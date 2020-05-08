Quick Hits: New Throat Sensor Tracks COVID-19 Symptoms

A recent Medgadget article discussed the latest device developed to address symptoms of COVID-19. Researchers at Northwestern University teamed up with the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to create a tiny electronic device that generates data related to symptoms including coughing, body temperature, and respiration rate. The goal is to identify changes in the patient’s condition and notify them of dangerous developments. The team is currently testing the sensor on 25 patients and tracking their symptoms essentially 24/7. A video that shows how the sensor works can be seen here.