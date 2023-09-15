Schott Lands $1B Deal for Glass Cartridges and Syringes

Schott Pharma locked in $1 billion worth of contracts to supply essential components for diabetes and weight-loss drugs.

Tim Hayes
Sep 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 39 Pm
Getty Images

A recent Yahoo! Finance article discussed the latest 10-figure deal in pharmaceutical packaging. Germany's Schott Pharma has secured contracts worth approximately $1 billion to supply glass cartridges and syringes to leading companies in the GLP-1 drug class, catering to diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Schott’s CEO, Andreas Reisse, announced these contracts during the company's IPO launch event, highlighting the significance of GLP-1 drugs in the pharmaceutical industry. 

While the customer names remain confidential, the long-term contracts cover various components, including packaging for the injectable GLP-1 drugs. The GLP-1 drug class is gaining steam, with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy being a notable product that has driven high market demand and contributed to Novo's status as Europe's most valuable listed company.

Related Stories
Amgen Pharma Content 2017
Quick Hits
FTC Approves Amgen’s Acquisition of Horizon
Polina Tankilevitch
Quick Hits
Are Expired COVID Tests OK to Use?
Ascendis Pharma Logo
Quick Hits
Ascendis Pharma Secures $150M Royalty Deal
Nyu
Quick Hits
Novel Technique Targets Viral Membranes
Top Stories
Pester Stretch Bundler
PELV 2023
Sleek Robotic Stretch Bundler Speeds Up Bottle Wrapping
Pester USA highlights robotic wrapper that eliminates the need for a shrink tunnel.
Roto Bagger Line Directly Integrated Into Pick And Place System
PELV 2023
RotoBagger Line Directly Integrated into Pick-and-Place System
Fda Building
Regulatory
FDA Issues Final Guidance for Use of ISO 10993-1 for Medical Devices
Pelv 2023 Hrz Novenue Rgb
PELV 2023
Record-Breaking PACK EXPO Las Vegas Exceeds Expectations
Pelv 2023 Hrz Novenue Rgb
PMMI News
Team 18 Triumphs as Winner of the 2023 Amazing Packaging Race
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Anritsu Ssv Checkweigher With Timing Screw
Checkweighing System
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6163! The Anritsu SSV checkweigher with a timing screw controls the challenges that exist with small-diameter bottles.
Robotic Unscrambler
Bulk Material Feeder
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »