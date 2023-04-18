New Tool: ProSource
The Ethics of Artificial Wombs and Reproductive Health

Ectogenesis has the potential to revolutionize reproductive health but raises complex political and ethical questions.

Apr 18, 2023
A recent WIRED article discussed the concept of ectogenesis, or growing a fetus outside the human body. It has the potential to revolutionize reproductive health by offering an alternative to traditional pregnancy and childbirth, but it also raises complex ethical and social issues. Ectogenesis could make it possible for people who are unable or unwilling to carry a pregnancy to term to have a biological child, and could also potentially eliminate many of the risks associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

However, it also raises questions about the nature of pregnancy and the relationship between mother and child. Some people argue that the process of pregnancy and childbirth is an essential part of the human experience and that ectogenesis could lead to a loss of the emotional and social bonds that develop between a mother and her child. Others argue that ectogenesis could be a tool for reproductive justice, allowing people who have been historically marginalized to have greater control over their reproductive choices. 

