According to a recent TIME article, the Biden administration has introduced a new framework for considering "march-in" rights. This would allow the government to control licensing for drugs developed with taxpayer funds and potentially lower prescription drug costs. The move aligns with President Biden's push for healthcare as a fundamental right and aims to promote competition in the pharma industry. Experts note the historical effectiveness of "march-in" rights as a tool to pressure drug companies into reducing prices. Critics argue that the current patent system may not drive genuine innovation and plays a role in escalating drug costs. The announcement also serves as leverage amid legal battles over legislation, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, addressing rising drug prices.
Gov’t Seeks Drug Licensing Control to Tackle Prescription Costs
The Biden administration’s 'March-In' rights aim to cut drug costs and enhance pharmaceutical competition.
Dec 15, 2023
Getty Images
Top Stories