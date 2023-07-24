According to a recent Marijuana Moment article, the US House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services is holding a hearing on July 27 to investigate the FDA’s delay in creating regulations for hemp-derived CBD products. The lack of regulations has caused uncertainty in the industry, and raised concerns about consumer safety and restricting the availability of credible CBD products. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has reintroduced the Hemp Access and Consumer Safety Act to remove barriers that hinder CBD sales in food and as dietary supplements. The aim is to provide clear rules for CBD that will ensure consumer safety, while also supporting the hemp industry's growth.
Hearing Scheduled for FDA’s Delayed CBD Regulations
Congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for regulations on CBD products.
Jul 24, 2023
Aphiwat Chuangchoem
Top Stories
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!Take Quiz
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!Register now and save!