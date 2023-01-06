New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

FDA’s Aduhelm Approval Process was Problematic

Biogen was prepared to spend more than two-and-a-half times the cost of the drug’s development on marketing.

Tim Hayes
Jan 6, 2023
Download
Getty Images

According to a recent New York Times article, a congressional investigation into the FDA’s approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm was “rife with irregularities.” The 18-month investigation was initiated by two congressional committees after the drug was approved. The review determined that Biogen, the drug’s manufacturer, set “an unjustifiably high price” of $56k/year in an effort to make history and “establish Aduhelm as one of the top pharmaceutical launches of all time.” The investigation also revealed that Biogen budgeted several billion dollars to aggressively market and counter anticipated pushback against critics of its price. 

The congressional report also highlighted the FDA’s decision to grant “accelerated approval” after months of insisting the drug would only be considered for traditional approval. A council of senior agency officials met to review the drug and agreed that there wasn’t enough evidence that it worked, and suggested another clinical trial be conducted. However, three minutes after that meeting, the FDA told Biogen it was considering Aduhelm for “accelerated approval.” The agency’s justification lay in the fact that the drug targets amyloid, a protein that forms plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. That said, Alzheimer’s experts said that years of data hadn’t proven reducing amyloid slowed cognitive decline. 

Related Stories
Abc 7
Quick Hits
Danny Trejo is Helping Warn Against Counterfeit Drugs
Florida Atlantic University
Quick Hits
This Belt Monitors Weak Hearts
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Study Links Serotonin Deficiency to Depression
Goggles
Quick Hits
Novartis Sold Off 5 Ophthalmic Drugs
Top Stories
The PMMI Foundation and PPWLN award the University of Cincinnati's Katherine Bodenschatz a $5,000 fall scholarship.
PMMI news
PMMI Foundation Partners With PPWLN to Award 2022 Scholarship
Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network awarded a $5,000 fall scholarship to a University of Cincinnati Industrial Design student.
Un Pac Ked Plain Web Copy
PMMI news
unPACKed podcast: A Look Back at PACK EXPO: Technology and Trends
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Medical device/Packaging
Medical Device Cybersecurity Resource Updated
Amcor Recycle Ready Blister System
Sustainability
Amcor System Receives Association of Plastics Recyclers Recognition
Aseptic processing is one of the highest risk pharmaceutical operations, and thus requires a high level of control.
Regulatory
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #1: Pitfalls to Avoid in FDA Aseptic Manufacturing Inspections
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Kallik Veraciti App Update
Mobile-based App
The Kallik mobile-based app is used with the company’s Veraciti label and artwork management solution to maximize efficiency and productivity.
Cannabis Tins
Thermal Protective Packaging
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »