New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

UK Approves World's First CRISPR Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders

U.S.-based companies Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics welcomed the approval, with optimism for treating various diseases.

Tim Hayes
Nov 28, 2023
Screenshot 2023 11 26 At 3 26 10 Pm
Reuters

According to a recent Reuters article, the United Kingdom has authorized the use of a gene therapy called Casgevy to treat sickle-cell disease and another inherited blood disorder in patients over the age of 12. The move marks the first instance of approval for a medicine using CRISPR, which was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2020. Sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia result from genetic errors affecting the production of hemoglobin, crucial for transporting oxygen in red blood cells. 

Casgevy, administered by modifying a patient's bone marrow stem cells in a laboratory and then infusing them back after conditioning treatment, has shown promise in restoring healthy hemoglobin production during clinical trials. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency stated that the therapy showed positive results and had no significant safety concerns during trials. 

Related Stories
University Of Technology Sydney
Quick Hits
Smart Glasses Enable Visually Impaired to 'See' with Sound
Pexels Polina Tankilevitch 3873209
Quick Hits
Supplement Company Halts Sales Following FDA Lawsuits
Thomas Buchner : Eth Zurich
Quick Hits
3D Printing Durable Robots with Complex Structures
Chuv Weber Gilles
Quick Hits
Spinal Implant Restores Ease of Walking for Parkinson's Patient
Top Stories
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Your checklist to ensure a passing grade.
Gettyimages 107907121 2
Medical Device/Packaging
2024 Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course
Sniffles is designed for ease-of-use and includes a smart deep link QR code—sending users directly to an app vs. a website—that includes a discounted telehealth experience to encourage patient adherence.
Adherence/Delivery
D2C Home Care Kit Diagnoses, Ease Upper Respiratory Conditions
Adherence packaging gaining popularity over the U.S.'s traditional countables is generating automation opportunity for OEMs.
Business Intelligence
Automated Prescription Filling Opportunities Open for OEMs
Amy Stewart, Kent Hevenor, and Ryan Erickson were honored for their contributions to the medical device packaging community.
Medical Device/Packaging
MDPTC 2023 Honorees Share Achievements, Advice
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Schott Pharma Ready To Use Cartridges
Sterile Cartridges
Schott Pharma cartriQ® sterile cartridges come with volumes from 1.5 to 20 ml, suitable for clinical and commercial filling.
Collaborative Palletizer
Cloud ERP Solution
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »