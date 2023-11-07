New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

High Demand Strains Weight-Loss Drug Supply

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are witnessing soaring demand for their diabetes and weight-loss drugs.

Tim Hayes
Nov 7, 2023
David J Phillip
David J. Phillip

According to a recent Reuters article, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are dealing with soaring demand for their weight-loss drugs, Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro. The drugs have exceeded sales expectations, creating challenges in meeting the increasing demand. Supply constraints have arisen due to the global boom in obesity treatments. Lilly's Mounjaro, initially approved for type 2 diabetes but increasingly used off-label for weight loss, is expected to see U.S. approval for obesity treatment soon, further straining supply. The supply issues are indicative of the growing popularity of these drugs as people seek non-invasive weight-loss solutions outside of diet and exercise.

The success of these drugs has ignited a buying frenzy in Novo and Lilly shares, with both companies experiencing substantial stock price increases in 2023. These drugs have also impacted the healthcare industry and could potentially influence the demand for food and related products, given their effectiveness in managing conditions exacerbated by excess weight. 

Related Stories
Rice University
Quick Hits
Innovative Magnetoelectric Material for Nerve Stimulation
Bill Truran:alamy
Quick Hits
Supply and Demand: The ADHD Medication Quandary
Karolina Grabowska
Quick Hits
FDA Warns Against 26 Eye Drop Products Over Infection Risk
Eth Zurich
Quick Hits
Suction Cup for the Cheek: A Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Solution
Top Stories
Panel1
Sustainability
The Evolving Landscape of MRFs
At the Packaging Recycling Summit 2023, attendees learn about today's challenges and advancements in the material recovery facility sector, that include contamination issues, technology's role, and the need for improved consumer education.
Tru Earth’s line of concentrated laundry detergent strips is packaged in plastic-free paperboard envelopes.
Sustainability
The Microplastics/Human Health Connection
Pages From 2023 Dairy Industry Report Innovation, Adaptation, Transformation Executive Summary
Home
PMMI’s New Dairy Report Emphasizes Innovation and Collaboration
Real time monitoring in pharma logistics
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
9 Takeaways on Real-Time Monitoring in Pharma Logistics
Pmmi Foundation Logo
PMMI News
Rutgers University Awarded 2023 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Key Pak With Cold Form
Blister Card
Suitable for high-barrier applications and friable OSD products, the Key-Pak® child-resistant blister card has an Alu-Alu construction that meets child-resistance standards while remaining senior-friendly.
Vial Blinding Labels for Clinical Trials
Antimicrobial Compounds
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »