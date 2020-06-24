Catalent Signs Agreement with AstraZeneca to Manufacture COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

The agreement accelerates the rapid scale-up of capacity over the coming months to support the dedicated production of AZD1222.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Catalent
Jun 24th, 2020
Covid Home

Catalent, Inc., global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, announced that Catalent Biologics will provide vial filling and packaging capacity to AstraZeneca PLC at Catalent’s manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy, and prepare for large-scale commercial supply of the University of Oxford’s adenovirus vector based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. 

The agreement accelerates the rapid scale-up of capacity over the coming months to support the dedicated production of AZD1222. Catalent will prepare the facility to enable round-the-clock manufacturing schedules and supply hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine candidate from August 2020, and potentially through to March 2022 should the product be approved by regulatory agencies.

The recombinant adenovirus vaccine technology was created by the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, and the vaccine candidate is currently in clinical trials.

"Catalent has significant experience in the tech transfer and rapid scale-up of vaccine programs to meet demand," commented Alessandro Maselli, president & COO of Catalent. He added, “Our manufacturing site in Anagni, Italy has served for many years as a primary launch facility for new medicines, and the plant’s skilled team will take great pride in preparing to manufacture this vaccine candidate for COVID-19 and ensuring that the product will be able to reach patients as quickly as possible if approved.” 

Catalent’s 28,000 square-meter (305,000 square-foot) facility in Anagni has a demonstrated track record in technical transfers and successful commercial product launches. It offers extensive capabilities in aseptic liquid filling for biologics and sterile products across multiple vial sizes. The site also provides comprehensive primary and secondary packaging solutions, including serialization, to support product launches for oral solids, sterile, and biologics products. In addition to the Anagni facility, Catalent’s Biologics network includes sterile drug product manufacturing and packaging facilities in Brussels, Belgium and Bloomington, Indiana, and additional facilities in Europe and the United States for manufacturing proteins, viral vectors for gene therapies and cell therapies, and biologics analytical services.

