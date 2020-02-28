At Interphex, Herma US to Showcase Ultra-Compact FDA-compliant Labeling Unit

Herma US, the subsidiary of Herma GmbH—a Germany-based provider of labeling machinery, self-adhesive labels, and materials to the global packaging marketplace—will showcase its ultra-compact labeling machine at Interphex NYC, April 28-30. Herma US will feature the Herma 211 HC Wrap-around Labeler at Booth #2060, which the company is sharing with strategic partner TurboFil Packaging Machines LLC, a manufacturer of liquid filling and assembly equipment.

Designed to meet pharma sector demands for an FDA-compliant labeler in a compact footprint, the semi-automatic Herma 211 HC Wrap-around Labeler is meant to be particularly helpful in the transition from clinical trials to full production, as well as for the smaller-batch manufacturing typically found in biopharmaceuticals settings. The heart of the unit is the company’s Herma 400 Label Applicator, a compact module featuring a 400-watt servo drive meant to be capable of achieving speeds in excess of 4,000 inches per minute, or up to 1,000 products per minute, with label registration accuracy of 0.008 inches. TurboFil Packaging Machines recently incorporated the Herma 400 into several of its customizable equipment systems.

The Herma 211 HC is designed to be suitable for labeling a wide range of cylindrical products including syringes, tubes, glass vials, and ampoules. Made to apply approximately 30 labels per minute, the Herma 211 HC should be able to handle webs as wide as 80mm, and products ranging in diameter from 10-120mm. The machine’s construction is meant to render it well suited to continuous operation, even under stringent labeling requirements.

The Herma 211 HC is also made to print and inspect variable information on labels, with any defective labels automatically rejected without being applied to the product. In preparation for labeling, the product is placed into the Herma 211 HC’s rotating roller prism. A pivot beak lowers and applies the label, after which the product is removed manually.

“As specialty medicines and limited-run biopharmaceuticals become increasingly prominent, the Herma 211 HC meets growing demands for modest yet robust machines for smaller, highly precise batch production,” says Peter Goff, CEO of Herma US. “Its underlying idea is simple: compactness that doesn’t sacrifice accuracy or performance.”