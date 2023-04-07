New Tool: ProSource
San Jose Police Union Exec Busted for Fentanyl Smuggling

Between 2015 and 2023, Segovia had more than 60 shipments sent to her home from Hong Kong, Hungary, India, and Singapore.

Tim Hayes
Apr 7, 2023
According to a recent Justice.gov article, the vice president of the San Jose Police Union has been charged with attempted illegal importation of fentanyl. Joanne Marian Segovia was arrested at San Francisco International Airport after allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl into the United States from Mexico. According to the criminal complaint, the executive was caught with approximately 10 grams of fentanyl in her luggage, along with other drugs including cocaine and heroin. 

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The San Jose police department issued a statement condemning the alleged actions, and noted that she has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. The case highlights the ongoing problem of drug trafficking and the dangers of powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which have been linked to a sharp rise in overdose deaths in recent years.

