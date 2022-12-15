New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

FDA Clears Boosters for Kids as Young as 6 Months

The youngest and least-vaccinated group now has access to bivalent COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer.

Tim Hayes
Dec 15, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 39 20 Pm
Getty Images

According to a recent STAT article, the FDA has approved updated COVID-19 boosters for kids as young as 6 months. The announcement came last Thursday, and noted the amended emergency use authorization for the most recent iteration of the Moderna and Prizer/BioNTech boosters can be administered to the youngest group. Prior to this, the bivalent boosters that protect against multiple strains were only approved for kids over the age of 5. The group under the age of 5 has the lowest rate of vaccination with only 10% having received a single dose of a COVID vaccine.  

Related Stories
Lighted Brain
Quick Hits
Laser Therapy Could Improve Short Term Memory
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Neuralink in Hot Water for Animal Testing
Myhc 290672
Quick Hits
This Camera Measures Blood Pressure
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Neuralink Expects Human Trials Within 6 Months
Top Stories
Mechanic using HMI to setup a VJ 1280.
Labeling/Printing
Remote Access and Monitoring Keys to CMO’s Printing Ops
While many manufacturers are hesitant to dive into remote capabilities with their OEM partners, by leasing all printing equipment, this nutraceutical CMO is motivated to make full use of the tech.
Hda Logo
Traceability/Serialization
HDA Publication Shines Light on Specialty Distribution Intricacies
Photo courtesy of Siemens Healthineers. ©2022 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
COVID-19
Siemens Healthineers Brings Millions of Rapid COVID-19 Tests to Market with RRD’s Supply Chain and Warehousing Solutions
Unit Vis Id Logo
Traceability/Serialization
DoseID Consortium Becomes UnitVisID™
Cal Poly Logo
PMMI news
Cal Poly Awarded 2022 Mark C. Garvey Scholarship
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Hoffmann Neopac Cr Tin Full Metal
Cannabis Tins
Hoffmann Neopac recyclable CR tins meet stringent guidelines to keep kids and pets safe, while enhancing overall sustainability.
Thermal Protective Packaging
Lightweighting Technology
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »