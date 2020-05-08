Quick Hits: New Throat Sensor Tracks COVID-19 Symptoms

Scientists at Northwestern have developed a small flexible device that tracks symptoms associated with the virus.

Tim Hayes
May 8th, 2020
A recent Medgadget article discussed the latest device developed to address symptoms of COVID-19. Researchers at Northwestern University teamed up with the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to create a tiny electronic device that generates data related to symptoms including coughing, body temperature, and respiration rate. The goal is to identify changes in the patient’s condition and notify them of dangerous developments. The team is currently testing the sensor on 25 patients and tracking their symptoms essentially 24/7.  A video that shows how the sensor works can be seen here.

S&uuml;dpack&rsquo;s packaging film concept, combining a Skin Multi SV top film and base film Ecoterm VP has been certified by the Institute cyclos-HTP for its high recycability.
Sustainable Contamination Protection: Südpack Films Meant to Promote Safe, Dependable Supply
System-relevant and sustainable films are manufactured for food and medical industries in response to the current pandemic.
May 7th, 2020
Syntegon Virtuelle Messe
Syntegon Unveils Sustainable, Intelligent Machine Design
Following a major corporate rebranding, the food and pharma packaging OEM launches its first virtual show as a platform to introduce new products and interact with customers.
May 7th, 2020
NCC&apos;s Kevin Mauger refuses to let the pandemic dampen his company&apos;s mission or spirit.
OEM COVID-19 #10 - Culture Eases NCC’s COVID-19 Response
NCC's Kevin Mauger offers UnPACKED with PMMI podcast a reassuring voice in a sea of uncertainty.
May 7th, 2020
West focuses on addressing current and future healthcare challenges through innovative containment and delivery of needed medications.
West ’By the Side’ of Communities to Support Global, National, and Local COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts
Key donations made to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, American Red Cross, American Nurses Foundation, No Kid Hungry, and Philabundance. West hiring for immediate openings at Pennsylvania sites.
May 6th, 2020
VR Training
Quick Hits: Healthcare Workers Use VR to Learn Skills for Treating COVID patients
Health professionals with little to no experience in treating infectious disease are learning with virtual reality.
May 6th, 2020
South Korean Doctors
Quick Hits: South Korea Says You Can’t Be Infected Twice
Scientists believe reported cases of coronavirus relapse were actually due to test failures.
May 5th, 2020
Placon Face Shield Alliance 01
Placon Introduces Face Shield Alliance
Placon has scaled up production rapidly in multiple internal and external manufacturing facilities to help get plastic face shield PPE to healthcare workers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
May 5th, 2020
With Optima ImmuFill reagents for PCR test kits can be filled and closed in vials.
Efforts Towards Global Availability of Goods Amidst the Crisis
Optima provides support to companies with machine systems which are particularly in demand during the crisis.
May 4th, 2020
Roche
Quick Hits: Roche Increases COVID-19 Antibody Test Output
The FDA granted emergency approval for the antibody test that determines whether people have been infected with coronavirus.
May 4th, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic is also set to boost the geriatric medicines market.
COVID-19 to Boost Market Prospects for the Global Geriatric Medicines Market
Report foresees positive growth in the geriatric medicines market at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 through 2026.
May 1st, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
41409530614 A293c40e7e K
Interphex Announces New Show Dates: April 2021
Group Vice President at Reed Exhibitions notes, ”…in the interest of the safety of all of our customers, we believe it is the right decision to hold INTERPHEX in 2021 when we can ensure the industry is ready and able to get back to business.”
Apr 30th, 2020
Getty Images Sustainability Can (1)
The Shifting Sustainability Model
New packaging sustainability information unveiled at PMMI's virtual Executive Leadership Conference addresses the need for environmentally-friendly packaging, even as questions arise about how COVID-19 will impact the future.
Apr 29th, 2020
CPA Managing Director Ron Puvak explains the impact of COVID-19 on Contract Packaging and Manufacturing.
OEM COVID-19 #9 - How Contract Manufacturing is Impacted by COVID-19
UnPACKED with PMMI podcast checks in on the ways co-packers have adapted to the new normal.
Apr 29th, 2020
TraceLink has prioritized its product roadmap and investment strategy to focus on delivering systems.
TraceLink Announces Systems to Accelerate Digital Supply Chain Transformation
Systems are meant to provide critical transparency to the Life Sciences supply chain, mobilizing companies to rapidly react to unforeseen disruptions and ensure medicine supply
Apr 28th, 2020
A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020
Ambient Distribution Getty Images 984835220
HDA: The Need for Distributor-Pharmacy Partnership During Pandemic
Healthcare Distribution Alliance is seeking to provide “a greater understanding of how distributors are working each day” to meet inventory needs for supply chain partners and patients.
Apr 28th, 2020
Fda Stock Photo
FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Test for Patient At-Home Sample Collection
Once patients self-swab to collect their nasal sample, they mail their sample, in an insulated package, to a LabCorp lab for testing.
Apr 28th, 2020
Warren
Ventilator Manufacturers Offered ‘Instant’ Validated Labeling Platform from PRISYM ID
Smiths Medical, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace first to take ready-to-use solution.
Apr 28th, 2020
Performed via secure WiFi, 3G/4G, or ethernet connection, the Remote Technical Assist program should allow line personnel to hear, speak with, and see technicians.
MG America: Remote Technical Assist (RTA) for Processing & Packaging Machinery
Real-time virtual support from machine specialists decreases equipment downtime while enhancing line personnel skills.
Apr 27th, 2020
E Tk Ld6 J Ws Aa Exco
Global Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing
Three CEOs of leading manufacturers of packaging and processing machinery and equipment met virtually with PMMI to discuss strategies in conducting their operations amid the pandemic affecting today's world.
Apr 27th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
The facility has created around 30 jobs for the local area in Winsford.
Local Pharmaceutical Supply Chains During a Global Pandemic
The pandemic is causing longer lead times with overseas suppliers, local supply chain can be a solution to this problem.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Omron Logo
Omron Supports COVID-19 Relief Efforts with Charitable Donations
Omron announced a series of cash and product donations to local charities through Omron Foundation, its charitable branch in the U.S., and through Omron Healthcare, Inc.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Prosys Logo 3
ProSys is Helping Meet Healthcare Needs in North America
ProSys is dedicated to assisting companies fill the overwhelming need of supplying hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of contagious viruses such as the COVID-19 virus.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Live stream of a factory acceptance test for a Romaco Noack blister machine.
Virtual Acceptance Test for a Noack Blister Machine
Successful live stream of the FAT.
Apr 18th, 2020
N95 Mask Decontamination with ActivShield(TM) by Aptar
Aptar Requests U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for N95 Filtering Facepiece Respirator Decontamination with ActivShield(TM)
The company is working to provide approximately four million ActivShield strips per week and is working to expand its production capacity with the intent to deliver ten million per week by the end of April.
Apr 17th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 16 At 3 53 06 Pm
Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response
The industry mobilizes to supply the healthcare sector with much-needed devices and protection.
Apr 17th, 2020