Engineering Manager, Contract Food Packager
  • “We’ve created healthcare product recycling for hospitals and a returnable program for vision care products.” - Sr. Director of Packaging, Global Leader in Healthcare Products
  • “Some companies have reusable plastic cases instead of cardboard boxes for a circular retail distribution channel.” - Regional Sales Engineer, OEMSustain 8
  • “We are moving from cans to plastic and glass using aseptic equipment and looking at retort pouches, but plant-based materials can’t survive the retort process.” - Principle Packaging Engineer, Shelf Stable
  • “We have a pureed fruit product that is moving from PET to a flexible pouch.” - Director of Engineering Services, Perishable Products
  • “PET containers don’t get recycled; we are looking at aluminum for beverage containers as a more sustainable solution.” - Technical Innovation Manager, Packaging Supplier
  • “Walmart has announced edicts to reduce plastic but it’s not necessarily the right choice; we are looking at a bag-in-a box or flexible pouch to achieve greater sustainability.” - Sr. Packaging Engineer, Household Products
  • “We’ve done away with the need for stabilizing cardboard pads or trays; the taut film gives a good shrink pattern and a sturdy pack.” - Packaging Product Manager, OEM
  • “Sustainability has affected our entire manufacturing process as we move from single-use plastic bottles to dispensers for hotels; we are having to purchase entirely new equipment.” - Operations Manager, Personal Care
  • “If brands want to achieve sustainability with flexible packaging, they need to consider the entire package, which means identifying partners and suppliers who can provide the right materials, including films, adhesives, labels, and closures.” - Market Development Manager, Package Supplier
  • “Label requirements are changing all the time to answer to the consumer for cleaner label ingredients and recycling information, but it’s causing so many graphic changes on the label.” - Packaging and Process Expert, Global Leader in Food and Beverages
  • “We consider the lifecycle of each material we use, as well as labeling.” - Sr. Director of Packaging, Global Leader in Consumer Products
  • “We need more sustainable options, such as ink that is plant-based instead of solvent-based.” - Packaging Engineer, Vitamins
  • “Child-proof closures need to perform the same or better if more sustainable materials are used.” - Packaging Manager, Pharma Contract Manufacturer
  • “We silkscreen our products to eliminate the need for a label, making them more sustainable.” - Director of Operations, Personal Care
  • “Foil lids and safety seals on bottles need to be fully recyclable; we are also trying to incorporate PCR into labels.” - Corporate Engineering Manager, Store Brand Products

Sustainable Initiatives

  • “We have a company culture to be good stewards of our resources and reduce the impact on our environment.” - Sr. Director of Packaging, Global Leader in Healthcare ProductsSustain 8 3
  • “Sustainability initiatives are business driven and there needs to be a willingness to spend more on packaging, but it must be favorable to the bottom line.” - E-Commerce Expert, Materials Supplier
  • “There need to be global symbols on the label that communicate packaging end-of-life: recyclable, returnable, refillable, or compostable.” - Sr. Director of Packaging, Global Leader in Consumer Products
  • “Municipalities need ways to streamline recycling programs with clearly identified coding for each channel, on each package.” - Packaging Engineer, Vitamins/Supplements
  • “We have deepened our partnership with our film providers, conducting trials with material solutions that maintain packaging integrity while offering sustainable solutions.” - Business Development Manager, Packaging Supplier
  • “An ongoing major challenge for the new year, particularly in the food and e-commerce sectors, will be identifying eco-friendly packaging solutions that can maintain the highest standards of protection when goods are transported through the supply chain, while also remaining practical and cost effective.” - E-commerce and Logistical Packaging Lead, Packaging Supplier

Source: PMMI Business Intelligence, “Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape 2020

Download the FREE Executive Summary below, or PMMI Members can download the entire report here.

Make plans to visit PACK EXPO International, November 8-11, to see on-trend sustainable processing and packaging machinery and materials.


