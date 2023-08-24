Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

Gene Therapy Curbs Alcohol Cravings in Monkeys

Targeting dopamine production in monkeys holds potential for reducing alcohol cravings to combat AUD.

Tim Hayes
Aug 24, 2023
Pexels Susanne Jutzeler Sujufoto 17853690
Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto

According to a recent Gizmodo article, a study published in Nature Medicine revealed that gene therapy has shown promise in reducing alcohol cravings in macaque monkeys, potentially offering hope for treating alcohol use disorder (AUD). The therapy focuses on increasing dopamine production, which plays a role in the euphoric feeling associated with alcohol consumption. Researchers tested the therapy on monkeys that had developed an addiction to alcohol over a 12-month period.

The gene therapy involves inserting a gene that stimulates the production of the glial-derived neurotrophic factor protein, which enhances dopamine production. Monkeys in the test group that received the therapy reduced their alcohol consumption by 50% compared to the control group. Over the 12-month study, the test group's alcohol intake dropped by more than 90%. However, researchers noted that the therapy might have potential effects on other behaviors such as weight loss and water intake. The therapy's potential effectiveness for treating AUD is significant, but it's likely to be considered as a last resort treatment due to its limited accessibility and availability.

Related Stories
2 Getty Images 523104304
Quick Hits
FDA Cracks Down on Integra LifeSciences
Pexels Ekaterina Bolovtsova 6077326
Quick Hits
Court Ruling Raises Concerns About FDA Authority
University Of Ottawa
Quick Hits
Shining a Light on Corneal Healing
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 47 36 Pm
Quick Hits
AI Model Determines Tumor Origin for Targeted Treatment
Top Stories
Packaging Robotics: ESS Technologies’ TaskMate Robotic Systems Blister Loader
Automation/Robotics
Pharmaceutical Industry Enlists Packaging Robotics
Two new robotic pick-and-place systems for pharmaceutical applications use a cobot and a 6-axis robot, respectively, to load blisters and to cap primary aseptic pharma packs.
Ppwln Pelv
PMMI News
Manjit Minhas to be Keynote Speaker at PPWLN Event at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Repackaging medicines for travel can result in serious holdups.
Adherence/Delivery
Pharma Packaging Expert Warns Against TikTok Tic Tac Travel Hack
AI in packaging market report
Logistics/Supply Chain
AI in Packaging to Reach $6 Billion by the End of 2033
Un Pac Ked Podcast Pack Expo Las Vegas
PELV 2023
unPACKed podcast: A Sneak Peek at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Products
VMI Trilab pilot vacuum homogenizer
Mixing Solutions
See them at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6739! VMI mixers and mixing systems are designed for lab and large-scale production in the healthcare industry.
Hygienic Robots
Full-Size Funnel
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »