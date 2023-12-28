FDA Eyes Manufacturers of Eyedrops

You may have noticed the uptick in eyedrop recall headlines this year. According to a recent BOSTON.com article, the FDA is now seeking new powers from Congress, including the ability to mandate drug recalls and enforce inspections of eyedrop manufacturers before products are shipped to the U.S. Experts emphasize the need for increased staff and resources for foreign inspections, which have been challenging even before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 79% decrease in FDA foreign inspections in 2022 compared to 2019. The FDA is also seeking the authority to require eyedrop manufacturers to provide at least six months' notice before shipping products from a new factory to allow for inspections.