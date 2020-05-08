Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise

According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.

Kim Overstreet
May 8th, 2020
Sustain 3

Brand owners and retailers are “hungry” for new sustainable format packaging solutions, and 56% of CPGs are switching or considering new packaging formats to improve recycling.

In 2019 the Flexible Packaging Association reported that 67% of brand owners were putting more effort into sustainability efforts, and statistics show consumers are buying these sustainable products. In the U.S., products marketed as sustainable made up $113.9 billion in sales in 2018, an increase of 29% from 2013. Sustainable products grew, on average, 5.6 times faster than products not marketed as sustainable, and accounted for 50% of CPG market growth from 2013 to 2018.

See: COVID-19 Changes the Plastics Conversation, but CPGs Still Innovating

But while reducing packaging’s impact on the environment can build brand loyalty and connect with customers, changing a product’s packaging format - particularly novel and/or highly functional changes - can add challenges when testing and formatting new materials. Also, CPGs are looking for even greater machine flexibility to handle variances in recycled materials.

“One of our main challenges is communicating the up and down sides of implementing sustainable packaging with CPGs to help make them aware of the impact at all levels of their organization,” said a Packaging Services Director at a material supplier.

Some of the package format changes that CPGs are implementing include using more standup pouches than bags; moving from PVC to PET, or from PET to aluminum; changing from rigid to flexible or returning to paper from plastic; eliminating bags and filling directly into paperboard cartons; migrating from 100% virgin plastic to 100% PCR plastic, or using more sustainable labels.

Getty Images 1188751798

An Operations Director at a personal care company said, “Our goal is 100% recycled materials in the future; looking for biodegradable closures now but we have not yet found a solution.”

Materials innovations such as recyclable barrier layers, renewable plant-based materials or 100% recyclable mono-material with barrier properties are all being explored, and while biodegradable and compostable materials are becoming more popular, other exciting innovations like edible membranes are emerging.

These changes create machine challenges. The pharmaceutical industry requires thorough equipment validation with each packaging change. Conveying lighter gauge materials can cause jams and sealing and closing during filling can be a problem with thinner film. Also, machinery requires highly reliable data collection from sensor feedback to measure sustainability goals accurately.

See: Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations

Download the FREE Executive Summary below, or PMMI Members can download the entire report here.

Source: PMMI Business Intelligence, “Packaging Sustainability: A Changing Landscape 2020

Make plans to visit PACK EXPO International in Chicago, November 8-11, to see on-trend sustainable processing and packaging machinery and materials.


Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
COVID-19 Symptom Throat Sensor
Quick Hits: New Throat Sensor Tracks COVID-19 Symptoms
Scientists at Northwestern have developed a small flexible device that tracks symptoms associated with the virus.
May 8th, 2020
3D Printed Ear Guards
Quick Hits: Kid Invents Device to Prevent Ear Pain from Face Masks
A 12-year-old boy is 3D printing and donating “ear guards” to support healthcare workers on the frontlines.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
VR Training
Quick Hits: Healthcare Workers Use VR to Learn Skills for Treating COVID patients
Health professionals with little to no experience in treating infectious disease are learning with virtual reality.
May 6th, 2020
South Korean Doctors
Quick Hits: South Korea Says You Can’t Be Infected Twice
Scientists believe reported cases of coronavirus relapse were actually due to test failures.
May 5th, 2020
Roche
Quick Hits: Roche Increases COVID-19 Antibody Test Output
The FDA granted emergency approval for the antibody test that determines whether people have been infected with coronavirus.
May 4th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020
Ambient Distribution Getty Images 984835220
HDA: The Need for Distributor-Pharmacy Partnership During Pandemic
Healthcare Distribution Alliance is seeking to provide “a greater understanding of how distributors are working each day” to meet inventory needs for supply chain partners and patients.
Apr 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534
Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy
The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.
Apr 27th, 2020
E Tk Ld6 J Ws Aa Exco
Global Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing
Three CEOs of leading manufacturers of packaging and processing machinery and equipment met virtually with PMMI to discuss strategies in conducting their operations amid the pandemic affecting today's world.
Apr 27th, 2020
Infographic
U.S. Packaging Machinery Industry Continues to Grow at Steady Pace
OEMs are feeling the pressure to accommodate market demands, such as offering complete packaging solutions, modular machines, traceability, and sustainability.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline&rsquo;s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.
Wet Wipes Case Packed via Robots at 160/min
Medline Industries replaces an aging case-packing system with one that allows for robotic case erecting, packing, and case sealing, as well as semi-automated operations for smaller batches.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
More in Home
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 16 At 3 53 06 Pm
Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response
The industry mobilizes to supply the healthcare sector with much-needed devices and protection.
Apr 17th, 2020
FDA
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Causes Two Key Shortages
Increased demand due to the pandemic has caused shortages of key hospital painkillers.
Apr 17th, 2020
Kapi&apos;olani Medical Center
Quick Hits: New Device Lets 4 People Use 1 Ventilator
The new device is helping patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Hawaii.
Apr 16th, 2020
Medical Tablet
Quick Hits: iPads to the Rescue in Hospitals
Tablets are helping pick up the slack in hospitals as isolation and distancing ensue.
Apr 15th, 2020
Beep delivering medical supplies at Mayo Clinic.
Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies
Fully autonomous vehicles are transporting medical supplies at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Apr 14th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
The Biondo Group chose a white background and sophisticated application of the bright Country Life brandmark to unify offerings into an effective visual block with &lsquo;pop.&apos;
Beauty Supplement Line Reimagined to the ‘Maxi’
A package design for Country Life’s line of supplements for skin, hair, and nails uses simplicity, high-quality artwork, and pops of color to highlight the brand’s premium cosmetic benefits.
Apr 13th, 2020
Smart Toilet
Quick Hits: Smart Toilet Scans Waste for Disease
Stanford University’s smart toilet system analyzes stool and urine samples to identify some cancers and digestive disorders.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Busch R 5 Ra 0400 0630 C
Busch Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump Wins Vacuum Efficiency Test
TÜV Süd direct comparison demonstrates oil-lubricated rotary vane vacuum pump’s superiority over oil-sealed screw vacuum pump.
Apr 9th, 2020
Sir Elton John
Quick Hits: Elton John Launches Coronavirus Fund for People with HIV
The famous musician aims to help protect the 37 million people already living with HIV from coronavirus.
Apr 10th, 2020