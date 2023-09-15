Schott Lands $1B Deal for Glass Cartridges and Syringes

A recent Yahoo! Finance article discussed the latest 10-figure deal in pharmaceutical packaging. Germany's Schott Pharma has secured contracts worth approximately $1 billion to supply glass cartridges and syringes to leading companies in the GLP-1 drug class, catering to diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Schott’s CEO, Andreas Reisse, announced these contracts during the company's IPO launch event, highlighting the significance of GLP-1 drugs in the pharmaceutical industry.

While the customer names remain confidential, the long-term contracts cover various components, including packaging for the injectable GLP-1 drugs. The GLP-1 drug class is gaining steam, with Novo Nordisk's Wegovy being a notable product that has driven high market demand and contributed to Novo's status as Europe's most valuable listed company.