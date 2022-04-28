Sanner to Present Comprehensive Desiccant Packaging Portfolio

At this year’s INTERPHEX (May 24-26 in New York City) at Booth 2056, Sanner will showcase a selection of its extensive pharmaceutical packaging portfolio, combining moisture protection, ease of use, and child protection. In particular, the company will present its innovative drop-in desiccant solutions AdCap® and AdPack®, as well as its child-resistant tablet container TabTec® CR with integrated desiccant.

“INTERPHEX is the ideal show to present our combined injection molding and desiccant packaging competencies,” says Adrian Possumato, president of Sanner of America. “These competencies combine our IDP-Process® design-for-manufacture injection molding program with our QbD-based Atmo Guard System® predictive modeling program for moisture management. Together, the two provide for turnkey, child-resistant primary pharmaceutical packaging solutions with chemical and physical drug product stability endpoints in mind. INTERPHEX 2022 is the perfect venue to showcase these combined Sanner competencies.”

The focus of Sanner’s INTERPHEX booth will be on desiccant packaging, which has been providing the highest level of drug protection for over 65 years. For example, the company will showcase its drop-in desiccant solutions. The AdPack® desiccant packs offer an ideal combination of durability, moisture protection, and breathability. Their flat and compact design ensures that the packs take up only little space inside the primary packaging. The packs are made of very durable and tear-resistant Tyvek® material and filled with either silica gel or molecular sieve. The AdCap® desiccant canisters, on the other hand, make sure that moisture or odors are optimally adsorbed immediately after filling. They are available with silica gel, molecular sieve, activated carbon, or mixtures, depending on requirements.

The TabTec® CR from Sanner protects children from accidentally ingesting medication, while its innovative press-and-flip opening mechanism makes it easy to handle and to re-close for adults. Thanks to an integrated pouring assistance, individual tablets can be removed easily and hygienically. Moreover, the integrated desiccant and the appropriate color of the packaging always protect the content from moisture and light. “The combination of child resistance and moisture protection makes the TabTec® CR an especially safe packaging option,” Adrian Possumato confirms. “Additionally, the integrated desiccant simplifies packaging operations and reduces cost for pharmaceutical manufacturers and packagers.”