Companies in this article
Catalent
Sm Graphic Becker
Hershey's Expectations for Suppliers during COVID-19
Hershey's Josh Becker explains how the chocolate giant has adapted and what it expects from visitors to its facilities.
Jun 19th, 2020
HDA Outlines Principles for Pandemic and Public Health Emergency Response
Jun 16th, 2020
UnPACKed with PMMI Update on PACK EXPO International &amp; Healthcare Packaging EXPO,
OEM COVID-19 #14 - Update on PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO
PMMI's Laura Thompson shares the latest and greatest on planning for November's event, including variables like virtual and hybrid options.
Jun 15th, 2020
Automated transfer station of product into coating machine
SiO2 Materials Science Receives $143 Million Contract from U.S. Government
Contract to accelerate capacity scale-up of advanced primary packaging platform for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Company will add 200 high-skilled, manufacturing jobs.
Jun 13th, 2020
Logo
AmerisourceBergen and the Role of Local Philanthropy During COVID-19
Realizing the critical role that local philanthropic efforts can play in addressing global health emergencies, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation committed $1 million to support communities, individuals and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
Jun 11th, 2020
The OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line for blood collection tubes has many functions. These include cleaning, bacteria reduction, various dispensing stations for additives, drying and vacuum sealing all the way up to the final packaging.
SARS-CoV-2 and Safe Blood Tests
OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line specifically for blood collection tubes
Jun 10th, 2020
Nancy Cobb, Owner, Organizational Development Consultant, Partners in Possibilities
OEM COVID-19 #13 - Adapting Industry Training During COVID-19
Typical industry training will be anything but typical as companies pivot to fit new safety guidelines.
Jun 9th, 2020
Automated Throat Swabber
Quick Hits: New Robots Perform COVID-19 Swab Tests
Robotic engineers in Denmark developed a device that automatically collects throat swabs.
Jun 10th, 2020
Bild2 Die Sensor People
Leuze Jumps on ‘Alternating Quarantine’ Concept to Keep Business on Track
The sensor supplier is defying recession forecasts by keeping its workers on a rotating shift model, keeping them socially distanced and avoiding Kurzarbeit, Germany’s short-term work program.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 487041639 Clinical Trial
Almac Clinical Technologies: Advanced IRT System
Simplify is a next-gen interactive response technology system that enables faster clinical trial startup processes.
Jun 8th, 2020
Zoloft
Quick Hits: FDA Says U.S. is Running Low on Anxiety Meds
A common antidepressant is in short supply as prescriptions rise in the United States.
Jun 8th, 2020
Images
CPhI Worldwide 2020 Implements new ‘Informa AllSecure Standard’
Pharma industry’s organized gathering will run new global biosafety measures to ensure the highest standards of onsite hygiene and attendee safety.
Jun 5th, 2020
How Amcor Prepared as Regions Reopen during COVID-19
OEM COVID-19 #12 - Readiness Tips as Regions Reopen
Vice president of safety shares the global policies that have helped Amcor's 35,000-plus employees return to work as safely as possible.
Jun 5th, 2020
Faceshield Mock Up Image 04
RRD Produces Face Shields to Protect Customers and Communities
Jun 5th, 2020
Adopting CDC&rsquo;s perpetual cleaning and maintenance guidelines calls for all hands on deck. Lackner pitches in on &ldquo;Gray Lighting.&rdquo;
Doing the Next Right Thing with Paperboard Packaging
Colbert Packaging operations during the pandemic—the same, but different.
Jun 4th, 2020
Healthcare Ready Logo 3x2
Healthcare Ready’s Reflections on National Unrest Amid COVID-19
'It's not a matter of choice for us, as emergency managers, to examine and address racism through our work—it's a requirement of public service.'
Jun 3rd, 2020
Headband used for face shields.
StackTeck Responds to Urgent Request for Face Shields
Stack Teck Systems has been responding to demands for increased volumes for medical applications, in one case delivering a stack mold solution in 3½ weeks for Novolex.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Joyce Fassl Photo2 Copy
Virtual Reality Is Now the Real Deal
We are fortunate to live in an era where digital communication is quick and easy, and allows some of us to keep our jobs while working at home. In the near future, remote work will not be considered working virtually.
Jun 1st, 2020
Iq Logo 1 Pos
Software Safely Manages Potentially Virus-Carrying Packaging
As the apparel retail industry opens its doors, phased re-openings hinge on a safe shopping environment. Inventory Quarantine software from Checkpoint ensures incoming inventory rests long enough to negate virus transmission on packaging.
May 29th, 2020
Jorge Izquierdo breaks down the present state of the industry, with a positive eye towards a post COVID-19 world.
OEM COVID-19 #11 - State of the Packaging & Processing Industry
PMMI's Jorge Izquierdo predicts promising times ahead for packaging and processing despite current COVID-19 climate
May 29th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Mobile Training Game
Quick Hits: Mobile Games Help Train Healthcare Workers for COVID-19
A Chicago-based studio is updating its educational mobile games to include content for coronavirus.
May 29th, 2020
The wearable Kinexon SafeTag warns the user, audibly and visually, when the physical distance with another employee has been compromised.
Technology Steps Forward for Social Distancing
As more manufacturers are allowed to resume production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping their workers distanced will be key to keeping them healthy. Here are some innovations to help achieve that.
May 28th, 2020
Blood Tests
Quick Hits: FDA Cracks Down on Antibody Tests
The FDA listed 28 coronavirus antibody diagnostic tests that should be removed from the market.
May 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 27 At 3 31 37 Pm
Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall
Online showcase brings a complete packaging equipment experience directly to customers.
May 27th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President &amp; General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
Videoconferencing tools enable MG2 technicians to meet with customers remotely, testing machines, and running FATs.
Remote Technologies Keep Pharma Companies Operational
Equipment supplier MG2 has expanded its remote service capabilities, including wearable technologies combined with videoconferencing to perform FATs, as well as on-site repair service at its headquarters.
May 26th, 2020
SafeDistance
Quick Hits: The Social Distancing Device is Here
SafeDistance is a wearable device that measures how far the wearer is from other devices in the vicinity.
May 26th, 2020
Medical Cannabis
Quick Hits: Cannabis May Prevent and Treat COVID-19
Researchers in Canada believe strong strains of marijuana could help prevent infection.
May 25th, 2020
Pat Reynolds Headshot
Packaging Post-Pandemic
Nobody can measure with any real accuracy what impact Covid-19 will have on packaging. But what packaging professional wouldn’t value a glimpse into how things might look post-pandemic, especially if that glimpse comes from an experienced veteran?
May 21st, 2020
Hand Santizer Spray
Doctors Kline and Green Launch New BoV Spray and Aerosol Foam Hand Sanitizers
In response to extreme demand for hand sanitizer solutions, the Doctors Kline and Green brand have officially launched two new alcohol-based formulas, both in easy to dispense pressurized packaging.
May 22nd, 2020
6c2652ec9c29436eccb11926e2f1
50,000 Medical Essential Kits for Hospitals
May 22nd, 2020
AiRTouch Portable X-Ray
Quick Hits: FDA Clears Portable X-Ray for COVID Diagnosis
AiRTouch is a handheld X-Ray system that wirelessly sends images to PACS.
May 22nd, 2020