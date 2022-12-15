FDA Clears Boosters for Kids as Young as 6 Months

According to a recent STAT article, the FDA has approved updated COVID-19 boosters for kids as young as 6 months. The announcement came last Thursday, and noted the amended emergency use authorization for the most recent iteration of the Moderna and Prizer/BioNTech boosters can be administered to the youngest group. Prior to this, the bivalent boosters that protect against multiple strains were only approved for kids over the age of 5. The group under the age of 5 has the lowest rate of vaccination with only 10% having received a single dose of a COVID vaccine.