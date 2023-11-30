New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Brain Implant Translates Thoughts into Speech

Duke scientists developed a device that turns thoughts into speech, offering improved communication in people with motor disorders.

Tim Hayes
Nov 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Getty Images

According to a recent Duke News article, scientists at Duke have developed a speech prosthetic that translates brain signals into spoken words. The technology could potentially aid folks with motor disorders such as ALS or locked-in syndrome, enabling them to communicate via a brain-computer interface. 

Current communication tools for these patients are slow, but Duke’s implant, containing 256 microscopic brain sensors on a small, flexible device, shows promise in translating brain signals related to speech during tests on patients undergoing brain surgery. Though the decoding accuracy was just 40%, the team is optimistic about future advanced variations and are working on a cordless version that aims to enhance natural speech communication.

Related Stories
Medtronic
Quick Hits
FDA Approves Medtronic's Symplicity Spyral for Hypertension
Screenshot 2023 11 26 At 3 26 10 Pm
Quick Hits
UK Approves World's First CRISPR Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders
University Of Technology Sydney
Quick Hits
Smart Glasses Enable Visually Impaired to 'See' with Sound
Pexels Polina Tankilevitch 3873209
Quick Hits
Supplement Company Halts Sales Following FDA Lawsuits
Top Stories
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Your checklist to ensure a passing grade.
Gettyimages 107907121 2
Medical Device/Packaging
2024 Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course
Sniffles is designed for ease-of-use and includes a smart deep link QR code—sending users directly to an app vs. a website—that includes a discounted telehealth experience to encourage patient adherence.
Adherence/Delivery
D2C Home Care Kit Diagnoses, Ease Upper Respiratory Conditions
Adherence packaging gaining popularity over the U.S.'s traditional countables is generating automation opportunity for OEMs.
Business Intelligence
Automated Prescription Filling Opportunities Open for OEMs
Amy Stewart, Kent Hevenor, and Ryan Erickson were honored for their contributions to the medical device packaging community.
Medical Device/Packaging
MDPTC 2023 Honorees Share Achievements, Advice
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
PharmaPac Genesis “pre-qualified system”
Thermal Packaging Solutions
Hydropac’s PharmaPac products address the unique transportation issues the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors face, including "last mile" delivery challenges and increasing regulatory requirements.
Sterile Cartridges
R.A Jones Addresses Labor Concerns
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »