New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

New Gel Stops Brain Tumors in Mice

The gel solution consists of nano-sized filaments made with an FDA-approved drug for various types of cancers.

Tim Hayes
May 17, 2023
Pexels
Pexels

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have developed a gel that was found to cure 100% of mice with an aggressive brain cancer called glioblastoma. The gel, which is injected into the brain, can reach areas that surgery might miss, kill lingering cancer cells, suppress tumor growth and even trigger an immune response in mice that leads to immunological memory, which can discourage recurrence.

The gel combines an anticancer drug and an antibody that self-assembles into a gel to fill the grooves left after a brain tumor is surgically removed. The gel's filaments provide a vehicle to deliver the drug paclitaxel and a specific antibody. They both linger close to the injection site, steadily releasing medication over several weeks, and the active ingredients remain close to the injection site. Due to its success in mice, the gel will next be tested in larger animals, but won’t be available to human patients for several years. A video demo can be seen here.

Related Stories
Neffy
Quick Hits
FDA Panel Supports First Epinephrine Nasal Spray
Cornell
Quick Hits
This Glove Massages Edema Patients’ Hands
Roche
Quick Hits
Roche Recalls Half a Million At-Home COVID Tests
Casana
Quick Hits
Smart Toilet Seat Monitors Heart Health. Wait, What?
Top Stories
The Packaging Recycling Summit takes place November 6-8, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.
PMMI news
The Packaging Recycling Summit will be held Nov. 6-8, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead
Connect and Collaborate Across Every Segment of the Circular Supply Chain
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Taking Steps to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials
63% of surveyed executives say their company has not yet looked into the impact of EPR legislation in its packaging.
Business Intelligence
Extended Producer Responsibility Legislation Emerging in U.S.
23049792 def l 1
PMMI news
Live from interpack: PMMI Addresses Insights on Packaging Automation
The Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) is launching a Latin American chapter.
PMMI news
PMMI Launches Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network in Latin America
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Pti Pouch Seal Inspection Using Seal Sensor Pqx
Pouch Seal Inspection System
The PTI Seal-Sensor PQX fully automated pouch seal inspection and handling system is adjustable for different sizes of pouches.
Tamper-proof Closure Seals
Live at interpack: Volpak Presents Intermittent Stick Pack Machines
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »