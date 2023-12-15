New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Gov’t Seeks Drug Licensing Control to Tackle Prescription Costs

The Biden administration’s 'March-In' rights aim to cut drug costs and enhance pharmaceutical competition.

Tim Hayes
Dec 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 01 Pm
Getty Images

According to a recent TIME article, the Biden administration has introduced a new framework for considering "march-in" rights. This would allow the government to control licensing for drugs developed with taxpayer funds and potentially lower prescription drug costs. The move aligns with President Biden's push for healthcare as a fundamental right and aims to promote competition in the pharma industry. Experts note the historical effectiveness of "march-in" rights as a tool to pressure drug companies into reducing prices. Critics argue that the current patent system may not drive genuine innovation and plays a role in escalating drug costs. The announcement also serves as leverage amid legal battles over legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, addressing rising drug prices.

