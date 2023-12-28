You may have noticed the uptick in eyedrop recall headlines this year. According to a recent BOSTON.com article, the FDA is now seeking new powers from Congress, including the ability to mandate drug recalls and enforce inspections of eyedrop manufacturers before products are shipped to the U.S. Experts emphasize the need for increased staff and resources for foreign inspections, which have been challenging even before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a 79% decrease in FDA foreign inspections in 2022 compared to 2019. The FDA is also seeking the authority to require eyedrop manufacturers to provide at least six months' notice before shipping products from a new factory to allow for inspections.
FDA Eyes Manufacturers of Eyedrops
The agency wants mandatory recall authority for drugs and increased funding for foreign inspections to address challenges.
Dec 28, 2023
Tima Miroshnichenko
Top Stories
Discover the right packaging solutions for life sciences in Philadelphia
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at the largest PACK EXPO East in history, March 18–20. Get ideas from 400+ top exhibitors and connect with colleagues and industry experts—all in one convenient location!Read More