Getty Images Coronavirus Vaccine (1)
Using Automation to Fast Track COVID-19 Vaccine Production
Honeywell combines batch software, virtualization, cloud, and more to prepare manufacturing capabilities in parallel with clinical trials.
Jun 1st, 2020
Getty Images 171264154
Voice of the Packaging Industry: Sustainable Packaging
Sixty CPGs were interviewed for a new sustainability report by PMMI Business Intelligence. They had much to say about machines, materials, new formats and sustainable initiatives, as well as what they need from suppliers.
Jun 1st, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Reusable Packaging and Hygiene
The latest article from The Inner Loop, the Reusable Packaging Association's blog which explores the impact of reusable packaging on our planet - and our lives.
May 29th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Ista 348 Notag Nomarks
Open ISTA Pharma Committee Meeting
Virtual meeting to be held Wednesday, Jun 10 from 11:00am - 1:00pm EST.
May 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1134352402
Sustainability in Secondary Packaging Lines
Secondary packaging lines need greater precision when handling materials with variances in content and weight, according to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
Pat Reynolds Headshot
Packaging Post-Pandemic
Nobody can measure with any real accuracy what impact Covid-19 will have on packaging. But what packaging professional wouldn’t value a glimpse into how things might look post-pandemic, especially if that glimpse comes from an experienced veteran?
May 21st, 2020
Sustain 6
Looking Ahead to New Packaging Material Innovation
Packaging engineers and product developers must work together to create new sustainable initiatives in packaging material innovation.
May 22nd, 2020
Essex &amp; Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) in the UK now carries blood supplies on board its helicopters and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs).
Transport Bag Offers Pre-Hospital Blood Protection on Air Ambulances
Air ambulance operations manager: “The decision to start carrying blood products on board our helicopters and RRVs was a major one for the charity, one which has significantly improved the care that can be delivered to patients.”
May 22nd, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan&rsquo;s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots&rsquo; unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 15 At 10 53 58 Am
Research Highlights Two in Five Hospitals Lack Formal Drug Diversion Programs
According to the study on drug diversion in the U.S., almost 9 in 10 healthcare professionals say they have met or know someone who has diverted drugs.
May 18th, 2020
BIC North America will be producing 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its factory in Milford, Conn.
BIC Uses Plastic Packaging Materials to Produce PPE
Global CPG BIC gears up to produce 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its Connecticut facility, using plastic packaging materials and scrap plastic from its lighter products.
May 18th, 2020
At-Home Saliva Test
Quick Hits: FDA OKs First At-Home Saliva Test for COVID-19
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the diagnostic test.
May 18th, 2020
Schreiner MediPharm&rsquo;s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.
Sanofi Clinical Trial Benefits from Compact, Multi-Lingual Booklet Label
Specialty Label for Needle Protection System in International Phase III Trial.
May 15th, 2020
The slim, e-com shipper comprises a hinged tray fitted with movable inner trays that securely hold the bottle and product literature.
Smart Supplement Shipper is Letterbox-Friendly, Sustainable
Brain health company Heights launches its D2C supplement product in a unique bottle and shipper made from bio-based materials that together measure less than one inch deep.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Just like in this iceberg image, hidden operating costs can sink you. Total cost of ownership enables gathering better data and understanding for better informed decisions.
It’s All About the Cost, Not the Price
Just like all change management, total cost of ownership is a journey that has transformational results when successfully implemented.
May 14th, 2020
More in Home
Getty Images 1022854424
DSCSA and COVID-19
How is the pandemic response impacting the complex and evolving national traceability goals for pharmaceuticals?
May 12th, 2020
Each &amp; Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
COVID-19 Symptom Throat Sensor
Quick Hits: New Throat Sensor Tracks COVID-19 Symptoms
Scientists at Northwestern have developed a small flexible device that tracks symptoms associated with the virus.
May 8th, 2020
3D Printed Ear Guards
Quick Hits: Kid Invents Device to Prevent Ear Pain from Face Masks
A 12-year-old boy is 3D printing and donating “ear guards” to support healthcare workers on the frontlines.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
VR Training
Quick Hits: Healthcare Workers Use VR to Learn Skills for Treating COVID patients
Health professionals with little to no experience in treating infectious disease are learning with virtual reality.
May 6th, 2020
South Korean Doctors
Quick Hits: South Korea Says You Can’t Be Infected Twice
Scientists believe reported cases of coronavirus relapse were actually due to test failures.
May 5th, 2020
Roche
Quick Hits: Roche Increases COVID-19 Antibody Test Output
The FDA granted emergency approval for the antibody test that determines whether people have been infected with coronavirus.
May 4th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020