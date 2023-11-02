FDA Warns Against 26 Eye Drop Products Over Infection Risk

According to a recent NPR article, the FDA has issued a warning to consumers to stop using over two dozen over-the-counter eye drop products due to the risk of potential eye infections that could lead to vision loss. The alert includes 26 products from brands such as CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target Up&Up, and Velocity Pharma. The FDA recommended the manufacturers recall the products after finding bacterial contamination at a manufacturing facility. CVS, Rite Aid, and Target are removing the products, while Leader, Rugby, and Velocity products may still be available but should not be purchased.

No adverse effects have been reported in consumers so far. This is the latest in a series of warnings by the FDA regarding contaminated eye drop products. In the past, they found bacterial and fungal contamination in some products, which led to infections and deaths.