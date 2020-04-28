Ventilator Manufacturers Offered ‘Instant’ Validated Labeling Platform from PRISYM ID

To support medical technology manufacturers’ response to Covid-19 and the urgent international demand for ventilators, PRISYM ID, a leading provider of data-led label and artwork management solutions, is offering instant access to its PRISYM 360 SaaS medical devices labeling solution.

Launch clients during Covid-19 for the cloud-based and ready-to-use version of PRISYM ID’s SaaS labeling platform include aerospace giants Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace. On behalf of Smiths Medical, an existing PRISYM ID customer, they are scaling up production of paraPAC PlusTM ventilators. The companies form part of the Ventilator Challenge UK, a group who are increasing the UK’s supply of medical ventilators.

The solution includes a pre-built software environment, validation document pack for industry standard print processes, rapid deployment, online training for employees, label printers and all associated consumables. The application removes a significant proportion of the cost, time and risk associated with implementing and validating a labeling system and offers certainty to the market in uncharted times.

Warren Stacey, SVP of Sales at PRISYM ID, said: “Our medtech clients are working at exceptional speed to develop and manufacture mechanical ventilators which answer the needs of healthcare providers across the world. This vital kit needs to come to market urgently, yet with new manufacturers and supply chains being created in a hurry, labeling may be something of an afterthought. It is however critical to patient safety, auditing and asset control.”

“Generic labeling software may be a blunt tool when it comes to validation, version control, compliance and navigating the nuances of the devices supply chain. We offer manufacturers an off-the-shelf platform that’s fit for purpose, validated and secure.”

Warren continued: “To help the cause we are offering organizations who are responding to Covid-19 special provisions to speed up their ability to get access to the solution, with environments being set up in advance and a team waiting to onboard them. A process that may normally take months has been dramatically streamlined and we will haveRolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace live in this space within days.”