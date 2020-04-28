Ventilator Manufacturers Offered ‘Instant’ Validated Labeling Platform from PRISYM ID

Smiths Medical, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace first to take ready-to-use solution.

PRISYM ID
Apr 28th, 2020
To support medical technology manufacturers’ response to Covid-19 and the urgent international demand for ventilators, PRISYM ID, a leading provider of data-led label and artwork management solutions, is offering instant access to its PRISYM 360 SaaS medical devices labeling solution.

Launch clients during Covid-19 for the cloud-based and ready-to-use version of PRISYM ID’s SaaS labeling platform include aerospace giants Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace. On behalf of Smiths Medical, an existing PRISYM ID customer, they are scaling up production of paraPAC PlusTM ventilators. The companies form part of the Ventilator Challenge UK, a group who are increasing the UK’s supply of medical ventilators.

The solution includes a pre-built software environment, validation document pack for industry standard print processes, rapid deployment, online training for employees, label printers and all associated consumables. The application removes a significant proportion of the cost, time and risk associated with implementing and validating a labeling system and offers certainty to the market in uncharted times.

Warren Stacey, SVP of Sales at PRISYM ID, said: “Our medtech clients are working at exceptional speed to develop and manufacture mechanical ventilators which answer the needs of healthcare providers across the world.  This vital kit needs to come to market urgently, yet with new manufacturers and supply chains being created in a hurry, labeling may be something of an afterthought. It is however critical to patient safety, auditing and asset control.”

“Generic labeling software may be a blunt tool when it comes to validation, version control, compliance and navigating the nuances of the devices supply chain. We offer manufacturers an off-the-shelf platform that’s fit for purpose, validated and secure.”  

Warren continued: “To help the cause we are offering organizations who are responding to Covid-19 special provisions to speed up their ability to get access to the solution, with environments being set up in advance and a team waiting to onboard them. A process that may normally take months has been dramatically streamlined and we will haveRolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace live in this space within days.”  

TraceLink has prioritized its product roadmap and investment strategy to focus on delivering systems.
TraceLink Announces Systems to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Transformation
Systems are meant to provide critical transparency to the Life Sciences supply chain, mobilizing companies to rapidly react to unforeseen disruptions and ensure medicine supply
Apr 28th, 2020
A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020
Ambient Distribution Getty Images 984835220
HDA: The Need for Distributor-Pharmacy Partnership During Pandemic
Healthcare Distribution Alliance is seeking to provide “a greater understanding of how distributors are working each day” to meet inventory needs for supply chain partners and patients.
Apr 28th, 2020
Fda Stock Photo
FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Test for Patient At-Home Sample Collection
Once patients self-swab to collect their nasal sample, they mail their sample, in an insulated package, to a LabCorp lab for testing.
Apr 28th, 2020
Performed via secure WiFi, 3G/4G, or ethernet connection, the Remote Technical Assist program should allow line personnel to hear, speak with, and see technicians.
MG America: Remote Technical Assist (RTA) for Processing & Packaging Machinery
Real-time virtual support from machine specialists decreases equipment downtime while enhancing line personnel skills.
Apr 27th, 2020
E Tk Ld6 J Ws Aa Exco
Global Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing
Three CEOs of leading manufacturers of packaging and processing machinery and equipment met virtually with PMMI to discuss strategies in conducting their operations amid the pandemic affecting today's world.
Apr 27th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
The facility has created around 30 jobs for the local area in Winsford.
Local Pharmaceutical Supply Chains During a Global Pandemic
The pandemic is causing longer lead times with overseas suppliers, local supply chain can be a solution to this problem.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Prosys Logo 3
ProSys is Helping Meet Healthcare Needs in North America
ProSys is dedicated to assisting companies fill the overwhelming need of supplying hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of contagious viruses such as the COVID-19 virus.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Live stream of a factory acceptance test for a Romaco Noack blister machine.
Virtual Acceptance Test for a Noack Blister Machine
Successful live stream of the FAT.
Apr 18th, 2020
N95 Mask Decontamination with ActivShield(TM) by Aptar
Aptar Requests U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for N95 Filtering Facepiece Respirator Decontamination with ActivShield(TM)
The company is working to provide approximately four million ActivShield strips per week and is working to expand its production capacity with the intent to deliver ten million per week by the end of April.
Apr 17th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 16 At 3 53 06 Pm
Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response
The industry mobilizes to supply the healthcare sector with much-needed devices and protection.
Apr 17th, 2020
FDA
Quick Hits: Coronavirus Causes Two Key Shortages
Increased demand due to the pandemic has caused shortages of key hospital painkillers.
Apr 17th, 2020
Kapi&apos;olani Medical Center
Quick Hits: New Device Lets 4 People Use 1 Ventilator
The new device is helping patients at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children in Hawaii.
Apr 16th, 2020
Medical Tablet
Quick Hits: iPads to the Rescue in Hospitals
Tablets are helping pick up the slack in hospitals as isolation and distancing ensue.
Apr 15th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Syntegon Technology offers various remote services with secure remote access, including online operator training and the E-portal for easy spare parts ordering.
Syntegon Technology Services at the Virtual Show 2020
The company debuts new digital solutions for pharma and food, sustainability as a service focus for food manufacturers, and remote Service—from machine support to platforms for spare parts management and training.
Apr 14th, 2020
Csm 01 Fat Streaming 11bb5bf1dc
Marchesini Group Launches New Remote Services
New offerings include FAT in streaming, live assistance, and teleservice assistance to help customers uphold pharmaceutical supply chains.
Apr 14th, 2020
World Packaging Organisation president Pierre Pienaar to share his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic.
WPO: Packaging During a Pandemic
WPO's Pienaar shares his views on the role of packaging in a pandemic
Apr 14th, 2020
Beep delivering medical supplies at Mayo Clinic.
Quick Hits: Self-Driving Cars are Delivering COVID-19 Supplies
Fully autonomous vehicles are transporting medical supplies at the Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Apr 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Patty Andersen
OEM COVID-19 #8 - How Delkor Systems, Inc. is Handling Human Resources Issues
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast on reassuring operators and securing aid via the Families First Coronavirus Response Act
Apr 13th, 2020
Getty Images 1072191112
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution.
Apr 13th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
Sir Elton John
Quick Hits: Elton John Launches Coronavirus Fund for People with HIV
The famous musician aims to help protect the 37 million people already living with HIV from coronavirus.
Apr 10th, 2020
Systech
Learn Something New in 20 Minutes: Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE
Live from home offices, Systech introduces its brand protection innovation series including experts from J&J, Michigan State University, and more.
Apr 9th, 2020
Handling Evolving Human Resources Issues During COVID-19
OEM COVID-19 #7: Handling Evolving Human Resources Issues
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast on employee concerns around safety, health and financial security.
Apr 9th, 2020
Philanthropist Bill Gates
Quick Hits: Bill Gates is Funding Factories for Potential Coronavirus Vaccines
Gates says The Gates Foundation can mobilize faster than governments to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Apr 9th, 2020
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020