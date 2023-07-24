Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Hearing Scheduled for FDA’s Delayed CBD Regulations

Congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for regulations on CBD products.

Tim Hayes
Jul 24, 2023
Aphiwat Chuangchoem
Aphiwat Chuangchoem

According to a recent Marijuana Moment article, the US House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services is holding a hearing on July 27 to investigate the FDA’s delay in creating regulations for hemp-derived CBD products. The lack of regulations has caused uncertainty in the industry, and raised concerns about consumer safety and restricting the availability of credible CBD products. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has reintroduced the Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act to remove barriers that hinder CBD sales in food and as dietary supplements. The aim is to provide clear rules for CBD that will ensure consumer safety, while also supporting the hemp industry's growth.

